Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
DFW Homes Damaged During Major Fall StormLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Texas Places Emergency Resources on Standby as Severe Weather Set To Arrive on FridayLarry LeaseTexas State
Severe Storms with Hail Possible on FridayLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
MacKenzie Scott Donated $16 Million to Grand Prairie ISDLarry LeaseGrand Prairie, TX
H-E-B continues to expand in Texas. Where would you like them to open next?Ash JurbergTexas State
Related
stakingtheplains.com
10 Things: TCU 34, Texas Tech 24
Losing does this. It divides us fans, people argue about things that aren’t solvable or things that don’t have an easy answer or that they have zero control over. I don’t have a problem with the offense and how Kittley is calling plays. It hasn’t been perfect, but generally speaking, I’m pretty good. I’d also add that I watched quite a bit of Western Kentucky from last year and I don’t recall this number of called quarterback runs. Kinda makes you wonder about how or why that’s in the offense. I’m spit-balling here, but what if a running quarterback is maybe a two-part reason: 1) having a running quarterback changes the math for the defense, if a quarterback doesn’t have to be accounted for, then the defense is using 11 defenders to account for 10 players. But if there’s a running quarterback, then 11 defenders are accounting for all 11 offensive players. 2) I think there might be the possibility that having a running quarterback is something that McGuire might like a lot. I think seeing Baylor last week and how they use the quarterback and knowing how McGuire wants this tough group of players, from the quarterback to the kicker, that having a quarterback who is a threat is definitely a feature for McGuire. I want to be clear, that I don’t know anything, just figuring that with Kittley not having that aspect in his offense last year, that it seems new in that regard.
heartlandcollegesports.com
Big 12 Football Week 10: The Good, the Bad and the Ugly
TCU (Beat Texas Tech 34-24) Quarterback Max Duggan didn’t have his best game, but it didn’t matter as the offense rushed for a whopping 234 yards against the Red Raiders. Kendre Miller led the attack with 158 yards and a score as TCU took control of the game in the fourth quarter. Going into that final quarter, Texas Tech was up 17-13. TCU would go on to score three straight touchdowns and take the game over. The big reason TCU was able to score so much was because of the defense. Texas Tech went for it on fourth down on two straight drives and TCU’s defense came up with stops both times. They also got a turnover on the very next drive to set up the offense for their final score. Those defensive stops are what helped TCU win the game on Saturday as they move to 9-0 on the season.
heartlandcollegesports.com
TCU Cracks Top 5 of AP Poll, Texas, K-State Also Ranked
The TCU Horned Frogs have cracked the Top 5 of this week’s AP Poll, while Texas and Kansas State are both ranked this week, rounding out three Big 12 teams in the Top 25. The Horned Frogs improved to 9-0 with a win vs. Texas Tech on Saturday, but also got help from around the country to move up from No. 7 to No. 4.
heartlandcollegesports.com
Three Thoughts on TCU’s 34-24 Win Over Texas Tech
TCU took its 8-0 record into Saturday’s game against the Texas Tech Red Raiders. The Horned Frogs remained the only undefeated team in the Big 12 going into November after another comeback win last week against West Virginia. Meantime, Texas Tech was fresh off a 45-17 loss to Baylor last weekend.
247Sports
TCU moves up to No. 4 in both the AP and Coaches Poll
Following their 34-24 win over Texas Tech on Saturday and key losses ahead of them, TCU has moved up in both the AP and Coaches Polls, rising three spots and coming in at No. 4 in both polls. With the win over the Red Raiders, the Frogs improved to 9-0 overall and 6-0 in the Big 12.
heartlandcollegesports.com
College GameDay Returns to Austin for TCU vs. Texas
College GameDay is heading back to Austin, Texas for a Big 12 showdown between TCU and Texas in Week 11. ESPN’s College GameDay Twitter account made the announcement on Sunday morning after Texas beat Kansas State on Saturday, while TCU improved to 9-0 with a win over Texas Tech.
