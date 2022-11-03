ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 1

Related
Narcity USA

Daylight Saving Time Ends Soon & Here's Why 2022 Might Be The Last Time We 'Fall Back'

The weather is getting colder and the days are getting shorter, which means it’s almost time to set your clocks back by an hour with the end of Daylight Saving Time. If you're not a fan of the bi-annual time change then you'll be happy to hear this may be the last time you'll ever have to change your clocks in November. That is, assuming you live somewhere where they still do it.
CALIFORNIA STATE
WTWO/WAWV

When do clocks fall back for Daylight saving time in 2022?

It’s almost time to “fall back” the clocks as Daylight saving time comes to an end on Sunday, November 6, 2022. You’ll set your clocks back an hour at 2 a.m., meaning you get an extra hour of sleep that night! However, this also means sunsets will be earlier in the afternoon. Sunrise times will […]
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Boston

Do you know the true origin story of daylight saving time?

By Mike Sullivan, WBZ-TVNATICK -- There's an origin story of daylight saving time that we all seem to know, but is it even true? It's common to hear farmers are the reason for it. But the farmers didn't support daylight saving time in 1918 when the United States adopted it, and today they still do not need it. "It really is all about when it is sunlight," explained Belkin Lookout Farm Operations Manager Jay Mofenson. "We may pick up some additional light at the end of the afternoon but at that time a lot of times it's really hot."If it's not for...
ARIZONA STATE
NBC News

Clocks turned back this weekend, but the future of daylight saving time is far from settled

At 2 a.m. ET on Sunday, clocks in the U.S. turned back one hour as daylight saving time ended, marking the beginning of winter's dark evenings. The change often renews the longstanding debate about the tradition. In March, the Senate weighed in, unanimously voting in favor of the Sunshine Protection Act, which would make daylight saving time permanent year-round for all states but Hawaii and most of Arizona, which would continue to observe year-round standard time. But the bill has stalled in the House.
FLORIDA STATE
Quartz

A brief history of daylight saving time

1784: Benjamin Franklin didn’t invent daylight saving, but in a tongue-in-cheek letter for Journal de Paris, he recommends changing the clock to get more sun to save money on candles and lamp oils. 1895: New Zealand-based entomologist George Hudson proposes a two-hour shift to get more sunshine hours to...
Phys.org

Permanent daylight saving time would reduce deer-vehicle collisions, study shows

In much of the United States, there is a twice-yearly shift in timekeeping between standard time and daylight saving time, or DST, which delays both sunrise and sunset to make mornings darker and evenings brighter. Recently, scientists, policy experts, lawmakers and citizens have debated abandoning the twice-a-year switch and adopting either year-round standard time or DST.
iheart.com

Keeping Daylight Saving Time Could Cut Number Of Fatal Deer Collisions

A new study suggests that making daylight saving time permanent could result in a significant reduction in the number of car accidents involving deer, NBC News reported. Every year there are around 2.1 million collisions involving deer in the United States, resulting in roughly 440 deaths and 59,000 injuries and costing motorists around $10 billion.

Comments / 0

Community Policy