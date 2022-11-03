ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

fox10phoenix.com

New Mexico murder suspect caught in northern Arizona

SELIGMAN, Ariz. - Yavapai County deputies caught a murder suspect wanted out of New Mexico in the small town of Seligman, officials said on Nov. 4. Fabian Archuleta, 39, reportedly had a warrant out for his arrest from Rio Arriba County. He faces a first-degree murder charge, but no information was released about his case.
fox10phoenix.com

Arizona Dems make star-powered push in final campaign weekend

Bringing some of their biggest political names to the Valley this week, Arizona Democratic candidates pushed for votes by way of star power. First was former President Barack Obama, then First Lady Jill Biden. Some celebrities also made their way to Phoenix to campaign. FOX 10's Irene Snyder has the story.
fox10phoenix.com

Newsmaker: Arizona candidates final push to Election Day

In this episode of John Hook's Newsmaker, we're taking a look at the election climate in regard to voting and how political parties have, in a way, shifted since the last midterm election in Arizona as we're just days from Election Day on Nov. 8. We speak with Chuck Coughlin, a long-time political consultant, and Stan Barnes, President of Copper State Communications, a lobbying firm. John, Chuck and Stan talk about the neck-and-neck races for top positions of power and Marc Victor dropping out of the Senate race. Victor joins us, as well, to talk about why he dropped out of the highly contentious race against U.S. Senator Mark Kelly and GOP hopeful Blake Masters.
