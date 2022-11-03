ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Dogecoin continued to exhibit strength this week taking centerstage against the backdrop of Elon Musk’s acquisition of Twitter. Last week, the world’s largest meme cryptocurrency surged by as much as 165% to touch $0.1583 after Elon Musk purchased the social media giant, bringing the idea of integrating Dogecoin closer to fruition. However, the crypto asset’s price recoiled sharply over the weekend ahead of the Fed’s interest rate decision dropping as low as $0.1230 on Wednesday.
Twitter has reportedly shelved plans to build a crypto wallet, amplifying Dogecoin losses after a bountiful bull run last week. According to a report by tech blogger Casey Newton, the decision to set aside the wallet was part of the company’s restructuring plan initiated by its new owner Elon Musk. “A recently revealed plan to build a crypto wallet for Twitter appears to be on pause,” the platformer wrote Thursday.

