Manhattan, KS

heartlandcollegesports.com

TCU Cracks Top 5 of AP Poll, Texas, K-State Also Ranked

The TCU Horned Frogs have cracked the Top 5 of this week’s AP Poll, while Texas and Kansas State are both ranked this week, rounding out three Big 12 teams in the Top 25. The Horned Frogs improved to 9-0 with a win vs. Texas Tech on Saturday, but also got help from around the country to move up from No. 7 to No. 4.
FORT WORTH, TX
heartlandcollegesports.com

Jason Bean to Start at QB vs. Oklahoma State: Report

As the Kansas Jayhawks get set to take on the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Saturday, it’s expected that Jason Bean will make his third consecutive start at quarterback, but that Jalon Daniels may end up playing, depending on how he feels in warm ups, according to Action Network’s Brett McMurphy.
STILLWATER, OK
heartlandcollegesports.com

Three Thoughts on Baylor’s 38-35 Win Over Oklahoma

The Baylor Bears’ physical running game finally wore down the Oklahoma defense to pull away late in a 38-35 win in Norman. The win moves Baylor to 6-3 overall and 4-2 in conference play, keeping them in the hunt for the Big 12 Championship. Meanwhile, Oklahoma falls to 5-4 overall and 2-4 in conference play.
WACO, TX
heartlandcollegesports.com

Three Thoughts on Texas’ 34-27 Win Over Kansas State

As we make our way into the final month of the regular season, the Big 12 title picture is starting to clear up. There are still plenty of important games left including a massive one in Manhattan, Kansas on Saturday night. Texas is still fighting for their Big 12 title...
MANHATTAN, KS
heartlandcollegesports.com

Oklahoma State Cowgirls 2022-23 Basketball Schedule, Results

The Oklahoma State Cowgirls have a new coach, Jacie Hoyt, as they enter the 2022-23 women’s basketball season. All year, Heartland College Sports will keep up with their schedule and results right here. 2022-23 Oklahoma State Women’s Basketball Schedule and Results. Nov. 7 — vs. UTRGV, 5 p.m....
STILLWATER, OK
heartlandcollegesports.com

Texas is Third-Most Wagered Favorite in Week 10 at K-State

The Texas Longhorns are set to take on the Kansas State Wildcats in Manhattan, Kansas, this weekend and they are favored by 2.5 points in that game despite being on the road. Bettors don’t seem to mind though, as the majority of money coming in on the game is going in Texas’ direction. According to BetOnline, the Longhorns are the third-most wagered favorite of the weekend, receiving 65% of the bets coming in on the spread, as it seems folks are confident that we will see a different Texas team than we saw in Stillwater two weekends ago.
AUSTIN, TX
Four States Home Page

Ridgerunners win 41-20; Crawford sets Class 5A record

GROVE, Okla. – Grove exploded in the third quarter, at the feet of senior phenom Emmanuel Crawford, to score 14 points and defeat Bishop Kelley 41-20. The Grove crowd erupted in a standing ovation for Crawford when it was announced midway through the third quarter that Class 5A had a new rushing leader in Crawford. […]
GROVE, OK
KOCO

Oklahoma state representative arrested for DUI

EDMOND, Okla. — An Oklahoma state representative was arrested for driving under the influence. Edmond police said they found Rep. Ryan Martinez in a bar parking lot after midnight on Oct. 26. Martinez is a Republican serving District 39. He is unopposed in next week’s election and is the...
EDMOND, OK
KVOE

EMPORIA HIGH FOOTBALL: No felony charges coming after alleged battery

No felony charges are coming after an alleged battery incident involving at least one member of the Emporia High football team shortly before the season began. Lyon County Attorney Marc Goodman tells KVOE News there were “innumerable interviews” as part of the ongoing investigation involving his office and Emporia Police. He says there was “no evidence to support the filing of felony charges.”
EMPORIA, KS
blackchronicle.com

3,000 Workers To Move Into Development

One of the state’s oldest banks is one of three tenants moving their operations to a new five-story office building to be built at the gateway to downtown Oklahoma City. The three tenants, also partners in the development, anticipate they will collectively bring more than 300 employees downtown. Oklahoma...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KSN News

Kansas sheriff declines criminal investigation of governor

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — Shawnee County Sheriff Brian Hill will not be pursuing a criminal investigation of Kansas Governor Laura Kelly following a complaint filed by a Republican group earlier this year. In June, the Republican Governors Association, RGA, asked a local prosecutor and sheriff to investigate the Democratic governor for what it alleged was the […]
KANSAS STATE
KSNT News

Kansas firework facility destroyed by fire

TOPEKA (KSNT)– Fireworks could be heard for miles after an early morning fire Sunday consumed a building with fireworks stored inside. Sheriff Tim Morse with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office reported they received a call approximately at 3:30 a.m. of a structure fire at a firework storage building, located at 192nd and U.S Highway 75. […]
JACKSON COUNTY, KS

