Read full article on original website
Related
koamnewsnow.com
Pittsburg State claims outright MIAA championship
WATCH: Pittsburg State beats Washburn 37-23 on Saturday to win the outright MIAA championship. The Gorillas are 10-0 heading into their regular season finale against Fort Hays State. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
kggfradio.com
The Circle Is Unbroken; The Nado's Season Comes To An End
The Nado's 2022 Football season came to a close Friday night, with the weather, ironically playing a factor in the loss. Towanda Circle relied heavily on their running game in the second half to defeat Field Kindley 34-6. Circle jumped out to an early lead with an 86-yard TD catch by Ty Smith; Cooper Chadwell was 4-6 for 128 yards with 2 TDs and an interception in the win. He also added 126 yards on the ground on seven carries, with a touchdown. For the Nado, Jeremy Colbert led the way with 139 yards rushing on 23 carries, with a touchdown. Rain and temperatures in the upper 30s caused slippery turf, which hampered the Nado's ground game. Field Kindley ends the season at 6-4.
kggfradio.com
Caney Advances in State Football Playoffs
The Caney Valley Bullpups are just 2 games away from playing for the state football championship in Class 2-A. The Bullpups dominated in a Regional Finals home win Thursday night over Council Grove 16-3. Next week the Bullpups will face either Sabetha or Riley County in a Sectional Finals game....
Ridgerunners win 41-20; Crawford sets Class 5A record
GROVE, Okla. – Grove exploded in the third quarter, at the feet of senior phenom Emmanuel Crawford, to score 14 points and defeat Bishop Kelley 41-20. The Grove crowd erupted in a standing ovation for Crawford when it was announced midway through the third quarter that Class 5A had a new rushing leader in Crawford. […]
kggfradio.com
Open House and Career Expo at Pitt State Today
The College of Technology at Pittsburg State University is holding an Open House and Career Expo on Friday from 8 a.m. until noon in the Kansas Technology Center. The event is a great opportunity for area high school and community college students to explore programs and make connections that could lead to career opportunities, says Andra Stefanoni, Director of Media Relations at Pitt State.
kggfradio.com
Longton Man Receives Award for 40 Years of Weather Observations
Many Kansans own a rain gauge and check it periodically, but Leo Noland of Longton, KS in Elk County has been checking his rain gauge religiously for 40 years, and this week he got an award for his services. Wichita Meteorologist-In-Charge Ken Cook and Observation Program Leader Scott Smith from...
gehsnews.com
Marching Band Travels to Neewollah
For the last 100 years, Independence Kansas has held the Neewollah festival. There are games, rides, activities, hay rides and more. The Blazer marching band traveled to compete in the competition and the parade for the last 5 years, not including covid. This year on October 29th, the band competed again at Neewollah for the 6th time.
WIBW
One killed in two-vehicle crash in SE Kansas
ELK CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A 69-year-old Kansas man was killed in a two-vehicle crash Thursday morning in Elk County. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol crash logs, a 2006 Hummer was driving southbound on Kansas Highway 99 when it crossed the centerline for an unknown reason. A 2019 Ford F350 that was driving northbound applied its brakes and steered right in an attempt to avoid a collision. The front end of the Hummer hit the drivers side of the Ford pickup truck and both vehicles came to rest on the northbound shoulder of the highway.
thetouristchecklist.com
24 Best & Fun Things to Do in Bartlesville (OK)
In search of the best and fun things to do in Bartlesville, OK?. Bartlesville is an Oklahoma city situated in Washington County, United States. This city had a population of 37,290 in the 2020 census. Bartlesville is the county seat of the county. Bartlesville has various fun places, and riverside...
fourstateshomepage.com
Arkansas man killed in Oklahoma crash
ROGERS COUNTY, Okla. – An Arkansas man died in a fatality collision in October, according to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report released on Tuesday. John H. Herman, 56, of Fayetteville, Ark. died at 7 a.m. on Oct. 15 on OK-88 approximately one-fourth mile south of E 530, five miles north of Inola, Okla. in Rogers County the patrol said.
