Several Ky. school districts closing due to spike in influenza cases
At least 14 of Kentucky’s 171 school districts will close or have non-traditional instruction in coming days due to high cases of flu.
spectrumnews1.com
At least 21 school districts across Kentucky close because of illness
WILLIAMSTOWN, Ky. — Schools across Kentucky are closing because of widespread illness. At least 21 school districts have either closed or moved to non-traditional instruction, according to the Kentucky School Boards Association. Deciding to close now will hopefully stop the ongoing spread of illness, an administrator at one of...
WKYT 27
Multiple Ky. school districts closing due to illness
(WKYT) - Multiple Kentucky school districts will be closed Friday due to an increase in illness. There will be no school for both students and staff for Berea Independent, Paris Independent, Bourbon, Madison and Clark county schools. Bourbon County will be closed again on Monday. Students and staff in Madison...
lakercountry.com
Flu activity widespread in Kentucky; some schools closing
Flu activity across the state is considered widespread by the Kentucky Department for Public Health with children ages 1-10 being the age group most highly affected by the flu so far this season. That increase in flu activity has led to a couple school closures, including one in a neighboring...
2 Kentucky school districts cancel class due to flu
Although this year's flu season has just begun, the virus has already taken a toll on multiple school districts in Kentucky.
WLWT 5
WUKY
Beshear: State's pediatric ICU beds full, others nearing capacity as RSV, flu ramp up
Gov. Andy Beshear said Thursday he’s seeing some troubling numbers from the state’s pediatric facilities. I hope that's eased in the days since I saw that report, but I doubt it" Beshear added. "We need to make sure we are watching our kids very closely with what's going around."
