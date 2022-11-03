Read full article on original website
Related
Drake and Sophie Brussaux’s Son Adonis’ Baby Album: Pics
Curly-haired cutie! Drake and Sophie Brussaux’s son, Adonis, arrived in October 2017 and made his social media debut more than two years later. The rapper posted pictures of himself and the toddler in March 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic, writing, “I love and miss my beautiful family and friends and I can’t wait for the joyful day when we are all able to reunite.”
iheart.com
Shania Twain Celebrates Huge Milestones Of Her Iconic 'Come On Over' Era
Shania Twain is marking 25 years since she released some of the most epic music of her career. The international superstar released her 1997 project, Come On Over, two and a half decades ago, she said on Friday (November 4) as she relived some of the album’s biggest milestones.
iheart.com
Have We Been Saying Adele's Name Wrong This Whole Time? Watch
Wait, have we been saying Adele's name wrong this whole time?. The singer recently did an interview and revealed the pronunciation of her name.
iheart.com
Serena Williams Husband CLAPS BACK at Drake For Calling Him a Groupie
Alex Ohainan had time TODAY! He wasted no time clapping back at Drake! Check out his lil clapback below.
iheart.com
Diddy's 53rd Birthday Party Draws Jay-Z, Mary J. Blige, Travis Scott
Multiple celebrities came to the musicians' L.A. mansion to celebrate the big day. Travis Scott was. hugging Diddy as the two chatted happily. Jay-Z and Mary J. Blige were also seen raising their shot glasses in a toast to the rapper, producer and all around entrepreneur. Other celebrities in attendance...
iheart.com
Camila Cabello Puts A Special Twist On 'I'll Be Home For Christmas'
Camila Cabello has shared her cover of "I'll Be Home For Christmas" and fans are loving her Latin twist on the American holiday classic. The song was officially released in anticipation of the holiday season on Friday, November 4th. According to Broadway World, Camila first debuted the cover on "Michael...
iheart.com
LISTEN: Terry Crews Talks New Children's Book, 'AGT' and More!
Actor, comedian, author and athlete Terry Crews zoomed into the show to talk about his brand new children's book today! His brand new book 'Terry's Crew' comes out next week on November 8th and Terry gave us all the insight into the idea and how it all came about. Plus Terry talked about filming the new season of 'America's Got Talent', his recent guest appearance on 'Tales of The Walking Dead' and becoming a grandpa! Listen back to the fascinating interview below and be sure to pick up his new kids book right here!
Juanita Moore: the Oscar nominee who fought stereotypes and racism
“I went through a hell of a lot, you know? Being black and all. And beautiful!” Interviewed on the TV at the age of 92, Juanita Moore may have been laughing but she was telling a painful truth about her career in Hollywood. Despite being Oscar-nominated for a truly great performance in one of Hollywood’s most powerful melodramas, her career was a struggle: for recognition, for roles worthy of her talents, and her own fight for better opportunities for her Black peers in the entertainment industry.
iheart.com
Edot Baby Dead at 17-Years-Old
Today, it’s been confirmed that Harlem drill rapper Edot Baby has passed away at 17-years-old. Rumors surrounding his cause of death have rapidly circulated, with no verified details to support these claims yet. The news was first hinted by fellow New York rapper and Edot Baby’s friend DD Osama,...
iheart.com
SYMHC Classics: Gunpowder Plot
This 2011 episode covers the discriminatory laws English Catholics faced under Queen Elizabeth I and King James I, which led a group of Catholics to attempt regicide. But the plot was discovered days before the event. See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
Comments / 0