On Tuesday, seven area schools will come together to perform at the 33rd Southwest Indiana Festival of Bands. This free concert is open to the public and will take place at South Knox Middle/High School in the High School Gym beginning at 7:00p.m. This year, over 180 students will perform and represent Barr-Reeve, Loogootee, Mitchell, North Daviess, North Knox, Shoals, and South Knox. The concert will feature guest conductor Dr. Tiffany J. Galus, who is currently an assistant professor of music in bands at the Indiana University Jacobs School of Music and associate director of IU athletic bands. This year marks the premiere of the group’s sixth new work for concert band: A Lion Legacy by Alex Tedrow. Tedrow is a composer and educator from Martin County and he composed A Lion Legacy in honor of the late Loogootee High School band director, Ed Hamilton who began his teaching career at Loogootee High School in 1959 and retired at the end of the 1989-90 school year. Tedrow says it is his hope that Hamilton’s incredible Loogootee “Lion” legacy will be remembered through this music written in his honor. Once again the program will be Tuesday night at 7pm at South Knox High School.

SHOALS, IN ・ 3 DAYS AGO