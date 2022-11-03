Read full article on original website
WLOX
Miss Mississippi has send off party before heading to Miss America competition
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Before she competes for the national crown in Connecticut, Miss Mississippi was sent off in style. Friends and family gathered for a send-off party from 3 p.m. until 5 p.m. at Magnolia State Bank in Hattiesburg for Emmie Perkins, the reigning Miss Mississippi. “Mississippi is so...
Only one Mississippi public university saw an increase in enrollment for this Fall. Here are the numbers for all of the state’s schools.
Only one Missississippi public university saw an increase in enrollment when compared to last year’s Fall enrollment numbers. Overall, Mississippi’s public universities saw a slight decrease in students for Fall 2022, compared to Fall 2021. Fall enrollment for 2022 is 75,755 for the Mississippi university system, compared to...
ourmshome.com
Moss Point opens state playoffs with big 48-6 win over FCAHS
The state playoffs started for half of the six total classifications in Mississippi Friday night, as Class 4A, 3A and 2A all got underway. In the “Southern Six”, home-standing Moss Point thumped Forrest County AHS 48-6. The Tigers are the number two seed out of region 8-4A, and now stand 3-7 overall on the season. MPHS jumped out to a 21-6 halftime lead and coasted to the win.
WTOK-TV
Brantley awarded Superintendent of the Year
NESHOBA COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Lundy Brantley, superintendent of the Neshoba Central School District, is the Mississippi Superintendent of the Year. He has been the superintendent for six years and was nominated this year for the award. Although Brantley put in a lot of hard work and effort to get this award, he said he still believes he didn’t do it alone.
deltanews.tv
2022 Mississippi College Enrollment By The Numbers
Enrollment numbers are out for Mississippi Universities, and the numbers show decreasing enrollment for all but one. When it comes to higher education, Mississippi apparently has some making up to do when it comes to just-released enrollment figures. Let's start with the University of Mississippi up in Oxford. It has...
WLOX
Learn about home canning from Momma J's Jam'n Jellies
Gulfport Premium Outlets is celebrating the opening of a new factory store. From the Mississippi Development Authority to the Department of Marine Resources, Jamie Miller is a familiar face across the state. And now he's now heading up the Gulf Coast Business Council. Blue economy attracting companies from across the...
10 Mississippi school districts receive funds to replace old buses
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality (MDEQ) announced the recipients of the first round of funding provided through the State of Mississippi’s Volkswagen Environmental Mitigation Program. MDEQ is awarding $7,331,408 to 22 government and non-government entities, including 12 school districts, for eligible projects using funds allocated to Mississippi from the Volkswagen […]
Things happening in Mississippi this weekend: Nov. 4-6
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Take some time to unwind with friends, family or yourself this weekend. Below you’ll find a list of some fun events going on this weekend (November 4-6) around Mississippi. Central Mississisppi: Dinner & a Movie – Friday – Clinton Bring a chair or blanket to see a screening of “Top Gun […]
Meet the Candidates: Johnny DuPree
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Elected as the first African American mayor of the city of Hattiesburg in 2001, Johnny DuPree running as a Democrat for Mississippi’s 4th Congressional District. DuPree is the longest-serving mayor of Hattiesburg, serving 16 years from 2001 to 2017. He was the Democratic Party nominee for Governor of Mississippi in 2011, which […]
Counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in Mississippi
The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises […]
Mississippi's Most Dangerous Highways
Mississippi is a state with many highways. Some are more dangerous than others. We'll take a look at those. Interstate 20 symbol.Public Domain, Wikimedia. Be aware of the highways in Mississippi that are the most dangerous. The hazardous ones are those with the most accidents, especially fatal ones.
Applications open for Mississippi wild hog control program
GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – Applications are open for Mississippi landowners to receive state assistance in controlling wild hog invasions. The Mississippi Department of Agriculture and Commerce (MDAC) is accepting a new round of applications for its Wild Hog Control Program (WHCP) through Monday, Nov. 14. Landowners and property managers in all Mississippi counties are […]
WTOK-TV
What do I need to know for Mississippi’s Nov. 8 election day?
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The 2022 midterm elections will be held Tuesday, Nov. 8. All of Mississippi’s U.S. House seats are contested. There are a few local races still undecided as well in east Mississippi. There’s a special election for coroner in Newton County. Three candidates are on the...
WTOK-TV
Mississippi organization offers free diabetes prevention program
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The month of November is Diabetes Awareness Month and one state organization is working to combat the rising number of people diagnosed with diabetes. Mississippi Lifestyle Care is launching a new initiative called Mississippi Diabetes Prevention Program. The program will give Medicare Part B participants the...
WLOX
Wesley's Friday First Alert Forecast
It is noticeably more humid today. We are going to see increasing clouds ahead of a frontal system moving through the Plains. Today was warm and humid with highs in the upper 70s to 80s. Tonight will be muggy and mild with lows in the 60s. Tomorrow, a line of showers and storms will move in from the west with our next chance for rain. Saturday morning is looking the best best time for outdoor plans, especially east of Highway 49. The best timing for some stronger thunderstorms in South Mississippi will be in the late morning and afternoon hours. So, don’t be surprised if we see a severe thunderstorm warning or two due to the potential for strong wind gusts. The threat of strong gusts should mostly come to an end by the afternoon but it may still be pretty rainy. Widespread rain amounts of 1-2″ are expected, but some isolated areas may pick up higher totals.
mageenews.com
Sample of Ballot for November 8th Election
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Election Day is Tuesday, November 8, 2022. Over 200 people have voted absentee. Make sure to exercise your right to vote...
Mississippians struggle to pay utility bills amid inflation
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – With the high inflation, many Americans, including Mississippians, are facing economical issues. One of those includes being unable to afford utility bills. According to Lending Tree, nearly 34% Americans are forced to forge or skip other necessities for their households because of the increase of utilities due to inflation. They analyzed […]
WLBT
First Alert Forecast: warm, breezy Friday; storms return late Friday, into Saturday
FRIDAY: Foggy areas will be in play to start off the day amid a mix of sun and clouds as highs Friday get into the lower to middle 80s with balmy southerly breezes. As clouds begin to increase late Friday, we could see a few isolated showers develop in southwest Mississippi prior to sunset. Shower and storm chances will tend to increase after midnight as a system approaches from the west. Some of the storms could be strong and gusty as they move through; severe threat remains low, but not zero. Lows will only fall to the 60s by early Saturday.
WLOX
Carrie's Midday First Alert Forecast
Mild & breezy today. Futurecast for tomorrow looks stormy in the morning and rainy in the afternoon for South MS. Click and watch the forecast video for details. Cloudier skies today. Tracking a system bring downpours tomorrow to South Mississippi. Click and watch the forecast video for details. Increasing clouds...
