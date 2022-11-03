In this episode of John Hook's Newsmaker, we're taking a look at the election climate in regard to voting and how political parties have, in a way, shifted since the last midterm election in Arizona as we're just days from Election Day on Nov. 8. We speak with Chuck Coughlin, a long-time political consultant, and Stan Barnes, President of Copper State Communications, a lobbying firm. John, Chuck and Stan talk about the neck-and-neck races for top positions of power and Marc Victor dropping out of the Senate race. Victor joins us, as well, to talk about why he dropped out of the highly contentious race against U.S. Senator Mark Kelly and GOP hopeful Blake Masters.

ARIZONA STATE ・ 8 HOURS AGO