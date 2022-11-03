The Texas Longhorns are set to take on the Kansas State Wildcats in Manhattan, Kansas, this weekend and they are favored by 2.5 points in that game despite being on the road. Bettors don’t seem to mind though, as the majority of money coming in on the game is going in Texas’ direction. According to BetOnline, the Longhorns are the third-most wagered favorite of the weekend, receiving 65% of the bets coming in on the spread, as it seems folks are confident that we will see a different Texas team than we saw in Stillwater two weekends ago.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO