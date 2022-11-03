Read full article on original website
'Dancing With the Stars': Emma Slater Gives Personal Update Amid Divorce From Sasha Farber
Dancing With the Stars Season 31 got off to a little awkward star for pro dancers Emma Slater and Sasha Farber. The two are currently amid getting divorced after nearly four years of marriage. In an update on the situation, Slater admitted she surrounded herself with friends who support her.
Who Is Alison Sweeney’s Husband? Their Relationship Is Something out of a Hallmark Movie
Actress Alison Sweeney often finds love on TV. In real life, the story of how she met her husband Dave Sanov is a bit like a Hallmark Channel movie. Alison, best known from the soap Days of Our Lives, her role as a host on The Biggest Loser, and as a Hallmark Channel staple — her new movie A Magical Christmas Village is available on November 4, 2022 — definitely has a relationship worth aspiring to. So let’s get to know more about Alison and Dave and the family they’ve built!
Julia Roberts Reveals The Secret To Her Happy Marriage To Danny Moder: 'Lots Of Making Out'
Julia Roberts and Danny Moder have been married for 20 years — so, what's the secret to making it last? According to the actress, she has some simple advice for others in relationships. "I always say that same thing and I'm sticking with it," the Ticket to Paradise star, 54, said in a new interview alongside pal and costar George Clooney. "It's making out. Lots of making out." "I make out with Danny, too," Clooney, 61, who has been married to Amal Clooney for eight years, quipped. Roberts and Moder share three children: twins Phinneas and Hazel, 17, and Henry,...
Miranda Lambert 'Writing New Songs' After Insider Reveals She & Hubby Brendan McLoughlin Are Ready For A Baby
Is Miranda Lambert working on a few lullabies? Though the country superstar is in the midst of her Las Vegas residency, she's still finding time to pen new tunes with some of her most beloved colleagues, including her Pistol Annies bandmates!. "Writing songs with my sisters @pistolannies and our pal...
Aaron Carter, Pop Singer and Brother of Backstreet Boys’ Nick Carter, Dies at 34
Aaron Carter, the pop singer who released his self-titled 1997 debut album at the age of nine and was the brother to Backstreet Boys’ member Nick Carter, died Saturday. He was 34 years old. Carter’s death was confirmed by Taylor Helgeson, his representative at Big Umbrella Management. A statement...
Chicago Fire star celebrates engagement: ‘I’m so excited to marry you’
It seems congratulations are in order for Chicago Fire star Katelynn Shennett!. The actress, best known for her role as Kylie Estevez in NBC’s hit firefighter drama, recently took to Instagram to celebrate her engagement to her boyfriend Jake Stille. In the sweet post, Shennett shared a series of stunning photos from the couple’s engagement photoshoot taken by Chicago-based photographer Madison Shoots Faces.
Hallmark Channel Actor Michael Kopsa Dead at 66
Actor Michael Kopsa had died at age 66. He appeared in numerous Hallmark Channel movies, as well as 'Fringe' and episodes of 'iZombie,' 'The X-Files,' and other shows.
How Reba McEntire Fell for ‘the Love of Her Life’ Rex Linn ‘Without Being Physical’
Reba McEntire revealed that her boyfriend, Rex Linn, is the love of her life, but they had to get to know each other from a distance "without being physical."
Cynthia Nixon Admits Sarah Jessica Parker Is Having A 'Really Tough' Time After 'Devastating' Death Of Her Stepfather
Cynthia Nixon provided fans with a quick update on how heartbroken pal Sarah Jessica Parker is coping after her stepfather, Paul Giffin Forste, passed away "unexpectedly."“I think it’s really, really tough, you know?” the 56-year-old explained to a news publication while at PaleyFest NY on Monday, October 10.“It’s not just tough for her own loss,” Nixon continued, “but certainly for her mom [Barbra Forste].” Parker's mother married Paul when the Sex and the City star was just 3 years old and seemingly raised her as a daughter of his own.SARAH JESSICA PARKER SHARES THE SECRET TO HER & MATTHEW BRODERICK'S...
ETOnline.com
Aaron Carter's Ex Melanie Martin Tearfully Reacts to News of His Death
The mother of Aaron Carter's son posted a heartbreaking video seemingly reacting to the news that the singer died Saturday morning. He was 34. Aaron's ex, Melanie Martin, posted a 2-second video on TikTok in which she's seen behind the wheel of a car crying hysterically. She didn't caption the video, but fans were quick to offer their condolences. One fan wrote, "I am so so sorry 🥺 Please remember you have the biggest part of him then anyone does and that is Prince." Another fan wrote, "Stay strong for your baby, lead prince down a better road. So many blessings your way."
