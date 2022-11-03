Read full article on original website
Related
fox10phoenix.com
New Mexico murder suspect caught in northern Arizona
SELIGMAN, Ariz. - Yavapai County deputies caught a murder suspect wanted out of New Mexico in the small town of Seligman, officials said on Nov. 4. Fabian Archuleta, 39, reportedly had a warrant out for his arrest from Rio Arriba County. He faces a first-degree murder charge, but no information was released about his case.
fox10phoenix.com
Man who tampered with food at Phoenix-area Target, Walgreens stores sentenced
PHOENIX - A man who tampered with food at several Target and Walgreens stores in the Phoenix area has been sentenced to seven years of supervised probation in Arizona after reaching a plea deal. David Lohr was arrested back in October of 2018 after he poured bleach or hydrogen peroxide...
fox10phoenix.com
Arizona Dems make star-powered push in final campaign weekend
Bringing some of their biggest political names to the Valley this week, Arizona Democratic candidates pushed for votes by way of star power. First was former President Barack Obama, then First Lady Jill Biden. Some celebrities also made their way to Phoenix to campaign. FOX 10's Irene Snyder has the story.
fox10phoenix.com
Newsmaker: Arizona candidates final push to Election Day
In this episode of John Hook's Newsmaker, we're taking a look at the election climate in regard to voting and how political parties have, in a way, shifted since the last midterm election in Arizona as we're just days from Election Day on Nov. 8. We speak with Chuck Coughlin, a long-time political consultant, and Stan Barnes, President of Copper State Communications, a lobbying firm. John, Chuck and Stan talk about the neck-and-neck races for top positions of power and Marc Victor dropping out of the Senate race. Victor joins us, as well, to talk about why he dropped out of the highly contentious race against U.S. Senator Mark Kelly and GOP hopeful Blake Masters.
fox10phoenix.com
A look at Arizona GOP candidates during the final campaign weekend
It's the final stretch before the midterm election and Arizona candidates are sprinting toward Nov. 8's deadline. Many of them are locked in races that are neck and neck. FOX 10's Marissa Sarbak was in Scottsdale covering the Republican side of the ticket.
fox10phoenix.com
Powerball fever: Phoenix area residents buy tickets ahead of Saturday's big drawing
With a $1.6 billion jackpot on the line, the nationwide lottery seems to be the topic of discussion on Nov. 4, ahead of the Saturday drawing. FOX 10's Lindsey Regas spoke with people on how they would spend the money should they get very, very lucky and win the jackpot.
Comments / 0