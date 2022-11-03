desperation persecution hunger poverty and a yearning for opertunity a better life and a future drive people to seek out new countries,in America we are all immigrants and descendents of immigrants that came here for the same reasons,we still have people coming here for the same reasons alone with trying to escape rampant criminals in the countries south of our boarder,of course criminals are in the mix as well,but most are good and decent people,no human being should be refused entry on these grounds except for criminals,and no one should be denied entry based on their skin color as this is just wrong on all fronts, now immigration should be done on a legal basis,but desperate people are willing to take the chance of illegal entry,and I just don't blame them because I would do so myself.
why can't France be France and Africa be Africa? is it absolutely necessary to turn Europe into Africa? how. does that help anyone ?
Translation: Right-wing Extremists exist in many Nations, and will all go to visit Lucifer Prince of Darkness one day.