Emily Maynard Johnson’s Daughter Ricki Hendrick Thanks Jesus ‘Each Day’ for Her Newest Baby Brother
Her new baby brother! After Emily Maynard Johnson announced that she secretly welcomed another baby with husband Tyler Johnson her daughter Ricki Hendrick gushed about the major milestone. "I thank Jesus more and more for you each day sweet boy🤍," Hendrick, 17, wrote via Instagram on Wednesday, November 2. The social media upload included several […]
Prevention
A Major Moment for Reba McEntire and Her Boyfriend Rex Linn Has Been Revealed
Reba McEntire is making her way back to your living room and she's bringing her beau!. The singer and actress known for her role in Reba surprised fans with an announcement that no one saw coming. The "I'm a Survivor" singer officially joined the cast of ABC's Big Sky, and shared a first look at the third season's trailer on Instagram with a caption that began with, "You never know what's coming around the bend."
Singer, actor Aaron Carter reportedly found dead at 34 in bathtub
LANCASTER, Calif. — Aaron Carter, a singer-turned-rapper and actor, was found dead in a bathtub at his home in Lancaster, California Saturday, according to TMZ. Law enforcement sources told TMZ someone called 911 at 11 a.m. Saturday about a man drowning in the tub. Sources also tell TMZ that...
‘Home Improvement’ Alum Zachery Ty Bryan Is Expecting Twins With Fiancee Johnnie Faye: ‘Double Trouble’
Courtesy of Zachery Ty Bryan/Instagram A full house! Home Improvement alum Zachery Ty Bryan announced that he and fiancée Johnnie Faye are expecting twins, one year after their engagement. "2 Heartbeats + 2 Sacks = TWINS! Here we go," the Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift actor, 41, wrote via Instagram on Friday, November […]
AFM: Michael Douglas Teams with Son Cameron on ‘Blood Knot’ (Exclusive)
Oscar-winner Michael Douglas and son Cameron will share the screen in the upcoming family drama Blood Knot, playing a father and son trying to mend their broken relationship. The Wall Street and Ant Man and the Wasp star and his oldest son last appeared together in Fred Schepisi’s 2003 dramedy It Runs in The Family, a film that also starred Michael’s father and Cameron’s grandfather, Kirk Douglas.More from The Hollywood ReporterAFM According to Sales Exec Pia PatatianAFM Flashback: In 1987, 'Hellraiser' Brought the Guts, Earned Glory AFM: 'Bezos The Beginning' Delves into the Business Brain Before the Billions Cameron Douglas has starred in...
ETOnline.com
Lauren Graham Breaks Her Silence on Peter Krause Split: What Went Wrong
Lauren Graham is speaking out about her split from Parenthood co-star, Peter Krause. In June, the pair announced that they had "quietly ended their relationship last year," after dating for more than a decade. In a new interview with People, Graham shared what caused the shocking breakup, and what she's...
Nick Carter Breaks Silence After Brother Aaron Carter’s Death: ‘My Heart Has Been Broken’
Nick Carter broke his silence after Aaron Carter's death. "My heart has been broken today. Even though my brother and I have had a complicated relationship, my love for him has never ever faded," the Backstreet Boys singer, 42, wrote via Instagram on Sunday, November 6. "I have always held onto the hope that he […]
Bachelorette’s Rachel Recchia Confirms Gabby Windey Is ‘Back to the Streets’ After Erich Schwer Split
GNO! Gabby Windey and Erich Schwer have called it quits on their engagement — and the former Bachelorette is ready to embrace her newly single status with co-lead Rachel Recchia. “Back to the streets,” Recchia, 26, wrote via her Instagram Story on Friday, November 4, alongside a photo of herself and Windey, 31, dressed up and […]
Glee Star Jenna Ushkowitz Reveals Name of Her 5-Month-Old Baby Daughter
The new mom, 36, revealed her little girl's name via Instagram on Thursday, thanking fans for understanding her desire to initially keep the news private Jenna Ushkowitz is revealing her baby girl's name. The Glee star, who initially wanted to keep the news private, announced that her daughter's name is Emma five months after giving birth. In true modern-day form, the 36-year-old shared the news via Instagram with a sweet post to her 1 million followers. "I'm never taking it off," Ushkowitz captioned a photo of a gold necklace...
tvinsider.com
‘Face Off’ Contestant Laney Chantal Dies at 33
Fans of Face Off are mourning the loss of a contestant from the Syfy competition series. Laney Chantal, who came in fifth place in the show’s fifth season in 2013, died on October 31. She was 33 years old. Chantal’s family members announced her passing in an obituary, saying...
