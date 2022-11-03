Read full article on original website
Related
ambcrypto.com
Bank of Korea successfully tests remittances with CBDC Test
The Bank of Korea, the central bank of South Korea, has successfully tested a program facilitating remittances across countries by linking central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) from different countries. The central bank also tested the national CBDC for buying NFTs. The bank had previously established a money laundering and terrorism...
These 3 Firms Helped Make Plant-Powered Anti-Microbe Tech Possible
Since the onset of the pandemic, antimicrobial fabrics have seen an uptick in demand in the home sector. But at the same time, some of the chemicals used to create antimicrobial properties in textiles have raised concerns of negative environmental impacts. With that in mind, Noble Biomaterials has launched a new antimicrobial finish for soft surface applications, Ionic+ Botanical. Ionic+ Botanical uses an EPA approval-pending, renewable citric-based technology applied as a topical fabric finish that’s rated at 50 wash cycles. “Ionic+ Botanical checks many boxes that bio-based technologies on the market struggle to meet,” said Joel Furey, founder and chief commercial officer...
ambcrypto.com
Algorand surges to the highs of 6-month range, but should traders go long
Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. The significant downtrend for Algorand was followed by the formation of a range. Evidence of an accumulation phase was seen but patience would be key. Algorand has been in...
ambcrypto.com
Aptos fails to deliver but keeping a close eye on APT could be on the investor radar
Aptos [APT] investors might have expected much from the recently launched network. However, the blockchain repeatedly showed why it might be difficult to “refine the web3 experience” for its users. Wonder why? Well, on 21 October, Aptos Explorer revealed that the network was processing only eleven Transactions Per...
ambcrypto.com
VegaX Holdings selected as a 2022 Red Herring Top 100 Global
After much consideration, the Red Herring judging panel has announced its Top 100 Global Winners today, recognizing the leading private companies from North America, Europe, and Asia, celebrating these startups’ innovations and technologies across their respective industries. Red Herring’s Top 100 Global list has become a mark of distinction...
ambcrypto.com
Assessing the possibilities of MATIC sustaining its latest price pump
Polygon [MATIC] was last week’s top performer among the top 20 cryptos in terms of market capitalization, as its value surged by over 30%. At press time, MATIC was trading at $1.20 with a market capitalization of $10.4 billion, according to CoinMarketCap. CoinGecko’s data revealed that MATIC was also...
ambcrypto.com
Will this positive Ethereum [ETH] observation boost its short-term outlook
Investors have had a close eye on Ethereum’s [ETH] performance since the much-talked about Merge. The key point of interest being an assessment of whether network demand or utility would deteriorate, return to normal, or rise to new highs. Here’s AMBCrypto’s price prediction for Ethereum [ETH] for 2022-2023...
ambcrypto.com
Invest in Choise.com to become a crypto company co-owner
Crypto-banking innovator Choise.com is preparing a major assault on the $250B crypto earnings sector and is opening its equity book for those who want to be part of the journey. In the Seedrs crowd-investing platform, Choise.com offers a limited supply of equity to Seedrs and its platform users. The public launch took place on November 7th, and parties interested in becoming investors need to be quick, as this opportunity closes a month from now, on December 7th.
ambcrypto.com
Holding ETH at a loss? You may want to read this before making your next trade
Since the end of October, all categories of Ethereum [ETH] holders embarked on a buy-the-dip spree, data from Santiment revealed. According to the on-chain analytics platform, the leading altcoin witnessed a surge in coin accumulation by small, medium, and large traders since late October. Here’s AMBCrypto’s price prediction for Ethereum...
ambcrypto.com
What Ethereum Classic buyers need to keep an eye on before going long
Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. Ethereum Classic [ETC] witnessed a death cross on its EMAs, can the buyers stop the bleeding?. The altcoin saw an uptrend in its social volumes while the long/short ratio...
ambcrypto.com
Why HBAR’s aim to capitalize on Hedera’s developments may be a goosechase
SaucerSwap, a DEX protocol on the Hedera Network, announced that they will be launching single side staking that may benefit their current users. With increasing improvements in Hedera’s dApps, there stood the possibility of HBAR capitalizing on this update. _____________________________________________________________________________________. Here’s AMBCrypto’s Price Prediction for Hedera [HBAR] for 2022-2023...
ambcrypto.com
Ethereum rallies past crucial resistance, can it push to $2,000 this month
Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. Ethereum pushes upward but nears higher timeframe resistance levels. Bulls can look to ride the trend upward but must also be keen on booking profits. A week ago, Ethereum...
ambcrypto.com
UNI liquidity as a share of total crypto market cap and everything latest
Uniswap’s [UNI] liquidity market share has grown tremendously over the past quarter, as per a tweet posted on 7 November by crypto analytics firm Messari. Here’s AMBCrypto’s Price Prediction for Uniswap for 2022-2023. Putting the “quid” in Liquid. Despite Uniswap’s daily liquidity declining, its market...
ambcrypto.com
What Chainlink’s 30-day high and surge in NFT volume mean for LINK traders
Chainlink [LINK] hit a thirty-day high of $8.80 and revitalized its NFT trades volume to a new high after it fell vehemently on the second day in November. Interestingly, these developments came after Chainlink announced new digital collectible integrations. According to Chainlink, it integrated three NFT collections via its Polygon...
ambcrypto.com
Circle’s chain of decisions around Euro Coin could have EUROC go either way
Circle, the company behind USDC, the second largest stablecoin on the market, announced its ambitions to expand the use of its Euro-backed stablecoin, EUROC. Circle offered a Euro-backed token in addition to its US Dollar-backed USDC token. Adding support for another chain was part of the plan to broaden the...
ambcrypto.com
BTC HODLers could be in for a mid-week surprise in light of these developments
The Federal Reserve raised interest rates by 0.75 percentage point increase for the fourth consecutive time as of last week. This allowed global equities a brief period of relief, and leading cryptocurrency Bitcoin [BTC], witnessed a small rally in its price. ______________________________________________________________________________________. Here’s AMBCrypto’s price prediction for Bitcoin [BTC] for...
ambcrypto.com
NEAR’s conflict with market bulls proves the protocol may have a mind if its own
The last month was marked by positive price corrections in the cryptocurrency market, which sent the price of alts like Dogecoin [DOGE] rallying by 100%. According to data from CoinGecko, global cryptocurrency market capitalization grew by 9% in the last 30 days. However, NEAR decoupled from the rest of the...
ambcrypto.com
Gate.io Proof-of-Reserves attestation shows user asset reserves exceed 100%
The global cryptocurrency exchange Gate.io has proven that it holds 108% of total user BTC assets in its reserves, according to the independent third-party firm Armanino LLP, which released the findings in a report following the completion of a proof-of-reserves assessment. In addition, the report found that 104% of users’...
ambcrypto.com
INTO Web3: Revolutionizing digital identity
Web3 is facing an ‘identity crisis’. Due to the prevalence of bots and sybillers, a core component that ties decentralized communities together is being lost: trust. Through the use of blockchain technology, Decentralized identities (DIDs) have the potential to solve this issue once and for all. INTO plans to address this problem by incorporating soulbound hash values and zero-knowledge proofs into DIDs to create an identity system that is immutable, permissionless, private, and unique.
ambcrypto.com
U.S DoJ reveals second-largest haul with seizure of BTC worth $3.3B
The U.S Department of Justice is in the news today after it announced its second-largest Bitcoin seizure ever. This was made towards the end of 2021 in connection with Silk Road, the infamous dark web marketplace. As per the official press release, Damian Williams, the U.S Attorney for the Southern...
Comments / 0