saturdaytradition.com
College GameDay reveals familiar Week 11 location
College GameDay is heading back to Austin, Texas for a matchup between the Longhorns and TCU. The crew makes its return trip to the Lone Star State with major College Football Playoff implications on the line. TCU is a perfect 9-0 on the season, fighting for a spot in the...
heartlandcollegesports.com
TCU Assistant Coach Trolls Joey McGuire for ‘Everything Runs Through Lubbock’ Video
TCU didn’t look great, but did enough to pick up a 34-24 win over Texas Tech on Saturday. And as the rivalry continues to build between these two teams, TCU assistant coach Eron Hodges had some fun at Tech’s expense after the game. Hodge brought up the video...
Gambles Don't Pay Off For McGuire and Red Raiders in Loss to No. 7 Horned Frogs
Texas Tech attempted two fourth-down conversions in its own territory vs. TCU on Saturday and it cost them.
heartlandcollegesports.com
Fact or Fiction Friday: KU, Iowa State Miss Bowl Games, 13-0 TCU Left Out of CFP
Welcome to Fact or Fiction Friday. Each Friday I give you the opportunity to ask the most intriguing questions in the Big 12 Conference and I will tell you whether they come true or if they are set to fail. Let’s crack it open and see what we have in store this week.
fox4news.com
From backup QB to Heisman contender, Max Duggan is leading TCU on a historic season
FORT WORTH, Texas - Senior quarterback Max Duggan is at the heart of TCU football's 8-0 start to the season. The Horned Frogs, picked to finish seventh in the Big 12 preseason media poll, are currently ranked 7th in the nation heading into Saturday's home showdown with Texas Tech at 11 a.m. on FOX4.
Gus Johnson draws attention for criticism of ‘analytics’
Gus Johnson drew attention on Saturday for his criticism of analytics while calling the TCU-Texas Tech game. TCU beat Texas Tech 34-24 to remain undefeated. The Red Raiders led 17-13 late in the third quarter, though they fell behind 20-17 after allowing a touchdown in the fourth. The game turned...
Yardbarker
TCU at No.7: 'Brand bias' or lack of balance?
Twitter fingers raced earlier this week after the College Football Playoff committee released its first Top 25. Much of the chatter centered on undefeated TCU (8-0), which was ranked No. 7. Did the committee snub the Frogs?. In explaining the committee's rationale, chair Boo Corrigan said the panel was “looking...
heartlandcollegesports.com
TCU Horned Frogs 2022-23 Women’s Basketball Schedule, Results
The TCU Horned Frogs are coming off a six-win season as they enter the 2022-23 women’s basketball season. All year, Heartland College Sports will keep up with their schedule and results right here. 2022-23 TCU Women’s Basketball Schedule and Results. Nov. 7 — vs. Lipscomb, noon, Big 12...
2023 WR Decommits From Texas Tech Red Raiders
Texas Tech is doing good things on the field, but they just lost a commitment from their 2023 class of recruits.
ESPN
North Texas, Louisville top week 10 college football uniforms
Multiple teams have outstanding uniform combinations set for Week 10 of the college football season. The Louisville Cardinals will debut new threads this weekend and the North Texas Mean Green bring back an iconic logo for their matchup against the Florida International Panthers. Some teams honor the Armed Forces with their gear and several squads will use color coordination for exciting looks.
Five-star Duncanville PF Ron Holland commits to Texas Longhorns
Holland, the top-rated Class of 2023 recruit in Texas high school basketball, announced his pledge to play for the Longhorns on Saturday morning
lcuchaps.com
Familiar West Texas Coaching Names Meet Sunday in Kansas City
OPPONENT LOCATION DAY TIME (CT) WATCH STATS. Missouri Western Kansas City, Mo. Sun, Nov. 6 5:30 p.m. Video Stats. No.13 Lubbock Christian University completes their opening weekend of the regular season Sunday evening facing Missouri Western State in the final contest of the D2CCA Tip-Off Classic inside Municipal Auditorium. LCU looks to rebound after a tough 65-64 loss to No.6 Missouri Southern State Saturday afternoon in Kansas City, Mo.
