ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harker Heights, TX

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox7austin.com

Bicyclist dies in crash in Killeen

KILLEEN, Texas - A bicyclist is dead after colliding with a car in Killeen. The Killeen Police Department says that just after 7:30 p.m. Nov. 4, officers responded to a 911 call about a crash involving a bicycle and a car near the intersection of Florence Road and Brookway Drive.
KILLEEN, TX
KCEN

Killeen police identify cyclist in deadly Friday crash

KILLEEN, Texas — Editor's Note | The video below is from a previous segment. Killeen Police identify a cyclist who died in a crash Friday night. Officers received a call about the crash around 7:39 p.m. Claborn Joiner, 47, was found lying in a roadway on the intersection of Florence Road and Brookway Drive, according to Killeen PD.
KILLEEN, TX
KCEN

Shooting of Temple teen now an active murder investigation

TEMPLE, Texas — Editor's Note | Video below is on a previous segment. The Temple Police Department has announced that the teenage victim from last Thursday night's shooting has died. Due to the death of the victim, the case has now turned into a murder investigation, according to Temple...
TEMPLE, TX
US105

Killeen, Texas Skate Park Is Closing, But Not For Good

Greetings, my fellow skate park parents and skater friends. I was made aware that the Condor Skate Park in Killen, Texas is closing. Don't fret, because it won't be closing for good. It will be closing for at least three months, making room for a NEW Conder skate park. While...
KILLEEN, TX
KWTX

Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 11.3.22

The information used to produce the weekly KWTX “Restaurant Report Card” segments is gathered directly from the public records of regular inspections conducted by county health department officials in Central Texas. KWTX does not determine what locations are inspected and does not assign the overall scores which are reflected in percentages. Any questions regarding the status of an inspection, reinspection, or the score reported should be directed to the individual county health departments in which those businesses are located.
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

Temple fuel spill leads to I-35 closures

TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – All southbound Interstate 35 lanes, near Exit #303, were closed early Friday morning due to a fuel spill. Temple Police officers responded to the accident around 1 a.m., which involved two 18-wheelers. The lanes were shut down while officers were diverting traffic off of the highway.
TEMPLE, TX
KWTX

Temple police searching for missing woman

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple police department is asking for help in locating a missing woman, according to a post the department made on Facebook. She is 29-year-old Sandreal Denise Lowe. She is described to stand 5 foot 7 inches tall with black hair and brown eyes and was...
TEMPLE, TX
US105

Fort Hood, Texas Soldier Pronounced Dead At Scene Of Crash

22-year-old Jacob Oswald, a Fort Hood, Texas soldier died in a vehicle collision Thursday night, Nov. 3. The accident took place in the West Stan Schlueter and Hudson Drive area of Killeen, Texas. According to police, officers arrived on the scene around 8:43 PM to find a motorcyclist laid out in the road unresponsive. Life-saving measures were started and continued, until the paramedics arrived to take over.
KILLEEN, TX
KWTX

Bomb threats disrupt operations at hospitals in Waco, Temple

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Bomb threats disrupted operations at two hospitals in Waco, and another in Temple, Thursday afternoon before the all-clear was issued and operations allowed to resume. Employees and patients at Ascension Providence Hospital at 6901 Medical Parkway in Waco were the first to be allowed back inside...
WACO, TX
KCEN TV NBC 6

UPS hiring 350 seasonal workers in Central Texas

BELTON, Texas — 350 seasonal jobs are coming to Central Texas this holiday season, courtesy of UPS. The shipping company has stated that they are hiring drivers, package handlers and drivers helpers at their locations in Belton and Waco. The Belton location is at 214 E. Grove Road, Belton,...
BELTON, TX
fox7austin.com

Marijuana on the ballot for four Central Texas cities

AUSTIN, Texas - Marijuana is on the ballot again this year, this time in four Central Texas cities. Elgin, Harker Heights, Killeen, and San Marcos residents will be voting on whether to eliminate enforcement of low-level marijuana offenses. Under current Texas law, only the use of "low THC, high cannabidiol...
HARKER HEIGHTS, TX
WacoTrib.com

Construction of future Waco High tears down past trees

As work on the future Waco High School is proceeding, some of its history — in the form of many trees on the campus — is receding. Several of the live oaks, elms and sycamores fronting the school were removed this week as construction crews continued ground work preparing the site for the new $157 million school being built across the now-closed 42nd Street.
WACO, TX
KBTX.com

Bryan man killed in Temple car crash Wednesday morning

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Temple Police Department is investigating a car crash that left a Bryan man dead. Officers responded to the crash in the 3200 block of East Avenue H around 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday morning. They say the driver of an SUV swerved into the path of a truck traveling in the opposite direction.
BRYAN, TX
fox7austin.com

Downtown Austin murder suspect arrested in north Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - A man suspected in a downtown Austin fatal shooting has been arrested in north Austin. US Marshals apprehended 21-year-old Ja Vaughn Katrell Clarke, who is accused of shooting 22-year-old Demetrius James Lee Jones on Oct. 30 on East 7th Street. Jones was found lying in the street by officers and died at the scene from his injuries.
AUSTIN, TX
fox44news.com

Incident with gun at Killeen store brings arrest

Killeen, Tx (FOX44) – A strange incident involving a handgun at a Killeen convenience store has led to the arrest of of a 31-year-old Temple man on multiple charges. On Tuesday night about 10:37 p.m., Killeen Police officers were called to the Speed Pac convenience store at 418 North 10th Street on a report of a man with a gun in the store.
KILLEEN, TX
US105

US105

Temple, TX
9K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

US 105 New Country plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Killeen and Temple, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy