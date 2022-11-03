Read full article on original website
heartlandcollegesports.com
TCU Cracks Top 5 of AP Poll, Texas, K-State Also Ranked
The TCU Horned Frogs have cracked the Top 5 of this week’s AP Poll, while Texas and Kansas State are both ranked this week, rounding out three Big 12 teams in the Top 25. The Horned Frogs improved to 9-0 with a win vs. Texas Tech on Saturday, but also got help from around the country to move up from No. 7 to No. 4.
heartlandcollegesports.com
Jason Bean to Start at QB vs. Oklahoma State: Report
As the Kansas Jayhawks get set to take on the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Saturday, it’s expected that Jason Bean will make his third consecutive start at quarterback, but that Jalon Daniels may end up playing, depending on how he feels in warm ups, according to Action Network’s Brett McMurphy.
heartlandcollegesports.com
Three Thoughts on Baylor’s 38-35 Win Over Oklahoma
The Baylor Bears’ physical running game finally wore down the Oklahoma defense to pull away late in a 38-35 win in Norman. The win moves Baylor to 6-3 overall and 4-2 in conference play, keeping them in the hunt for the Big 12 Championship. Meanwhile, Oklahoma falls to 5-4 overall and 2-4 in conference play.
pistolsfiringblog.com
The Rundown: Everything Mike Gundy Said after Oklahoma State’s 37-16 Loss to Kansas
LAWRENCE, Kansas — For the first time in his tenure, Mike Gundy has lost to both Kansas schools in the same season. Oklahoma State fell to Kansas 37-16 on Saturday at David Booth Kansas Memorial Field. Here is everything Gundy said after the game. Opening statement. “We’ve got to...
heartlandcollegesports.com
Three Thoughts on Texas’ 34-27 Win Over Kansas State
As we make our way into the final month of the regular season, the Big 12 title picture is starting to clear up. There are still plenty of important games left including a massive one in Manhattan, Kansas on Saturday night. Texas is still fighting for their Big 12 title...
heartlandcollegesports.com
Oklahoma State Cowgirls 2022-23 Basketball Schedule, Results
The Oklahoma State Cowgirls have a new coach, Jacie Hoyt, as they enter the 2022-23 women’s basketball season. All year, Heartland College Sports will keep up with their schedule and results right here. 2022-23 Oklahoma State Women’s Basketball Schedule and Results. Nov. 7 — vs. UTRGV, 5 p.m....
heartlandcollegesports.com
Texas is Third-Most Wagered Favorite in Week 10 at K-State
The Texas Longhorns are set to take on the Kansas State Wildcats in Manhattan, Kansas, this weekend and they are favored by 2.5 points in that game despite being on the road. Bettors don’t seem to mind though, as the majority of money coming in on the game is going in Texas’ direction. According to BetOnline, the Longhorns are the third-most wagered favorite of the weekend, receiving 65% of the bets coming in on the spread, as it seems folks are confident that we will see a different Texas team than we saw in Stillwater two weekends ago.
No. 18 Oklahoma State, Kansas hopeful about their QB health
LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy watched from the sideline as Spencer Sanders, his star quarterback, was tackled hard enough on his shoulder during a loss to Kansas State to end up in the injury tent. Kansas coach Lance Leipold could relate. Three weeks earlier against...
Ridgerunners win 41-20; Crawford sets Class 5A record
GROVE, Okla. – Grove exploded in the third quarter, at the feet of senior phenom Emmanuel Crawford, to score 14 points and defeat Bishop Kelley 41-20. The Grove crowd erupted in a standing ovation for Crawford when it was announced midway through the third quarter that Class 5A had a new rushing leader in Crawford. […]
This Town Has Been Voted Oklahoma’s Most Family Friendly City in the Sooner State
A new survey has declared this town in Oklahoma as the most family-friendly city in the Sooner State. It couldn't have been easy to select just one winner. Oklahoma is well known for its hospitality and friendliness. Bricktown in Oklahoma City, OK. is a great place to visit for some...
KOCO
Oklahoma state representative arrested for DUI
EDMOND, Okla. — An Oklahoma state representative was arrested for driving under the influence. Edmond police said they found Rep. Ryan Martinez in a bar parking lot after midnight on Oct. 26. Martinez is a Republican serving District 39. He is unopposed in next week’s election and is the...
Remains of Kansas native killed in Pearl Harbor attack to be buried
MANHATTAN (KSNT) – Edward E. Casinger was just 20-years-old when he lost his life at the battle of Pearl Harbor. Now, 81 years later, his remains are set to be buried with full military honors. Navy Personnel Command records show that Casinger was born in Manhattan, Kan. on May 12, 1920. He would later enlist […]
KOCO
TIMELINE: Severe storms with tornado risk, hail threat heading into Oklahoma
Severe storms with a tornado risk and hail threat are heading into Oklahoma. A line of storms will move into the Sooner State around 7:30 a.m. Friday along a cold front. KOCO 5 Chief Meteorologist Damon Lane says any storms behind the cold front will mainly be wind and hail producers.
KVOE
EMPORIA HIGH FOOTBALL: No felony charges coming after alleged battery
No felony charges are coming after an alleged battery incident involving at least one member of the Emporia High football team shortly before the season began. Lyon County Attorney Marc Goodman tells KVOE News there were “innumerable interviews” as part of the ongoing investigation involving his office and Emporia Police. He says there was “no evidence to support the filing of felony charges.”
1600kush.com
Homicide trial ordered in head-on collision on Highway 177 north of Stillwater
(Stillwater, Okla.) — A 20-year-old Stillwater man accused of drunk driving in a fatal head-on collision on Highway 177 three miles north of Stillwater at 3:19 am on Feb. 20 was ordered to stand trial on a first-degree manslaughter charge at the close of a preliminary hearing last week.
blackchronicle.com
3,000 Workers To Move Into Development
One of the state’s oldest banks is one of three tenants moving their operations to a new five-story office building to be built at the gateway to downtown Oklahoma City. The three tenants, also partners in the development, anticipate they will collectively bring more than 300 employees downtown. Oklahoma...
Kansas sheriff declines criminal investigation of governor
TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — Shawnee County Sheriff Brian Hill will not be pursuing a criminal investigation of Kansas Governor Laura Kelly following a complaint filed by a Republican group earlier this year. In June, the Republican Governors Association, RGA, asked a local prosecutor and sheriff to investigate the Democratic governor for what it alleged was the […]
Kansas firework facility destroyed by fire
TOPEKA (KSNT)– Fireworks could be heard for miles after an early morning fire Sunday consumed a building with fireworks stored inside. Sheriff Tim Morse with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office reported they received a call approximately at 3:30 a.m. of a structure fire at a firework storage building, located at 192nd and U.S Highway 75. […]
2 Kansas volunteer firefighters to appear on ‘Live with Kelly and Ryan’
RILEY COUNTY (KSNT) – Two volunteer Kansas firefighters are set to appear on “Live with Kelly and Ryan” on Friday to encourage more people across the nation to take up firefighting. The Riley County Fire District #1 announced on Nov. 3 two of its volunteers, Roger and Kim Davis, will be featured on “Live with […]
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
You Decide 2022: Mullin discusses sale of family business, opponent claims post-sale ethics issue
TULSA, Okla. — Before he was elected to Congress, Oklahomans heard the phrase “Hi, I’m Markwayne Mullin with Mullin Plumbing, the Red Rooter” on their screens for years as future Congressman Markwayne Mullin promoted his family’s plumbing business on TV and online. Whether it be...
