boothbayregister.com
Boothbay Harbor police make 4 arrests
Boothbay Harbor Police Department made four arrests between Sept. 28 and Nov. 2. On Oct. 22, Officer Douglas Snyder arrested Charles Chappelle, 19, of Boothbay for operating under the influence. On Oct. 26, Officer Jennifer Gosselin arrested Stephen Withee of Plaistow, New Hampshire for operating under the influence. On Oct...
WMTW
Auburn police charge teen in connection with shooting investigations
AUBURN, Maine — A Lewiston teenager is charged in connection with investigations into recent shootings. The 15-year-old was arrested Friday after, police claim, a gun and ammunition were found during a home search. On Oct. 9, a man called 911 to say he had been shot in the stomach.
wabi.tv
Police: ‘Philadelphia’s most wanted’ arrested in Maine traffic stop, drugs seized
AUBURN, Maine (WMTW) - A man wanted on a homicide warrant in Pennsylvania was arrested in Auburn, Maine, on Tuesday. Officials described 43-year-old Earl Hassan as “Philadelphia’s most wanted.” Hassan was a passenger in a car that had been pulled over for an expired registration on Kittyhawk Avenue around 11 p.m.
Somers Point Police Share Crazy Driving Videos to Solve Hit & Run
Somers Point Police shared a series of videos on Facebook showing an out-of-control driver who was involved in a hit-and-run crash on Sat. Oct 29. Police hope you can help identify the driver by watching these videos. The police report says the person they are looking for was driving an...
5 Arrested, Gun and Drugs Seized Following Police Surveillance Operation in Atlantic City, NJ
Authorities in Atlantic City say a surveillance operation on Atlantic Avenue this past Tuesday night resulted in the arrest of five people and the recovery of a loaded gun and drugs. The surveillance, according to the Atlantic City Police Department, was focused on the 1700 block of Atlantic Avenue. During...
WGME
Police arrest teen for Auburn shootings
AUBURN (WGME)--Auburn Police say they've made another arrest in connection with a pair of shootings in the city. A 15-year-old boy from Lewiston has been charged with reckless conduct with a firearm, assault and more for shootings that happened in early October. One was near the Walton School and the...
The Color of Maine Fire Hydrants Can Help You Avoid Death
I grew up on the New Hampshire/Massachusetts state line -- more specifically, the Salem, NH/Methuen, MA line. And if you know anything about that area, you know that Methuen turns into Lawrence pretty damn quick. It just so happens that there's a ton of graffiti in parts of Lawrence --...
Stolen, sunken vehicle pulled from Sidney boat landing
SIDNEY, Maine — A stolen, submerged truck was pulled from a Sidney boat landing on Friday. Deputies from the Kennebec County Sheriff's Office responded to a complaint of an "illegally parked vehicle" at the boat landing on Hosta Lane where "only the very top of the cab portion" was visible, according to a Facebook post made by the sheriff's office.
Bradford Man Caught with 3 Lbs of Fentanyl Sentenced to 2+ Years
A Bradford man who was caught with over 3 pounds of fentanyl received his sentence this week. Kristopher Churchill, 40, was in a Bangor courtroom this week, facing charges connected to a traffic stop in Augusta over a year ago. WGME-TV reports Churchill pleaded guilty to possession of fentanyl before receiving his sentence of 2 1/2 years in prison. The judge also ordered 3 years of supervised release, once he gets out.
Egg Harbor Twp., NJ, Man Pleads Guilty to Fentanyl, Ghost Gun Charges
Prosecutors say a man from Egg Harbor Township potentially faces four years in prison after pleading guilty to Fentanyl and weapon-related charges. 34-year-old Neal Garrity was charged with possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and unlawfully possessing ghost gun parts with a large capacity magazine in connection with a June 10th search warrant that was executed at his home.
Linwood Police Confirm Car Theft, Attempted Home Break-Ins
I read the comments earlier this week on the Linwood community Facebook page and I had a hard time believing them. They were second-hand accounts about a late-night incident where masked men showed up in a Linwood driveway trying car doors to see if they were locked and then moving on to the house itself and tampering with windows and doors, attempting to find a way into the home.
Egg Harbor Township NJ Police Look to Identify Three
Egg Harbor Township Police are looking to identify a few people after their capture on surveillance camera. Police aren't saying if these people are suspects in anything bad; they're only saying they'd like to identify them in reference to ongoing investigations. If you can help the police of Egg Harbor...
penbaypilot.com
Belfast Police beat
BELFAST — Belfast Police reported the following activity Oct. 23-30. An arrest or summons does not constitute a conviction, and those charged are considered innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. Juveniles aged 17-or-younger are not named. Oct. 24. Shawn Jones, 35, of Belfast, was arrested for...
thewindhameagle.com
Windham High School student captures 'USOA Miss Teen Maine' crown
A Windham High School senior has won the 2023 United States of America Miss Teen Maine Pageant and will represent the state at the USOA National Pageant in Nevada next spring. Morgan Wing of Windham, 17, was awarded the teen crown and title Oct. 9 during the USOA Maine Pageant at the Senator Inn in Augusta.
Police: Millville Murder Suspect is Armed & Dangerous
9 AM UPDATE: This suspect has been taken into custody. Millville Police are warning that a suspect in a shooting of a woman on Wednesday is on the loose and should be considered armed and dangerous. According to a release from the Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office, Edwin Ramos-Rosado, 39, is...
Maine sees new records set with unusually high temps in November
PORTLAND, Maine — Record high temperatures were broken across the state on Saturday. In Caribou, the temperature hit 73 degrees, breaking the previous record for the date of 67, set in 1982. In Bangor, the high was also 73 degrees, breaking the previous record of 71, set in 1938.
Can The Government Really Force The Augusta Chipotle To Reopen?
Many of us were really bummed when we learned that the Chipotle restaurant in Augusta was going to be closing its doors permanently. Actually, many fans of the restaurant had been annoyed for months leading up to the closure. It seemed like, no matter when you visited the restaurant, it was always closed.
2 Pedestrians, 1 Cyclist Killed in Maine in the Past Week
It's been a deadly week on Maine's roads as two pedestrians and one person on a bicycle have been fatally struck by vehicles. The Bicycle Coalition of Maine is cautioning drivers and people sharing the roads with vehicles that this is a dangerous time of year. With the shortening days, everyone is getting used to sharper angles of the sun and low light conditions during their daily commutes. In the past week, BCM officials report three people have died after being struck by vehicles.
Police: Atlantic City, NJ, Man Arrested With Loaded Gun, Heroin
Officials in Atlantic City say a man is facing charges after being arrested with a loaded gun and heroin. The scene unfolded around 10:45 this past Saturday night, October 29th, when officers were called to South Carolina and Baltic Avenues for a report of a man with a gun. Officer...
wabi.tv
Waterville man pleads guilty to fentanyl possession
WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - A Waterville man is facing up to 30 years in prison after pleading guilty to fentanyl possession. Court records say officers arrested 31-year-old Patrick Hanson last October after a report of threatening. Officials say after his arrest, Hanson had seven packages of drugs on him, including...
