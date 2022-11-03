Read full article on original website
wrul.com
Griffin Arrested For Possession Of Methamphetamine
A traffic stop in Crossville resulted in the arrest of a Crossville man who was found to be in possession of meth. At around 9 p.m. on November 4th, Deputy Capeheart with the White County Sheriff’s Department was on patrol when he observed a black motorcycle traveling on Hammill Street that did not have a working rear tail light. As the Deputy got closer to the motorcycle, he also noticed that there was no registration plate so a traffic stop was conducted. Capeheart made contact with the driver who identified himself as Stanley L Griffin 38 of Superior Avenue. When asked for license and registration he told the Deputy he didn’t have either one. He told the Deputy that his license had been revoked, but did provide a state ID card.
wrul.com
Carmi Police Department Reports Three Arrests Over The Weekend
Two were booked into the White County Jail on Friday. At around 3:20 p.m. an Officer with the Carmi Police Department stopped 33 year old Colton Shelow near Elm and 4th Street while on his moped. Shelow was arrested for Driving While License Suspended and Operation of an Uninsured Motor Vehicle. Shelow paid $250 bond and was released.
wrul.com
Turrentine Arrested On White County Warrant
On Halloween, there were no tricks or treats for a Norris City man who was taken into custody on a White County Warrant. At around 1:30 p.m. Deputy Michael Brown along with Norris City Chief Dustin Dale a went to 302 S Johnson St in Norris City and met with 35 year old Braddon Turrentine, who they knew to be wanted on a Warrant for Aggravated Fleeing and Driving While License Revoked. Brown received notification that bond on the warrant was $50,000 of which 10% had to be paid. Turrentine was placed under arrest and taken into custody by Chief Dale. Turrentine was transported to the White County Jail without incident. A few hours later Turrentine paid $5,000 bond plus $20 in fees. He is scheduled to appear in court on November 29th.
wrul.com
Carmi Police Looking for Assistance in Sunday Car Theft
On 11/06/22 at approximately 6:05 pm Carmi Police were notified of a vehicle theft from Walmart Parking lot. The vehicle was a 2007 Chevrolet Surburban, blue in color, and has since been recovered. Carmi Police are asking the public for assistance in identifying the suspect responsible for the vehicle theft. We realize the photos are grainy and of diminished quality, but if you know or suspect who the person in the photo is, please let us know as the actual video footage is of a little better quality. The suspect appears to be a taller Hispanic male with dark hair. He is wearing a black hooded jacket with “Love Love” on the left sleeve. He is wearing a gray shirt under the jacket with dark colored pants and brown boots.
kbsi23.com
Carbondale man sentenced for aggravated kidnapping, home invasion
JACKSON COUNTY, Ill. (KBSI) – A Carbondale man was sentenced to 24 years for aggravated kidnapping and 20 years for home invasion. Justin D. Carr, 40, of Carbondale was sentenced Carr to 24 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections followed by three years of mandatory supervised release for aggravated kidnapping and 20 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections followed by 18 months of mandatory supervised release for home invasion after a sentencing hearing held on November 4.
KFVS12
Carbondale man sentenced to 10 years for ‘indecent solicitation of a child’
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - A man was sentenced to 10 years in prison for “indecent solicitation of a child.”. According to a release from Jackson County State’s Attorney Joseph Cervantez’ office, Travis D. Parrish, 37, of Carbondale, was sentenced to 10 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections followed by two years of mandatory supervised release.
kbsi23.com
Williamson County sheriff asks for public’s help identifying suspect, vehicle in reported aggravated battery
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KBSI) – Williamson County Sheriff Bennie Vick asks for the public’s assistance identifying a suspect and vehicle in an aggravated battery. The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office was called to the area of Spillway Road approximately one mile south of Route 13 for a report of a possible battery on Saturday, November 5 at about 4:30 a.m.
wsiu.org
Items being distributed to veterans and children in need in White County were stolen
Several thousand dollars' worth of new shoes and work boots belonging to the Carmi Christmas Elves were stolen recently. The Carmi Police Department reports it received a report of a burglary at 115 South Locust Street late Saturday morning. The stolen items were being distributed to veterans and children in...
wrul.com
Stover Arrested On Multiple Charges
A Carmi man is being held in the White County Jail following his arrest on Thursday. At around 5 p.m. officers with the Carmi Police Department responded to a call at 412 Illinois Street and arrested 47 year old Donald E Stover of Cherry Street. Stover was taken into custody and is being charged with Disorderly Conduct, Resisting a Peace Officer and Possession of Methamphetamine. No court date has been set at this time.
