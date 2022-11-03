ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stillwater, OK

heartlandcollegesports.com

Three Thoughts on Baylor’s 38-35 Win Over Oklahoma

The Baylor Bears’ physical running game finally wore down the Oklahoma defense to pull away late in a 38-35 win in Norman. The win moves Baylor to 6-3 overall and 4-2 in conference play, keeping them in the hunt for the Big 12 Championship. Meanwhile, Oklahoma falls to 5-4 overall and 2-4 in conference play.
WACO, TX
heartlandcollegesports.com

Oklahoma State Cowgirls 2022-23 Basketball Schedule, Results

The Oklahoma State Cowgirls have a new coach, Jacie Hoyt, as they enter the 2022-23 women’s basketball season. All year, Heartland College Sports will keep up with their schedule and results right here. 2022-23 Oklahoma State Women’s Basketball Schedule and Results. Nov. 7 — vs. UTRGV, 5 p.m....
STILLWATER, OK
Four States Home Page

Ridgerunners win 41-20; Crawford sets Class 5A record

GROVE, Okla. – Grove exploded in the third quarter, at the feet of senior phenom Emmanuel Crawford, to score 14 points and defeat Bishop Kelley 41-20. The Grove crowd erupted in a standing ovation for Crawford when it was announced midway through the third quarter that Class 5A had a new rushing leader in Crawford. […]
GROVE, OK
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Oklahoma

If you live in Oklahoma and you also love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Oklahoma that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh ingredients only.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

Oklahoma state representative arrested for DUI

EDMOND, Okla. — An Oklahoma state representative was arrested for driving under the influence. Edmond police said they found Rep. Ryan Martinez in a bar parking lot after midnight on Oct. 26. Martinez is a Republican serving District 39. He is unopposed in next week’s election and is the...
EDMOND, OK
kaynewscow.com

Jail bookings Oct. 27-Nov. 4

The following information is provided by the Kay County Detention Center. Those booked in the county jail Oct. 27-Nov. 4 include:. Gerita Faye Amador, 50, Ponca City, possession of CDS and paraphernalia. (see related story below) https://kaynewscow.com/2022/10/25/housekeeper-convicted-on-larceny-and-false-pawn-charges/. Jonathon Basler, 37, domestic assault and battery by strangulation. William Joe Bookout, 32,...
KAY COUNTY, OK
KOCO

405magazine.com

4 Things to Do in OKC This Weekend: November 3-6

There might be no more tricks, but the 405 has plenty of treats. From artsy adventures to tree-planting pleasures, here’s what you can do in Oklahoma City this weekend. Every first Friday of the month, over 80 artists and vendors from across the state gather to provide a festive evening of live entertainment and new exhibits in the Paseo Arts District. Patrons can eat at the 10 brick-and-mortar restaurants in the area, shop at merchants along the streets, and view the unveiling of two collections in November. Gallery I, titled “Solo”, will showcase 50-to-100 photographs by Maria Chaverri of he solo travels across 20 different locations. In Gallery II, the exhibition is titled “The Small Art Show” and will include tiny, original artwork by Behnaz Sohrabian no larger than 15 inches and made with a variety of art mediums. Bring your leashed pets along to walk the streets and take your friends to experience a lovely night celebrating art in Oklahoma City. 6–9 p.m., Paseo Arts District, OKC.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KRMG

Tulsa man survives major heart attack while seeing doctor for sore throat

TULSA, Okla. — Doctors say a Tulsa man is lucky to be alive after he went to his primary care office with a sore throat and ended up having a major heart attack. Stephen Byrne, 65, wasn’t feeling 100 percent when he walked into Oak Street Health, near East Pine Street and North Lewis Avenue, back in March. He had chest pressure, some tightness and was sweating, but his biggest complaint was a terrible sore throat.
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

“It was a shock:” Tulsans react to sudden closure of Ahha center

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsans are reacting to the sudden closure of the ahha Hardesty Arts Center. The Arts and Huminites Council of Tulsa, known as ahha Tulsa, was founded in 1961. They opened downtown’s Hardesty Arts Center in 2012 to house art installations and resources for local artists.
TULSA, OK
News On 6

Del City & Midwest City Middle Schools Shift To Remote Learning Friday

Students at Del City Middle School and Midwest City Middle School will be remote learning on Friday, November 4. The decision was made due to a large number of staff and student absences at the schools. The shift only affects the two schools. All other Mid-Del campuses will continue in...
blackchronicle.com

3,000 Workers To Move Into Development

One of the state’s oldest banks is one of three tenants moving their operations to a new five-story office building to be built at the gateway to downtown Oklahoma City. The three tenants, also partners in the development, anticipate they will collectively bring more than 300 employees downtown. Oklahoma...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