7 Oklahoma Hometowns Amongt Worst ‘Small Cities In America’
A recent study ranked all of the smaller cities in America and 12 hometowns on the list were from here in Oklahoma. The expected nicer communities were comfortably ranked in the middle, but over half were listed as some of the worst in the country. While it doesn't sound very...
Cold Case Files: Missing 28 years from Jasper County, Mo.
Missing woman from Joplin Missouri Metro area. Grace Weber has been missing since October 6, 1994. JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — The Jasper County missing persons case of Grace Weber recently marked 28 years. #missinggraceweber Grace Weber was last seen on October 6th, 1994. Her vehicle was found abandoned at the Twin Bridges Area at Grand Lake State Park (previously known...
KAKE TV
A 13-year-old ran away from a Kansas foster care facility and died driving a stolen car
TOPEKA, Kan. — A 13-year-old foster child died after running away, stealing a car and crashing. The boy was at a Halloween event in Independence, Kansas, accompanied by staff from qualified residential treatment program Successful Dreams, said the Kansas Department for Children and Families. The child then took the...
fourstateshomepage.com
Runaway teen dies in head-on crash near Parsons
PARSONS, Kans. — A juvenile is dead after Parsons Police said the teen stole a vehicle before crashing it head-on with a tractor trailer last week. On Thursday, officers with PPD responded to a wreck to US 400 Hwy – just west of US 58 Hwy Junction for a crash. At the scene they would find a 2022 GMC Sierra pickup with a 13-year-old in the driver’s seat alone suffering serious injuries.
fourstateshomepage.com
Parsons Police will be fined for not shaving
PARSONS, Kans. — Parsons officers will have a price to pay to participate in “No Shave November,” all for a good cause. The Parsons Police Department will allow officers to grow facial hair this month but those who choose to do so will have to pay a fine. That money will go into the department’s “Shop With A Cop” program. It’s a partnership with local school districts to make sure kids have something to unwrap this Christmas.
sunflowerstateradio.com
Southeast Kansas women sentenced, ordered to pay restitution to Kansas Medicaid program
PARSONS – (November 3, 2022) – Two southeast Kansas women have been sentenced and ordered to pay restitution for their convictions for crimes against the Kansas Medicaid program, Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt said today. Lavanda E. Duncan, 55, of Parsons, was sentenced yesterday in Labette County District...
kggfradio.com
Montgomery County Commissioners Meet Monday
Montgomery County Commissioners will meet in an executive session with Human Resources Director, Becky Lewis during their regular meeting Monday morning. In other business Commissioners will hear reports from representatives of the CPA firm of Yerkes and Michel and c Works Director Jim Wright. Commissioners will also consider a request for approval of a grant application from Jim Wright of Emergency Management. Monday’s County Commission meeting gets underway Monday morning at 9 in the lower level of the Judicial Center in Independence.
Two Kansas women ordered to pay thousands for Medicaid fraud
Two Parsons, Kansas, women were sentenced and ordered to pay restitution for two unrelated cases of Medicaid fraud.
Suspected Joplin homicide subject shoots self in Seneca standoff
JOPLIN, Mo. — Police in Seneca said the man suspected of killing two people in Joplin on Halloween night, shot himself after an hours-long stand-off in the street near Quince and Antelope in rural Seneca. Authorities tell KSNF/KODE they had been negotiating with the man for most of the morning, trying to bring the situation […]
fourstateshomepage.com
Homicide victims remembered for their joy and love of music
JOPLIN, Mo. — Two homicide victims who were childhood friends and were deeply connected through their music at one time, played together on their church’s worship team when they were teenagers. Stacy Rush, 35, of Joplin and formerly of Grove, loved to sing. Her parents Lori and John...
Comments / 0