Miss Argentina And Miss Puerto Rico Reveal They Quietly Tied The Knot
Mariana Varela and Fabiola Valentín shared a sweet video celebrating their marriage on Instagram.
Miss Argentina and Miss Puerto Rico Are Married! Here's a Look at Their Relationship Timeline
Love is in the air for two ex-Miss Universe contestants. On Wednesday, Nov. 2, former Miss Argentina and former Miss Puerto Rico — Mariana Varela and Fabiola Valentín — announced that they tied the knot days earlier. Article continues below advertisement. The news came as a surprise...
Former Miss Argentina and Miss Puerto Rico secretly marry: 'A special day'
After keeping a two-year relationship out of the public eye, pageant queens Miss Argentina and Miss Puerto Rico announced they secretly married.
Beauty Queens From Argentina & Puerto Rico Got Married In Secret & The Video Is So Touching
The former Miss Argentina and Miss Puerto Rico just shared some exciting news on Instagram, where they revealed that not only have they been dating for two years, but they're now married. In a shared Instagram reel, Miss Argentina Mariana Varela and Miss Puerto Rico Fabiola Valentin posted a series...
Billionaire Byron Allen Makes History With Most Expensive Home Purchase by an African American in the U.S.
The media mogul has purchased a home in Malibu's Paradise Cove for $100 million, the neighborhood's most expensive real estate transaction this year. Malibu’s Paradise Cove neighborhood is getting a new resident: billionaire media mogul Byron Allen. The Los Angeles-based Allen Media Group / Entertainment Studios chairman and CEO,...
The 'human-sized' bird that is mistaken for a person in disguise
The harpy eagle, considered the most powerful eagle in the world, is massive and resembles a human. It is a naturally designed formidable predator with its hick tarsi (legs), strong toes, and sharp talons.
Conjoined Twins Abby and Brittany Hensel Live an Extremely Low-Profile Life Today After Their Reality TV Days
When it comes to interesting people with compelling stories on TLC, few have captivated audiences quite like conjoined twins Abby and Brittany Hensel. The 32-year-old Minnesota natives first gained national attention when they were 6 years old and made an appearance on a popular talk show at the time, but it wasn’t until they got their own special — Joined for Life — that people really fell in love with these charming twins! The success of Joined for Life eventually led to their own short series, simply titled Abby & Brittany. Keep reading to learn more about Abby and Brittany Hansel’s lives today.
Pod of Dolphins Found Accompanying Body of Drowned Teen
Dolphins have been previously seen seemingly attempting to save humans and other animals from predators like sharks.
24-Year-Old K-Pop Singer and Actor Lee Jihan Has Tragically Passed Away
With some of the most devout fanbases out of any genre of music, K-Pop acts have quickly risen to superstar status on the international stage over the last few years. Naturally, listeners are always searching for what's next, and in 2017 they found exactly that in Lee Jihan, then a competitor on the popular Korean boy band competition series Produce 101.
Nazca child ingested psychoactive cactus just before ceremonial death in ancient Peru
A hair sample from an ancient trophy head found buried in Peru reveals that the victim consumed a psychoactive plant prior to death.
Thai transgender tycoon buys Miss Universe contest
A Thai celebrity media tycoon - who is a transgender woman - has bought the company that runs the Miss Universe beauty pageants for $20m (£17.1m). Anne Jakapong Jakrajutatip is the boss of JKN Global Group, which makes television shows in Thailand. She has starred in the Thai versions...
Man plunges 120ft to his death from 12th story balcony of luxury building in New York City
A MAN plunged 120 feet to his death from a 12th-story balcony of a luxury building early Tuesday morning. The high-end building in Manhattan overlooking Central Park had police cars and yellow tape in the front after a man is believed to have jumped. The incident happened around 1.40am at...
Mummies Open and Close Their Eyes After Hundreds of Years
For several years, the internet has been going crazy over photos and videos of the mummified bodies of two deceased young girls from different parts of the world - who both suddenly seem to be opening and closing their eyes. Could it be true? Read along, watch the videos, then give your opinion in the comments!
Fishermen Fear Potential Earthquake After Catching Huge Oarfish
After landing an elusive oarfish that’s said to be a harbinger of seismic upheaval, Mexican fishermen have gone viral. The video of the purported oceanic ill omen has more than 200,000 views on Twitter. Twitter users voiced concerns about a possible seismic calamity, The New York Post reports. The...
Transgender businesswoman buys Miss Universe pageant for $20M
A Thai businesswoman and transgender advocate bought the Miss Universe Organization for $20 million, making her the first woman to own the global beauty pageant in its 71-year history, her company announced Wednesday. Anne Jakkapong Jakrajutatip, the CEO of the Thailand-based media company JKN Global Group, is a reality TV...
Mark Wahlberg left $90M LA mansion for Nevada to give kids ‘a better life’
Mark Wahlberg is putting his family first. The “Father Stu” star revealed he packed up his things and moved his family out of their plush $90 million California mansion in a bid for a “better life.”. Appearing on Tuesday’s episode of “The Talk,” Wahlberg opened up about...
Mississippi TV anchor publicly asks for forgiveness for ‘awful mistake’ comment on air
A longtime Jackson television news anchor issued a public apology Monday night for a comment she made on air Friday that was offensive to some members of the audience. During a Friday broadcast WLBT-TV anchor Barbie Bassett was talking with reporter Carmen Poe, who was working in the field and talking to Bassett who was in the TV studio.
'Her Attitude Horrified Everyone': Shakira ENRAGES Park Patrons After Skipping 90-Minute Line For Halloween Ride
Shakira isn't doing herself any favors. The troubled Colombian singer, 45, sparked outrage when she skipped the line for a popular Halloween attraction. Shakira cut ahead of families who had been waiting for more than 90 minutes in the cue when she showed up with her children at the Tower Of Terror in Barcelona on Monday, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Tragic tourist’s chilling last video of picturesque zipline before plunging to his death in horror fall from ride
THESE are the chilling last images a man captured of a picturesque zipline before he plunged to his death in a horror fall. Sergio Murilo de Lima Santana, 39, has been named as the man who died when a zipline in Brazil snapped on Monday, sending him crashing to the ground.
