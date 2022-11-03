Read full article on original website
Tomahawk Professional Wrestling Bringing WWE Superstar To Lufkin, Texas
Tickets just dropped online for family-friendly Tomahawk Professional Wrestling's second annual New Years Brawl on January 7, 2023. Front row, second row, and general admission are all available. GA tickets will also be available at Cook Tire in Lufkin starting at noon today. The lineup for these shows at Lufkin's...
UIL Bi-District Schedule Released
RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (Valley Central) — The UIL Bi-District Schedule for high school football teams in the Rio Grande Valley has been released: 6A Division One: La Joya at San Benito Bobby Morrow Stadium – Friday, 7:30 p.m. Los Fresnos at Edinburg North Richard Flores Stadium – Friday, 7:30 p.m. Division Two: Weslaco vs. […]
4 Great Steakhouses in Texas
If you live in Texas and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Texas that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their delicious food and impeccable service.
Where did the name ‘Texas’ come from?
While it's unknown how the Spanish learned of the name Texas, the idea of the “great kingdom of Texas,” was spreading even before explorers Alonso De León and Damián Massanet began their expedition of the area in 1689.
Black bears in East Texas? Possible sighting caught on deer cam in Trinity County
TRINITY COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — An animal was caught on a deer cam in Trinity County on Monday morning, and some people think that the animal shown is a baby bear. A photo posted by Trinity County Sheriff Woody Wallace sparked a conversation with some believing that the animal is a baby black bear, others […]
East Texas Tornado Outlook Takes a Dangerous Turn for the Worse
Halloween is now a few days in our rearview mirror, but something scarier than goblins, zombies, and vampires could be on the way for Friday, especially for Friday night. A vigorous and complex weather system is expected to fire off severe storms in portions of Deep East Texas, northeast Texas, and north-central Texas. This is not good news for deer hunters who plan on heading out to the cabin on the lease by Friday evening.
KTRE
Week 11: Lancaster at Lufkin
Shelbyville and West Sabine battled it out Thursday night and we've got all the highlights. West Rusk barely beat out Edgewood this week. Take a look with these highlights. Week 11 Play of the Night: Chapel Hill's Rickey Stewart. Updated: 17 hours ago. |. Chapel Hill's Rickey Stewart gives a...
Texas (UIL) High School Football Scores: Live Updates From Week 11
Get the latest Friday night Texas high school football scores on SBLive as Week 11 of the 2022 season kicks off across the state.
Is It Illegal to Record A Conversation in Texas?
We've all seen videos from Texas. Some even go viral and are spread across the internet. While sometimes the video itself may show a silly event, such as the Texas Bushman on TikTok, other times the video may not be something everyone believes to be good. With all us having...
cspdailynews.com
Majors Management Acquires 10 C-Stores in East Texas
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — Majors Management LLC has acquired 10 Chevron-branded convenience stores, the dealer wholesale business and the commercial fuels and lubricants business and associated bulk plant facility in East Texas from Morgan Oil Co. Inc., Nacogdoches, Texas. Founded in 1935, Morgan Oil has marketed Chevron and unbranded petroleum...
Donate Your Left Over Pumpkins To This Zoo In Lufkin, Texas
Did you go all out this year for your fall decor? Perhaps you went so far as to buy a ton of pumpkins to put on your front step or in the house. If you didn't carve those pumpkins up, the Ellen Trout Zoo could use them. It's easy to donate your leftover pumpkins to them.
KHOU
'We just are not seeing it': Where are the voters in Texas?
DALLAS — For our early release episode of Y’all-itics, just days before the election, we talked with elections administrators across the state to check the climate in their counties, early voting turnout and whether they’re expecting election day to turn into a long night for all of us.
This Small Town Diner Has the Best Pie in all of Texas
There is no shortage of iconic food establishments in the state of Texas. Old-school and family-owned, these beloved businesses remain popular community staples and they are often regarded as being the place to go if you're looking for unbeatable, delicious food.
Visit These 5 Texas Shaped Pools In The Lone Star State
There are too many pools shaped like Colorado, North Dakota, and Kansas in the world. The shape of Texas is so awesome that we have Texas-shaped everything from air fresheners to waffles. Texas has the best shape of any state or country. Being from here I might be a little...
KLTV
Severe weather caught on camera across East Texas
EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - East Texans shared images and video of severe weather from counties of Hopkins, Van Zandt, and Smith. Over a dozen counties were under warnings Friday night.
cbs7.com
Texas DPS increases reward for Midland man in top ten most wanted fugitives
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Antonio Gonzalez, a Texas ten most wanted fugitive, has been named November’s Featured Fugitive by the Texas DPS. The reward for information that leads to his arrest has been increased to $8,500. Antonio Martinez Gonzalez, 41, from Midland, is affiliated with the West Texas Tango...
State resources prepare for severe storms, potential flash flooding
AUSTIN, Texas – On Thursday, Governor Greg Abbott activated state emergency response resources to prepare for severe storms and potential flash flooding across Texas beginning today through late Friday night. Damaging winds, strong tornadoes, large hail and potential flash flooding are forecasted throughout the Panhandle today through early Friday morning. Much of the eastern half of Texas can also expect...
Videos: East Texans document aftermath of Friday’s severe weather
UPDATE: Here are the latest photos from the aftermath of severe weather on Friday, which caused damage across East Texas, including in Athens, Hughes Springs and New Boston. Here are some photos taken by KETK’s Averie Klonowski of storm damage in Athens: Here are more pictures of Hughes Springs from Friday night and Saturday Morning: […]
proclaimerscv.com
$359.6 Million is Transferred from Texas Prisons, To Continue the Greg Abbott’s Border Mission (Operation Lone Star)
On Thursday the governor of texas- Greg Abbott announced, the state leaders and gov. decided to transfer $359.6 million from the texas prison budget, so, he can fund ‘Operation Lone Star’ and continue the operation for the protection and safety of border and Texas people. From this particular amount, Abbott funded this operation for the next 10 months.
tpr.org
Some local liquor laws across Texas may be shaken up after Election Day
Sundays are generally super busy at Wimpy’s Beer and Wine in Moore County, a rural area of the Panhandle north of Amarillo. “Oh my gosh, at our store cars are lined up for like three or four blocks to get in and get their beer [on Sunday],” said Donna Ditzler, whose family owns Wimpy’s and two other stores that sell alcohol in Moore County.
