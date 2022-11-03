Read full article on original website
Daylight Saving Time Ends Soon & Here's Why 2022 Might Be The Last Time We 'Fall Back'
The weather is getting colder and the days are getting shorter, which means it’s almost time to set your clocks back by an hour with the end of Daylight Saving Time. If you're not a fan of the bi-annual time change then you'll be happy to hear this may be the last time you'll ever have to change your clocks in November. That is, assuming you live somewhere where they still do it.
A bill passed to end daylight saving time. Here’s why you still have to change your clocks
The ritual of “falling back” – setting clocks back one hour to mark the end of daylight saving time – officially takes place at 2 a.m. Sunday. The hour clock change doesn’t alter time itself, of course, but shifts more daylight into the morning instead of the evening.
When do clocks fall back for Daylight saving time in 2022?
It’s almost time to “fall back” the clocks as Daylight saving time comes to an end on Sunday, November 6, 2022. You’ll set your clocks back an hour at 2 a.m., meaning you get an extra hour of sleep that night! However, this also means sunsets will be earlier in the afternoon. Sunrise times will […]
Do you know the true origin story of daylight saving time?
By Mike Sullivan, WBZ-TVNATICK -- There's an origin story of daylight saving time that we all seem to know, but is it even true? It's common to hear farmers are the reason for it. But the farmers didn't support daylight saving time in 1918 when the United States adopted it, and today they still do not need it. "It really is all about when it is sunlight," explained Belkin Lookout Farm Operations Manager Jay Mofenson. "We may pick up some additional light at the end of the afternoon but at that time a lot of times it's really hot."If it's not for...
Why Do People Tie White Grocery Bags To Their Mirrors & What Does It Mean?
This is definitely something I've never seen anywhere in Minnesota, or anywhere I've traveled. But I found it interesting when I saw a story that said people are tying white grocery bags to their mirrors in states like North Carolina, and that it was even referenced in the North Carolina Drivers Manual. Let me explain what all this is about.
Expert identifies what caused a massive die-off of Alaska’s snow crabs
Last week, there was mass confusion as to why Alaskan snow crabs have disappeared. This week, there may be a plausible answer as to why crab legs will be so hard to get your hands on. According to Yahoo, climate change may be the prime suspect in a mass die-off...
Daylight saving time ends Sunday. Here are 4 things you should know
More than a third of U.S. states now support the idea of making daylight saving time permanent. It's already in effect for about eight months of the year.
Making daylight saving permanent could save more than 30,000 deer every year, study suggests
A less-talked about angle to the daylight saving debate? Deer collisions could be significantly reduced with a later sunset, a new study suggests.
Clocks Will Soon ‘Fall Back' For End of Daylight Saving Time. Experts Say We'd Be Better Off Without It
Earlier this year, Illinois residents sprang forward. And soon, they'll fall back, as daylight saving time soon comes to an end. And while for some, turning the clocks back a full hour means 60 extra minutes of rest, sleep experts at the American Academy of Sleep Medicine say seasonal time changes disrupt our health and safety.
You probably don't need to rake your leaves this fall, experts say. Here's why.
Autumn is here, and that might mean the leaves in your yard are starting to fall. But if you were planning to add raking to your to-do list, don't.
Clocks turned back this weekend, but the future of daylight saving time is far from settled
At 2 a.m. ET on Sunday, clocks in the U.S. turned back one hour as daylight saving time ended, marking the beginning of winter's dark evenings. The change often renews the longstanding debate about the tradition. In March, the Senate weighed in, unanimously voting in favor of the Sunshine Protection Act, which would make daylight saving time permanent year-round for all states but Hawaii and most of Arizona, which would continue to observe year-round standard time. But the bill has stalled in the House.
Why it's time to abolish Daylight Saving Time
Congress should set clocks permanently to Standard Time, for better sleep, health and public safety
Run Your AC/Heating at These Indoor Temperatures, and Other Tips To Cut Down Costs
Some parts of the United States are starting to enter into the cool, crisp fall months while other parts are still feeling the residual heat of summer. Depending on where you live, it's time to run...
Quartz
A brief history of daylight saving time
1784: Benjamin Franklin didn’t invent daylight saving, but in a tongue-in-cheek letter for Journal de Paris, he recommends changing the clock to get more sun to save money on candles and lamp oils. 1895: New Zealand-based entomologist George Hudson proposes a two-hour shift to get more sunshine hours to...
Phys.org
Permanent daylight saving time would reduce deer-vehicle collisions, study shows
In much of the United States, there is a twice-yearly shift in timekeeping between standard time and daylight saving time, or DST, which delays both sunrise and sunset to make mornings darker and evenings brighter. Recently, scientists, policy experts, lawmakers and citizens have debated abandoning the twice-a-year switch and adopting either year-round standard time or DST.
Daylight Saving Time 2022: When does it begin and how did it come to be?
Daylight Saving Time happens two times a year and either adds or subtracts an hour. Here are 10 number-based Daylight Saving Time facts you should know in 2022.
WCNC
The health benefits of permanent Daylight Saving Time
We'll turn our clocks back this weekend. Some people prefer later sunsets, but doctors say a permanent Daylight Saving Time could be good for our health.
iheart.com
Keeping Daylight Saving Time Could Cut Number Of Fatal Deer Collisions
A new study suggests that making daylight saving time permanent could result in a significant reduction in the number of car accidents involving deer, NBC News reported. Every year there are around 2.1 million collisions involving deer in the United States, resulting in roughly 440 deaths and 59,000 injuries and costing motorists around $10 billion.
We Will Still Set Our Clocks Back One Hour in November Even Though a Bill To Change This Passed?
The end of Daylight Saving Time will officially happen at 2 a.m. on Sunday, November 6, 2022. Most of us set our clocks back one hour every year, except for a few areas in the United States. This year, because of a proposed idea, people might have been confused wondering...
Is it Daylight Savings Time or Daylight Saving Time? And More Questions About the Upcoming Time Change, Answered
Your annual 60 minutes of sleep is almost here. In less than two weeks clocks across Illinois will "fall back" as daylight saving time for 2022 comes to a close. But the time change isn't ending for good -- although some experts are calling for that. And, by the way,...
