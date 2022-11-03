Actor, comedian, author and athlete Terry Crews zoomed into the show to talk about his brand new children's book today! His brand new book 'Terry's Crew' comes out next week on November 8th and Terry gave us all the insight into the idea and how it all came about. Plus Terry talked about filming the new season of 'America's Got Talent', his recent guest appearance on 'Tales of The Walking Dead' and becoming a grandpa! Listen back to the fascinating interview below and be sure to pick up his new kids book right here!

2 DAYS AGO