KBTX.com
No. 14 Aggies defeat TCU
COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The No. 14 Texas A&M men’s swimming & diving team took down TCU, 174-109, Friday afternoon inside the Rec Center Natatorium. ”We were really looking forward to having two days of racing, back-to-back,” said head coach Jay Holmes. “We think it really helps us as we get closer to invite and our conference meet, where there are several days in a row that you have to compete. This situation was right for us and we got to be at our home pool, were SEC [Championships] will be this year. “We were pretty familiar with TCU going in, I’ve watched some of them swim growing up. We were looking forward to some key races and the guys all did what we asked them to do. Coming in after last night, we needed to be aggressive. We are a little disappointed in our 200 medley relay, we know we are faster than that, but we just have to get the right personnel on there.” Returning to the pool following Thursday’s win over Kentucky, the Aggies placed first in the 200 medley relay as Ethan Gogulski, Andres Puente, Connor Foote and Kaloyan Bratanov clocked in at 1:28.37.”We had several places where we had guys that needed to be in an event they haven’t had a chance to do yet this year. Kaloyan Bratanov hadn’t raced a 200 IM all year and he’s a pretty good IMer, he made NCAAs in it last year. We are pretty deep in the 200 backstroke, but Anze [Fers Erzen] hasn’t swam a 200 back yet this year and we needed him to do that. He’s one of those guys that we can put in a lot of different places and he’s going to find a way to be pretty good at it. We put him in the 1,000 tonight and that’s not one of his main events, but he swam it really, really well. His maturity and his swimming IQ are really impressive. The divers are starting to come around. Takuto [Endo] looked good and Victor [Povzner] winning was really good, he needed that.” Anze Fers Erzen kicked off the individual events with a top finish in the 1,000 free, recording a time of 9:28.45. Bratanov added two wins for the team as he swam a 1:39.47 in the 200 free and a 1:50.81 in the 200 IM. The Aggies continued to take care of business with top times from Tyler Hulet in the 100 back (48.66), Collin Fuchs in the 50 free (20.54), Gogulski in the 100 back (45.20), Fers Erzen in the 200 back (1:47.49) and Jace Brown in the 100 fly (48.35). Andres Puente touched the wall first in the 100 breast with a time of 54.27. Following behind him were teammates Alex Sanchez (55.92) and Vincent Ribeiro (56.72). Baylor Nelson posted a pair of top times this meet including the 200 fly (1:49.53) and 500 free (4:28.83). A top-time in the 400 free relay from Fuchs, Gogulski, Foote and Nelson capped off the meet as they swam a 3:01.09. Victor Povzner earned a pair of first-place dives on the 1-meter, scoring a 427.88 and on the 3-meter, putting up a score of 436.65. “We are two weeks away from [the Art Adamson Invitational]. We still have a long way to go before we get there and we have several things we need to be better at, but we are looking forward to it. That is going to be quite an event, there are several very good teams coming in so it should be pretty exciting.” Up NextThe Aggies return to action Nov. 16-18 to host the Art Adamson Invitational at the Rec Center Natatorium. Visit 12thman.com for more information on Texas A&M men’s swimming & diving. Fans can keep up to date with the Aggies Facebook, Instagram, and on Twitter by following @AggieSwimDive.
KCBD
Football Playoff pairing info for Area High School Teams available
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Playoff Football is here!. Fifty Area Teams are in the Postseason and 50 Area High School Football Teams are in the playoffs. KCBD’s The End Zone will have coverage Thursday, Friday & Saturday. BEST of Luck to All of Our Teams!. 6A. El Paso Eastlake...
Comments / 0