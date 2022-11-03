ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wildwood, NJ

Comments / 0

Related
boothbayregister.com

Boothbay Harbor police make 4 arrests

Boothbay Harbor Police Department made four arrests between Sept. 28 and Nov. 2. On Oct. 22, Officer Douglas Snyder arrested Charles Chappelle, 19, of Boothbay for operating under the influence. On Oct. 26, Officer Jennifer Gosselin arrested Stephen Withee of Plaistow, New Hampshire for operating under the influence. On Oct...
BOOTHBAY HARBOR, ME
WGME

Police arrest teen for Auburn shootings

AUBURN (WGME)--Auburn Police say they've made another arrest in connection with a pair of shootings in the city. A 15-year-old boy from Lewiston has been charged with reckless conduct with a firearm, assault and more for shootings that happened in early October. One was near the Walton School and the...
AUBURN, ME
Z107.3

The Color of Maine Fire Hydrants Can Help You Avoid Death

I grew up on the New Hampshire/Massachusetts state line -- more specifically, the Salem, NH/Methuen, MA line. And if you know anything about that area, you know that Methuen turns into Lawrence pretty damn quick. It just so happens that there's a ton of graffiti in parts of Lawrence --...
MAINE STATE
NEWS CENTER Maine

Stolen, sunken vehicle pulled from Sidney boat landing

SIDNEY, Maine — A stolen, submerged truck was pulled from a Sidney boat landing on Friday. Deputies from the Kennebec County Sheriff's Office responded to a complaint of an "illegally parked vehicle" at the boat landing on Hosta Lane where "only the very top of the cab portion" was visible, according to a Facebook post made by the sheriff's office.
SIDNEY, ME
Q106.5

Bradford Man Caught with 3 Lbs of Fentanyl Sentenced to 2+ Years

A Bradford man who was caught with over 3 pounds of fentanyl received his sentence this week. Kristopher Churchill, 40, was in a Bangor courtroom this week, facing charges connected to a traffic stop in Augusta over a year ago. WGME-TV reports Churchill pleaded guilty to possession of fentanyl before receiving his sentence of 2 1/2 years in prison. The judge also ordered 3 years of supervised release, once he gets out.
BRADFORD, ME
Rock 104.1

Egg Harbor Twp., NJ, Man Pleads Guilty to Fentanyl, Ghost Gun Charges

Prosecutors say a man from Egg Harbor Township potentially faces four years in prison after pleading guilty to Fentanyl and weapon-related charges. 34-year-old Neal Garrity was charged with possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and unlawfully possessing ghost gun parts with a large capacity magazine in connection with a June 10th search warrant that was executed at his home.
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, NJ
Rock 104.1

Linwood Police Confirm Car Theft, Attempted Home Break-Ins

I read the comments earlier this week on the Linwood community Facebook page and I had a hard time believing them. They were second-hand accounts about a late-night incident where masked men showed up in a Linwood driveway trying car doors to see if they were locked and then moving on to the house itself and tampering with windows and doors, attempting to find a way into the home.
LINWOOD, NJ
penbaypilot.com

Belfast Police beat

BELFAST — Belfast Police reported the following activity Oct. 23-30. An arrest or summons does not constitute a conviction, and those charged are considered innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. Juveniles aged 17-or-younger are not named. Oct. 24. Shawn Jones, 35, of Belfast, was arrested for...
BELFAST, ME
thewindhameagle.com

Windham High School student captures 'USOA Miss Teen Maine' crown

A Windham High School senior has won the 2023 United States of America Miss Teen Maine Pageant and will represent the state at the USOA National Pageant in Nevada next spring. Morgan Wing of Windham, 17, was awarded the teen crown and title Oct. 9 during the USOA Maine Pageant at the Senator Inn in Augusta.
WINDHAM, ME
Rock 104.1

Police: Millville Murder Suspect is Armed & Dangerous

9 AM UPDATE: This suspect has been taken into custody. Millville Police are warning that a suspect in a shooting of a woman on Wednesday is on the loose and should be considered armed and dangerous. According to a release from the Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office, Edwin Ramos-Rosado, 39, is...
MILLVILLE, NJ
B98.5

Can The Government Really Force The Augusta Chipotle To Reopen?

Many of us were really bummed when we learned that the Chipotle restaurant in Augusta was going to be closing its doors permanently. Actually, many fans of the restaurant had been annoyed for months leading up to the closure. It seemed like, no matter when you visited the restaurant, it was always closed.
AUGUSTA, ME
Q106.5

2 Pedestrians, 1 Cyclist Killed in Maine in the Past Week

It's been a deadly week on Maine's roads as two pedestrians and one person on a bicycle have been fatally struck by vehicles. The Bicycle Coalition of Maine is cautioning drivers and people sharing the roads with vehicles that this is a dangerous time of year. With the shortening days, everyone is getting used to sharper angles of the sun and low light conditions during their daily commutes. In the past week, BCM officials report three people have died after being struck by vehicles.
MAINE STATE
wabi.tv

Waterville man pleads guilty to fentanyl possession

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - A Waterville man is facing up to 30 years in prison after pleading guilty to fentanyl possession. Court records say officers arrested 31-year-old Patrick Hanson last October after a report of threatening. Officials say after his arrest, Hanson had seven packages of drugs on him, including...
WATERVILLE, ME
Rock 104.1

Rock 104.1

Northfield NJ
7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Rock 104.1 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://rock1041.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy