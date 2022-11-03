Read full article on original website
Related
zycrypto.com
Oryen Network Astounds Holders, Uniswap and Dash 2 Trade Holders Alike With Immense Success
Bitcoin’s price has remained relatively stagnant recently, but this has not stopped altcoins from breaking out. Altcoin season has arrived, and many of these smaller caps will begin surging through the ranks. Oryen Network represents one example, already 100% up, and Uniswap and Dash 2 Trade investors have certainly...
zycrypto.com
Oryen surges over 100% during ICO event – potential to Overcome the success of Big Eyes and Tamadoge?
While the crypto market is still in the wood, some crypto projects have been showing impressive performance. Some of the most notable examples are Tamadoge and Big Eyes. During these dark times, the two projects have shown some remarkable figures. The Tamadoge project is built as a metaverse meme coin...
zycrypto.com
XRP Lawsuit: New Dates In The SEC vs Ripple Case Point Towards A Final Court Verdict In Q1 2023
XRP adherents may have to wait until the first quarter of 2023 for the Ripple vs SEC lawsuit to be finalized following a new plot twist in the case’s timeline. As per a court document posted by James Filan, a former U.S. prosecutor, Judge Torres granted the SEC’s Motion to Extend the time for all parties to file Reply Briefs.
zycrypto.com
Ripple Heading Towards Historical Win Against SEC In XRP Suit As Industry Supports Ripple En Masse
Most cryptocurrency ecosystems have rallied behind Ripple, as they all show collective efforts to highlight the dangers that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) poses to Ripple, XRP, and other digital currencies. This follows the new development of the court granting the SEC motion to extend the time for all parties to file reply briefs.
zycrypto.com
Over 60 Billion Dogecoins Purchased At Key Support As Traders Eye $1 DOGE Price
Dogecoin continued to exhibit strength this week taking centerstage against the backdrop of Elon Musk’s acquisition of Twitter. Last week, the world’s largest meme cryptocurrency surged by as much as 165% to touch $0.1583 after Elon Musk purchased the social media giant, bringing the idea of integrating Dogecoin closer to fruition. However, the crypto asset’s price recoiled sharply over the weekend ahead of the Fed’s interest rate decision dropping as low as $0.1230 on Wednesday.
zycrypto.com
Dogecoin Wavers As Twitter Reportedly Shelves Plan To Build A Crypto Wallet
Twitter has reportedly shelved plans to build a crypto wallet, amplifying Dogecoin losses after a bountiful bull run last week. According to a report by tech blogger Casey Newton, the decision to set aside the wallet was part of the company’s restructuring plan initiated by its new owner Elon Musk. “A recently revealed plan to build a crypto wallet for Twitter appears to be on pause,” the platformer wrote Thursday.
Comments / 0