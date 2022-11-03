Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
James Cameron releases extended trailer for Avatar: The Way of Water
James Cameron has released new footage of his forthcoming Avatar sequel The Way of Water, in the form of a two-and-a-half minute trailer released online on Wednesday. Avatar: The Way of Water is the follow-up to Cameron’s 2009 sci-fi blockbuster which remains the highest-grossing film of all time. It stars Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña and Sigourney Weaver, and is set more than a decade later than Avatar. According to the official synopsis, it “tells the story of the Sully family (Jake, Neytiri, and their kids), the trouble that follows them, the lengths they go to keep each other safe, the battles they fight to stay alive, and the tragedies they endure”.
What took James Cameron’s ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ 13 years to make?
How to watch the official trailer for James Cameron’s ‘Avatar: The Way of Water.’ James Cameron discussed why the ‘Avatar’ sequel took so long to make.
Godzilla Shows Off Power in New Fight: Watch
Godzilla is having one of the best birthdays ever this year, and a cool new short film has brought the famous kaiju one of its toughest opponents yet! Godzilla first made its original debut in theaters across Japan back in 1954, and each yeah Toho decides to commemorate the occasion with special features and more. This year in particular was special as Toho not only announced that they are working on their next major Godzilla feature film in several years, but fans of the giant monster have gotten a special other kind of film that takes its powers to a whole new level.
The 2 movies dominating Netflix in the US today
Netflix co-CEO and chief content officer Ted Sarandos spoke at length about the company’s movie plans during a question-and-answer session with analysts days ago, following the streaming giant’s third-quarter earnings presentation on October 18. His remarks came in the wake of constant press scrutiny over the disastrous reviews that some Netflix movies get, and the unique theatrical releases that the company arranges for others.
Woman’s meltdown on plane goes viral as she’s told dog cannot sit on lap
The moment a woman became aggressive and shouted at a plane full of passengers has gone viral after being posted to Reddit.The clip, which lasts two minutes, shows a brunette woman swearing and shouting at crew and passengers after reportedly being told to remover her dog from her lap on the flight.It was posted to the discussion forum Reddit by a user named VincentsCrows, under the headline “On my wife’s flight from ATL to JFK this morning.” The man did not say which airline the woman was flying with.The footage of the incident, which occurred on Wednesday 12 October, has...
Ancient Greek Statue Shows Woman Using Laptop - Is It Proof Of Time Travel?
In their time, the ancient Greeks invented some incredible things that are still used today, from central heating to bridges to cranes, but could they have also created the first laptop some 2000 years before modern man did? After seeing a carved tombstone dating back to 100 BC, some think so.
Disturbing discovery after creepy AI-generated woman found ‘lurking’ in memory of intelligent machine
A CREEPY image of a female has been discovered lingering in an AI's mind, the product of some unintentional programming. Artificial intelligence machines have always promoted efficiency, but recently many people have expressed fear of them becoming sentient. Swedish musician Supercomposite shared that fear after discovering an AI-generated image of...
'It is Some Horrible Inhabitant of Space, Something Unknown to us on Earth'
"I thought you knew him well. It is a surprise to me to find that there is any prominent man who is not an especial friend of yours. At any rate you know him as well as anyone of the staff, so I'll give you the assignment." For eighty vertical miles Carpenter and Bond blasted their way—only to be trapped by the extraordinary monsters of the heaviside layer. "What's he up to now?" I asked. "He's going to try to punch a hole in the heaviside layer." "But that's impossible," I cried. "How can anyone...."
Photographer Captures INSANE Photo Of Great White Shark Jumping Out Of Water At California Surf Competition
That settles it, I’m never swimming the Pacific Ocean again…. Jordan Anast, a photographer from San Onofre, California, has been grabbing awesome shots of surfers and wildlife for years. But a photo from a few days ago is by far the one that will go on to be the most iconic.
Witness Reports Bizarre 'Tree Creature' Running Across Driveway
An individual in Connecticut claims that they spotted a small bipedal entity resembling "a tree on legs" that dashed across their driveway and left them wondering if they had just seen an alien. The very weird account was submitted to the National UFO Reporting Center back in August and came to light this week by way of a local media story. According to the unnamed witness, the incident occurred on the morning of August 3rd in the town of Oxford as they were heading down their driveway. The observer stopped in their tracks when a puzzling four-foot-tall being "ran out of the woods to my left, across my driveway and into the woods/yard of the property on the right."
Netflix viewers ‘too scared to sleep’ after watching terrifying new series
There’s not a lot that really scares hardcore horror movie and true-crime lovers, but when something does, you can bet that everyone is going to know about it. And that’s precisely the case with the third season of Unsolved Mysteries, which has left some Netflix viewers ‘too scared to sleep’ after watching it. Check out the thrilling trailer here:
'Everybody Knows Her Name': 'Cheers' Actress Shelley Long Looks Unrecognizable In Rare Public Sighting
Everybody knows her name, but do they recognize her face? Actress Shelley Long, whose role as Diane Chambers on Cheers catapulted her into stardom, looked opposite of her former self during a rare public outing this week, RadarOnline.com can report.The 73-year-old starlet was seen walking her pet Chihuahua in Los Angeles on Wednesday and looked unrecognizable. Long almost went completely incognito, strolling past others on the streets without being bothered.If it wasn't for one eagle-eyed fan, the Emmy winner may not have been spotted at all.Long gone are the days of her ditzy waitress character. The actress took her afternoon...
Netflix viewers are loving 'unsettling' new crime thriller based on true story
Netflix viewers have been blown away by an 'unsettling' new crime thriller movie that's based on a true story. The Stranger - not to be confused with the British thriller series of the same name - dropped on the streamer earlier this month. Inspired by events that unfolded in Australia...
Chilling final selfies of monster husband with wife on clifftop moments before he lured her to the edge & pushed her off
THESE are chilling final selfies of a monster husband with his wife on a clifftop just moments before he lured her to the edge and pushed her off. Hakan Aysal, 40 was found guilty of murdering Semra Aysal, 32, while on holiday in Butterfly Valley in Mugla, Turkey in June 2018.
Adult performer breaks back jumping into foam pit at San Diego streamer convention
A prominent Twitch streamer and adult film star said she broke her back in several places over the weekend after she jumped into a foam pit during a streaming convention at the San Diego Convention Center. Adriana Chechik, who has more than 3.8 million followers on Instagram and over 800,000 followers on Twitch, was one […]
Watch the Incredible Moment a Sea Lion Swam up to Snorkeling Teen–And Hugged Him: ‘It Felt So Euphoric’
A 15-year-old experienced the wildlife moment of a lifetime while on summer vacation. Ethan Becker was snorkeling with his dad Chuck when they spotted a sea lion heading straight toward them. Chuck got out his underwater camera and began recording after he realized his son was in no danger and...
Bette Davis was the only white participant who performed for black servicemen in World War II
Bette Davis in 1933Credit: Warner Bros.; Public Domain Image. Bette Davis (1908 - 1989) was one of the most iconic stars of the Hollywood Golden Age. With a filmography beginning in 1931 and ending in 1989, Bette was one of Hollywood's original golden girls.
Man praised after refusing to move when he blocked family's view at Disney World
A man has been met with support from the internet after explaining why he refused to move for a family with children while watching a fireworks display at Disney World. With Disney World being the place of wonder and magic that it is (for the most part, anyway), it's natural for visitors to want to try and soak up every single experience the theme park offers while visiting.
Monster Crocodile, 20 Feet Long, Attacks Tiny Boat: 'Everything Went Black'
The incident was just one of several life-threatening situations an Australian crocodile wrangler has experienced in his work.
The horror film that's had people fainting and puking in the cinema is now doing insane numbers at the box office
Terrifier 2 has now made over 30 times its original budget, and even the film's own director can't believe it
