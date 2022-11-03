Read full article on original website
Indiana Dance Studio Rises from the Ashes into Amazing New Training Center
Over the past few years, Heather Cross has learned the power of hashtags. Her favorite is this one- #DreamsDoComeTrue. Heather has had a love affair with dance her entire life. She danced at Kentucky Wesleyan College when she was in undergraduate school in Owensboro. She then coached the dance team at Apollo High School for four years before moving back to Indiana. Today, she's not only dancing, she's sharing her love of it and teaching others at her own dance studio.
evansvilleliving.com
Painting Memory Lane
Evelyn Steinkuhl’s prints are a staple of Evansville. Self-taught, she often painted places she felt needed to be remembered, such as regional landmarks and schools, sitting for long stretches recreating sites throughout the region. She sometimes filled her oil paintings with objects from her everyday life, including her son’s...
14news.com
Newburgh wine bar announces closure
NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - A Newburgh business is closing its doors for good. The Wine Down posted on Facebook that it’s permanently closing after opening four years ago. The post says they did not make a rash decision in closing, and a lot of thought and time went into the decision.
Foreigner is coming to Evansville in 2023
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Foreigner is bringing The Greatest Hits Tour to Old National Events Plaza this spring. Officials say with 10 multi-platinum albums and 16 Top 30 hits, Foreigner is hailed as one of the most popular rock acts in the world. Officials say Foreigner’s musical arsenal continues to sell-out tours and album sales, […]
visitowensboro.com
Celebrate the Holidays at ‘Christmas at the Inn’
It’s the time of year to start celebrating all things Christmas, and downtown Owensboro has a series of holiday-themed events with all the bells and whistles coming to you in December!. Friday After 5 and the Holiday Inn Owensboro Riverfront will kick off “Christmas at the Inn” for the...
Evansville bar makes the most out of the Powerball frenzy
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Although we’re witnessing a record breaking Powerball, some have been avoiding the frenzy because of inflation. Noticing this, one place in Evansville used that to their advantage and offered up something interesting. Tiki on Main, an Evansville Bar and Grill, offered to pool tickets with customers — for free. Customers had […]
What Was Evansville, Indiana’s Major Role in WWII?
Evansville, Indiana, is home to a lot of things. From the Willard Library, Mesker Park Zoo, casinos, and more. However, do you know what vital roles this Southern Indiana town undertook in part of the war effort? At the onset of the war, Evansville's manufacturing would become critical in how the war would be fought.
14news.com
Friday Sunrise Headlines
(WFIE) - We could get more information on a deadly crash in Evansville. It happened on North St. Joseph Avenue Thursday afternoon. Emotions are still running high for those affected by the Weinbach Avenue house explosion. The family of the couple killed says they now have more questions than answers...
Indiana woman celebrates 103rd birthday
(WEHT) - Evelyn Bernard celebrated her 103rd birthday in Newburgh on Wednesday.
Veterans Day celebrated early with parade in Owensboro
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — Veterans Day may be less than a week away, but Owensboro celebrated it early with a parade on their riverfront this weekend. The tradition honoring our nation’s heroes returned as floats, firetrucks and more went down parts of 2nd Street and Veterans Boulevard. People at the parade say it’s important to […]
Strong wind puts a hold on beloved holiday display
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Saturday morning and afternoon’s heavy wind caused hundreds of power outages and downed many trees around the Tri-State, but that wasn’t the only thing it did. The weather also delayed setup for the Ritzy’s Fantasy of Lights in Garvin Park. Volunteers were ready to set up the annual display Saturday morning […]
wamwamfm.com
7 Area Schools Attending Southwest Indiana Festival of Bands
On Tuesday, seven area schools will come together to perform at the 33rd Southwest Indiana Festival of Bands. This free concert is open to the public and will take place at South Knox Middle/High School in the High School Gym beginning at 7:00p.m. This year, over 180 students will perform and represent Barr-Reeve, Loogootee, Mitchell, North Daviess, North Knox, Shoals, and South Knox. The concert will feature guest conductor Dr. Tiffany J. Galus, who is currently an assistant professor of music in bands at the Indiana University Jacobs School of Music and associate director of IU athletic bands. This year marks the premiere of the group’s sixth new work for concert band: A Lion Legacy by Alex Tedrow. Tedrow is a composer and educator from Martin County and he composed A Lion Legacy in honor of the late Loogootee High School band director, Ed Hamilton who began his teaching career at Loogootee High School in 1959 and retired at the end of the 1989-90 school year. Tedrow says it is his hope that Hamilton’s incredible Loogootee “Lion” legacy will be remembered through this music written in his honor. Once again the program will be Tuesday night at 7pm at South Knox High School.
