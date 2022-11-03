ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

WXYZ Editorial: VOTE! Election Day is Tuesday, November 8th

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The days are now numbered for campaign speeches and political commercials. Election Day is this coming Tuesday, November 8th. Are you ready to cast your ballot? If you haven’t voted yet, you will be facing a long list of candidates and issues. A lot is at stake.
DETROIT, MI
Friday evening is deadline to request an absentee ballot be mailed to you in MI

Friday evening is the deadline in Michigan to request an absentee ballot to be mailed to you, but you still might be better off getting one in person. According to the state, requests to have an absentee ballot mailed to you have to be received by your city or township clerk by 5 p.m. on the Friday before Election Day, which is Nov. 4 this year.
MICHIGAN STATE
210K Michigan homes to receive extra payment from Home Heating Credit

LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced Friday nearly 210,000 homes in Michigan will receive an added payment to help with heating costs in November. The state says those who were given Home Heating Credits when filing for last year’s taxes are eligible. "No one should have to...
MICHIGAN STATE
Massachusetts museum returns sacred items to Sioux tribes

BARRE, Mass. (AP) — A two hour ceremony was held in Massachusetts on Saturday to mark the symbolic return of about 150 items considered sacred by the Sioux peoples that had been stored at a small Massachusetts museum for more than a century. The ceremony included representatives of the...
BARRE, MA
Powerball reaches record high of $1.6 billion

(WXYZ) — According to the Michigan Lottery, the Powerball jackpot for Saturday’s drawing has reached a world record! The jackpot now sits $1.6 billion. The new cash option is $782 million. The previous record was a $1.586 billion Powerball jackpot from 2016. That was won by people in...
MICHIGAN STATE
Deer tries to jump through window at GVSU

ALLENDALE, Mich. — A deer tried to jump through a window at Grand Valley State University (GVSU) Friday. The Grand Valley State Police Department (GVPD) says they responded to complaints involving an animal on the campus’s south side. Upon arrival, officers say they spotted the deer trying in...
ALLENDALE, MI
Weekend construction in metro Detroit includes 2 closures on I-75

I-75: Oakland - SB I-75, M-59 to Square Lake, 1 LANE OPEN, Fri 8pm-Sun 10am. Oakland - SB I-75 CLOSED, Square Lake to I-696, Fri 9pm-Sun 10am, incl all ramps. Oakland - NB I-75 CLOSED, I-696 to 14 Mile, Fri 9pm-Mon 5am. Oakland - NB I-75, M-102/8 Mile to I-696,...
Local attorney charged in murder of well-known Oak Park jeweler

(WXYZ) — A local attorney has now been charged following the murder of a well-known jeweler in metro Detroit. Marco Bisbikis, who was the attorney for slain Oak Park jeweler Dan Hutchinson, was arraigned this afternoon on charges, including premeditated murder, felony firearm and conspiracy to commit murder. Bisbikis,...
OAK PARK, MI

