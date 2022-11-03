Since the onset of the pandemic, antimicrobial fabrics have seen an uptick in demand in the home sector. But at the same time, some of the chemicals used to create antimicrobial properties in textiles have raised concerns of negative environmental impacts. With that in mind, Noble Biomaterials has launched a new antimicrobial finish for soft surface applications, Ionic+ Botanical. Ionic+ Botanical uses an EPA approval-pending, renewable citric-based technology applied as a topical fabric finish that’s rated at 50 wash cycles. “Ionic+ Botanical checks many boxes that bio-based technologies on the market struggle to meet,” said Joel Furey, founder and chief commercial officer...

