ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

SNL fans criticise announcement that Dave Chappelle will host series next week

Saturday Night Live fans have criticised the announcement that Dave Chappelle will host the series next week.Chappelle has become a polarising figure in recent years, thanks to several jokes about transgender people in his recent stand-up specials that critics have described as transphobic.Over the weekend, it was announced that Chappelle would be hosting the 12 November episode of the long-running US sketch show, with hip-hop duo Black Star appearing as musical guests.Chappelle has hosted the show twice before, with his most recent hosting stint coming in November 2020, hours after Trump lost the presidential election to Joe Biden.Reacting to...
toofab.com

Lindsay Lohan Drops Jingle Bell Rock Cover for New Netflix Film

She originally sang the song in Mean Girls back in 2004. Lindsay Lohan is throwing it back to her "Mean Girls" days with her latest single, a full cover of the holiday classic "Jingle Bell Rock." She covered the song for her new Netflix film, "Falling for Christmas," after previously...
toofab.com

Michael J. Fox & Other Celebs Who Have Gotten Candid About Their Parkinson's Disease Diagnosis

"Parkinson's is the gift that keeps on taking." Millions of people around the world have been affected by Parkinson's disease, a neurodegenerative disorder that can lead to neurological and mobility issues. While doctors and scientists are still searching for a cure, celebrities who have been diagnosed with the disease are leading the way to spread awareness and raise money for research.

Comments / 0

Community Policy