city-countyobserver.com
USI Board of Trustees Approve The Sale OfThree New Harmony Properties
At its regular meeting on Thursday, November 3, the University of Southern Indiana Board of Trustees approved the sale of three surplus New Harmony properties. The Theater Barn, Keppler House and Bentel Hop House were sold. The goal of this sale is to find better ways for the properties to be used to benefit the community of New Harmony.
14news.com
Sunday marks 17 year anniversary of Nov. 6 deadly tornado
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - On this day 17 years ago, a tornado moved through four Tri-State counties, killing 25 people. That tornado touched down just before 2 a.m. in a Henderson County field, making its way through Ellis Park before destroying much of the Eastbrook Mobile Home Park. 20 of the people killed that day all lived in the Eastbrook mobile homes, where 100 homes were destroyed.
Get Face-to-Face with Real Reindeer at Southern Indiana Toy Store Thanksgiving Weekend
It's the most wonderful time of the year. The air is getting cooler as winter starts to set in and the countdown is on to Santa Claus making his way around the world to deliver toys. While Jolly Ol' St. Nick gets all the glory, it's not a one-man show. He has the elves in his workshop getting the toys together and sorting out the logistics for his annual flight, and he has his team of reindeer making sure he gets everywhere he needs to be during that flight. But, before they gear up for that marathon flight, a few of those reindeer are going to make a stop in the town named after the Head Elf, Santa Claus, Indiana, for a two-day meet-and-greet with you and your family.
14news.com
USI classes cancelled Thursday due to unexpected power outage
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The University of Southern Indiana cancelled classes Thursday due to a power outage. With a power outage on the west side of Vanderburgh County, all in-person classes were cancelled for the rest of day. Online classes still remained in session. Second shift for essential campus workers...
14news.com
New purchase locations for Hadi Shrine Circus tickets
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Tickets for the annual Hadi Shrine Circus are on sale. Tickets can be purchased in-person at remote locations in Vanderburgh, Gibson, Dubois, and Knox Counties. These remote ticket locations are selling exchange and reserved seat tickets through Monday, November 21. Exchange tickets can be purchased also...
wevv.com
New stationary store open for business in downtown Evansville
There's a new stationary store open to customers in downtown Evansville, Indiana. The store, "Memo," is downtown Evansville's latest retail addition, and is now open to customers from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at its location at 209 Main St. Officials with the Downtown Evansville Economic Improvement District say the...
Love Little Debbie Christmas Tree Cakes? One Kentucky Mom is Churning Out Cheesecake Versions
Wanna talk about a delicious tradition? Little Debbie Christmas Tree Cakes are probably one of the yummiest guilty pleasures. We found a mom who makes cheesecake versions of them right here in Kentucky. ALL ABOUT DOOZIE DOEZ. Meet the talented, the wonderful, the amazing, Hanna Bailey. Hanna is the owner...
Have the Ultimate Video Game Experience When You Play Your Friends on a 19-Foot Screen in Evansville
Video games have been popular since the moment they first came out decades ago. However in recent years thanks to online streaming, we've really seen games explode in popularity. There are people now who have built entire careers off of playing their favorite video games. In fact, in 2022 the global game market is projected to generate $196 billion in revenue.
