Naples, FL

brevardtimes.com

Winning Powerball Numbers 11/7/2022 For Last Night

FORT MYERS, Florida – The winning numbers for the Monday, November 7, 2022, POWERBALL drawing with an estimated jackpot of $1.9 billion ($929.1 million cash value) are 10-33-41-47-56 with a Powerball of 10 with Powerplay 2X. Monday’s estimated jackpot surpassed the world record amount previously set by Powerball in...
FORT MYERS, FL
foodgressing.com

Christmas in Naples 2022: Dinner, Turkey To Go, Brunch, Restaurants

Looking for ways to celebrate Christmas in Naples this year? This post covers Christmas Naples 2022 including where to go for Christmas dinner in Naples, where to get turkey to go as well as features for brunch, lunch and takeout by local restaurants and businesses. Christmas Eve this year is...
NAPLES, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Top Chef TV star to expand tavern concept into Sarasota, Tampa, Naples

Chuck Lager America’s Tavern is expanding to several locations in Florida, including Tampa and Sarasota. The concept was founded by celebrity chef Fabio Viviani, Chuck Lager, Craig Colby and Michael Colby. Viviani was previously voted a fan favorite on reality TV competition series "Top Chef." The restaurant brand is...
TAMPA, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Securing blue tarps on rooves ahead of Nicole

Many people in Southwest Florida have taps covering their rooves, and now there’s a major concern for them as sub-tropical storm Nicole pushes toward Florida. Those homes are very vulnerable right now, and more rain could mean more trouble. If you have a tarp on your roof, check it...
CAPE CORAL, FL
eastcoasttraveller.com

Islands In Florida That Are an Absolute Must Visit

Sanibel Island is a must-visit destination for those who love the beach. Its beaches are spectacular, and the mangrove forests are thick. It is home to many animals, including dolphins, alligators, sea turtles, and roseate spoonbills. In addition, Sanibel Island is known as the shelling capital of the world. Visitors can find hundreds of shells washed up on the beach every day.
FLORIDA STATE
lazytrips.com

Road Trip from Fort Myers to Key West

The road trip from Fort Myers to Key West is for sun worshippers, nature lovers and those looking for vibrant urban life on the Atlantic Coast. Whichever route you choose, incredible natural scenery is on offer as you make your way to the sub-tropical paradise of Key West. The 350-mile...
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

First art walk in downtown Fort Myers since Ian

People enjoy the start of their weekend in downtown Fort Myers while the area continues its comeback after Hurricane Ian. Friday’s art walk is extra special because it’s the first since the storm impacted Southwest Florida. Friday Night, WINK News caught up with Patrick Nelson; he said he...
FORT MYERS, FL
lifeinnaples.net

NCH Healthcare System Brings World’s No. 1 in Orthopedics to SW Florida

NCH Healthcare System today announced a collaboration with the renowned Hospital for Special Surgery (HSS) that will bring unparalleled orthopedic care to Naples and Southwest Florida. HSS is ranked no. 1 in orthopedics worldwide by Newsweek, and nationwide – for 13 consecutive years – by U.S. News & World Report....
NAPLES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Tim Aten Knows: Questions abound about Ritz-Carlton Residences, Naples

After news broke this week that Stock Development rebranded its One Naples project as The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Naples, readers have had some questions about the local development, so today’s column provides additional information. To recap, The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Naples will have 128 luxury residences on 6 acres at the...
NAPLES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Changes to celebrating the holidays in Naples

Getting ready for the holidays despite Hurricane Ian’s damage, Naples is beginning to decorate for Christmas. The city plans to hold the usual festivities, including tree lighting, a Christmas walk, and a parade. One big thing many people look forward to is the fireworks show at the Naples Pier....
NAPLES, FL
travelmole.com

What’s open: Recovery update from Fort Myers

Fort Myers has updated the travel trade on the recovery and rebuilding from the impact of Hurricane Ian. It says for businesses which have reopened, there may be limited availability, hours and amenities. Support hospitality workers. Travelers can contribute to the SWFL Relief Fund to directly support hospitality workers on...
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Gov. Ron DeSantis declares State of Emergency ahead of Nicole

Governor Ron DeSantis has issued a State of Emergency for 34 counties across Florida ahead of Subtropical Storm Nicole. Included in those 34 counties are the Southwest Florida counties of Lee, Collier, Charlotte, Hendry, DeSoto, and Glades. In a news release on Monday, the governor’s office said the State of...
FLORIDA STATE
cw34.com

U.S Marshals looking for Florida man considered armed, dangerous

FORT MYERS, Fla. (CBS12) — U.S. Marshals are searching for a Florida man they say is armed and dangerous. Alphonso Churchwell Jr., 45, has been added to Crime Stoppers 10 Most Wanted list for charges related to guns, assault, and for violating the terms of his federal probation. Authorities...
FORT MYERS, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Amazon-occupied distribution warehouse in Fort Myers sells for $67.8M

An Amazon-occupied distribution warehouse in Fort Myers changed ownership. ET Ft Myers purchased the 183,456-square-foot warehouse occupied at 8270 Logistics Drive from Seefried PSO Fort Myers LLC for $67,800,365. Copyright 2022 Gulfshore Life Media, LLC All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior...
FORT MYERS, FL

