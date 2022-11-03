Read full article on original website
Related
Tv20detroit.com
How Governor Whitmer and Gubernatorial Candidate Dixon are spending their final campaign days
DETROIT — With only a few days until the midterm election, both Governor Gretchen Whitmer and gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon are working around the clock to secure every vote they can. Saturday Dixon spent the afternoon in Zeeland holding a rally while Whitmer spent the evening in Detroit. At...
Tv20detroit.com
WXYZ Editorial: VOTE! Election Day is Tuesday, November 8th
DETROIT (WXYZ) — The days are now numbered for campaign speeches and political commercials. Election Day is this coming Tuesday, November 8th. Are you ready to cast your ballot? If you haven’t voted yet, you will be facing a long list of candidates and issues. A lot is at stake.
Tv20detroit.com
Previewing Michigan's gubernatorial race: One-on-one with Gretchen Whitmer, Tudor Dixon
(WXYZ) — The midterm election is Tuesday, and the most-watched statewide race is the one for governor. Incumbent Democrat Gretchen Whitmer is being challenged by Republican nominee Tudor Dixon, with the polls showing the race tightening. Both candidates sat down with me for one-on-one interviews about the big issues...
Tv20detroit.com
Friday evening is deadline to request an absentee ballot be mailed to you in MI
Friday evening is the deadline in Michigan to request an absentee ballot to be mailed to you, but you still might be better off getting one in person. According to the state, requests to have an absentee ballot mailed to you have to be received by your city or township clerk by 5 p.m. on the Friday before Election Day, which is Nov. 4 this year.
Tv20detroit.com
Gretchen Whitmer, Tudor Dixon plan stops in metro Detroit Friday as Election Day nears
(WXYZ) — Both candidates for Michigan Governor are making a last push to reach voters and get their message out before November 8. Governor Whitmer and Republican challenger Tudor Dixon have been out on the campaign trail with both making stops in metro Detroit on Thursday. Today, they’ll continue...
Tv20detroit.com
210K Michigan homes to receive extra payment from Home Heating Credit
LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced Friday nearly 210,000 homes in Michigan will receive an added payment to help with heating costs in November. The state says those who were given Home Heating Credits when filing for last year’s taxes are eligible. "No one should have to...
Tv20detroit.com
Massachusetts museum returns sacred items to Sioux tribes
BARRE, Mass. (AP) — A two hour ceremony was held in Massachusetts on Saturday to mark the symbolic return of about 150 items considered sacred by the Sioux peoples that had been stored at a small Massachusetts museum for more than a century. The ceremony included representatives of the...
Tv20detroit.com
Powerball reaches record high of $1.6 billion
(WXYZ) — According to the Michigan Lottery, the Powerball jackpot for Saturday’s drawing has reached a world record! The jackpot now sits $1.6 billion. The new cash option is $782 million. The previous record was a $1.586 billion Powerball jackpot from 2016. That was won by people in...
Tv20detroit.com
Deer tries to jump through window at GVSU
ALLENDALE, Mich. — A deer tried to jump through a window at Grand Valley State University (GVSU) Friday. The Grand Valley State Police Department (GVPD) says they responded to complaints involving an animal on the campus’s south side. Upon arrival, officers say they spotted the deer trying in...
Tv20detroit.com
Michigan Health & Hospital Association says pediatric beds filling up amid respiratory virus surge
(WXYZ) — The Michigan Health & Hospital Association issued a call to parents on Friday urging them to take preventative measures as pediatric beds are filling up across the state due to a surge in respiratory illness such as RSV and influenza. According to the association, Michigan pediatric intensive...
Tv20detroit.com
Consumers Energy Foundation gives $500,000 in grants to address food insecurity, other basic needs
JACKSON, Mich. — As costs continue to rise in everybody’s lives, Consumers Energy is putting $500,000 in grants for basic needs assistance. Around $250,000 will go to the Food Bank Council of Michigan to purchase food. They say every $1 will support six meals resulting in 1.5 million meals.
Tv20detroit.com
Weekend construction in metro Detroit includes 2 closures on I-75
I-75: Oakland - SB I-75, M-59 to Square Lake, 1 LANE OPEN, Fri 8pm-Sun 10am. Oakland - SB I-75 CLOSED, Square Lake to I-696, Fri 9pm-Sun 10am, incl all ramps. Oakland - NB I-75 CLOSED, I-696 to 14 Mile, Fri 9pm-Mon 5am. Oakland - NB I-75, M-102/8 Mile to I-696,...
Tv20detroit.com
Local attorney charged in murder of well-known Oak Park jeweler
(WXYZ) — A local attorney has now been charged following the murder of a well-known jeweler in metro Detroit. Marco Bisbikis, who was the attorney for slain Oak Park jeweler Dan Hutchinson, was arraigned this afternoon on charges, including premeditated murder, felony firearm and conspiracy to commit murder. Bisbikis,...
Tv20detroit.com
Macomb County Sheriff's Office searching for suspect in fatal hit-and-run crash
(WXYZ) — The Macomb County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to find the person responsible for a fatal hit-and-run crash. Officials say Antoine Smith, 44 of Mt. Clemens, was struck while walking on Dickinson Street, east of Gratiot Avenue, and killed. The incident reportedly...
Comments / 0