14news.com
Mt. Vernon Police Dept.: Woman arrested after stealing police car
MOUNT VERNON, Ind. (WFIE) - Posey County Central Dispatch confirms that a police car was stolen Sunday afternoon. They say that happened just after 5 p.m. According to the Mount Vernon Police Department, officers were called to the 500 block of East Water Street for a breaking and entering incident.
wevv.com
Car crashes into Henderson church
Henderson Police respond after a car crashes into a church. HPD says they responded to Holy Name of Jesus Church for an accident shortly before 7 a.m. Tuesday morning. Authorities say the driver told them he lost his brakes and wrecked into the building. No injuries were reported.
KFVS12
Williamson Co. deputies looking for suspect, vehicle in reported possible battery
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Deputies are looking for help identifying a suspect and a vehicle in connection with a reported possible battery. According to a release from the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office, they were called to the area of Spillway Road, about 1 mile south of Route 13, around 4:30 a.m. on Saturday, November 5 for a report of a possible battery.
DISPATCH: Police car stolen in Posey County
POSEY CO., Ind. (WEHT) — We have received reports that a police cruiser in Posey County has been stolen. Dispatch confirms with us that this did happen Sunday, but are unable to provide us with any more information at this time. We were told Indiana State Police is now handling the case, and are waiting […]
14news.com
Intersection accident caused by drunk driver
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An intersection opened back up after an accident in Evansville. Authorities rushed to Stringtown and Cardinal just before 7:30 p.m. Evansville Police say two cars crashed and confirmed that one person went to the hospital for minor injures. EPD also confirmed one person was arrested for...
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Monday, November 7th, 2022
A 36-year-old Crook, Colorado woman has been arrested by Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies for possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Deputies made the arrest of Jennifer Chewning when called to investigate a suspicious vehicle that had been parked along Airport Road south of Walnut Hill Road for nearly three hours on Sunday.
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Saturday, November 5th, 2022
A 30-year-old rural Odin woman has been returned to the Marion County Jail after being arrested in Clinton County on an outstanding Marion County felony failure to appear warrant for making a false alarm. Lacie Linder of Choteau Avenue is being held in lieu of $20,000 bond. 58-year-old Wally West...
wevv.com
Police looking for three suspects in Webster County drug trafficking investigation
Police in Webster County, Kentucky, say they're searching for three people in connection with a drug trafficking investigation. The Providence Police Department says a search warrant was executed at a home on South Green Street with help from other agencies including the Webster County Sheriff's Department and the Clay Police Department.
KFVS12
Man resentenced for first-degree murder in 20-year-old Williamson Co. case
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A man has been resentenced for first-degree murder in a 20-year-old case. According to a release from the Williamson County State’s Attorney’s Office, Michael Hearn was resentenced to 33 years in prison for the 2001 murder of 15-year-old Ashleigh Sprague. During the resentencing,...
Name released in deadly Gibson County crash
GIBSON CO., Ind. (WEHT) — Authorities have released very little information on a crash that claimed one life over the weekend in Gibson County, but new details have been released by the coroner. The Gibson County Coroner tells us 25-year-old Zachary Noah Allyn passed away in the accident. According to the coroner, the Mt. Vernon […]
wevv.com
Fatal crash under investigation in Gibson County
The Gibson County Sheriff's Office is investigating a Sunday morning fatal crash on State Road 68. We do not have information on the victim, but we are working to find more details. We will continue to update this post as we learn more information.
