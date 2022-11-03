ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Niagara Falls, NY

The Guardian

James Cameron releases extended trailer for Avatar: The Way of Water

James Cameron has released new footage of his forthcoming Avatar sequel The Way of Water, in the form of a two-and-a-half minute trailer released online on Wednesday. Avatar: The Way of Water is the follow-up to Cameron’s 2009 sci-fi blockbuster which remains the highest-grossing film of all time. It stars Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña and Sigourney Weaver, and is set more than a decade later than Avatar. According to the official synopsis, it “tells the story of the Sully family (Jake, Neytiri, and their kids), the trouble that follows them, the lengths they go to keep each other safe, the battles they fight to stay alive, and the tragedies they endure”.
ComicBook

Godzilla Shows Off Power in New Fight: Watch

Godzilla is having one of the best birthdays ever this year, and a cool new short film has brought the famous kaiju one of its toughest opponents yet! Godzilla first made its original debut in theaters across Japan back in 1954, and each yeah Toho decides to commemorate the occasion with special features and more. This year in particular was special as Toho not only announced that they are working on their next major Godzilla feature film in several years, but fans of the giant monster have gotten a special other kind of film that takes its powers to a whole new level.
BGR.com

The 2 movies dominating Netflix in the US today

Netflix co-CEO and chief content officer Ted Sarandos spoke at length about the company’s movie plans during a question-and-answer session with analysts days ago, following the streaming giant’s third-quarter earnings presentation on October 18. His remarks came in the wake of constant press scrutiny over the disastrous reviews that some Netflix movies get, and the unique theatrical releases that the company arranges for others.
The Independent

Woman’s meltdown on plane goes viral as she’s told dog cannot sit on lap

The moment a woman became aggressive and shouted at a plane full of passengers has gone viral after being posted to Reddit.The clip, which lasts two minutes, shows a brunette woman swearing and shouting at crew and passengers after reportedly being told to remover her dog from her lap on the flight.It was posted to the discussion forum Reddit by a user named VincentsCrows, under the headline “On my wife’s flight from ATL to JFK this morning.” The man did not say which airline the woman was flying with.The footage of the incident, which occurred on Wednesday 12 October, has...
ATLANTA, GA
HackerNoon

'It is Some Horrible Inhabitant of Space, Something Unknown to us on Earth'

"I thought you knew him well. It is a surprise to me to find that there is any prominent man who is not an especial friend of yours. At any rate you know him as well as anyone of the staff, so I'll give you the assignment." For eighty vertical miles Carpenter and Bond blasted their way—only to be trapped by the extraordinary monsters of the heaviside layer. "What's he up to now?" I asked. "He's going to try to punch a hole in the heaviside layer." "But that's impossible," I cried. "How can anyone...."
iheart.com

Witness Reports Bizarre 'Tree Creature' Running Across Driveway

An individual in Connecticut claims that they spotted a small bipedal entity resembling "a tree on legs" that dashed across their driveway and left them wondering if they had just seen an alien. The very weird account was submitted to the National UFO Reporting Center back in August and came to light this week by way of a local media story. According to the unnamed witness, the incident occurred on the morning of August 3rd in the town of Oxford as they were heading down their driveway. The observer stopped in their tracks when a puzzling four-foot-tall being "ran out of the woods to my left, across my driveway and into the woods/yard of the property on the right."
OXFORD, CT
Tyla

Netflix viewers ‘too scared to sleep’ after watching terrifying new series

There’s not a lot that really scares hardcore horror movie and true-crime lovers, but when something does, you can bet that everyone is going to know about it. And that’s precisely the case with the third season of Unsolved Mysteries, which has left some Netflix viewers ‘too scared to sleep’ after watching it. Check out the thrilling trailer here:
RadarOnline

'Everybody Knows Her Name': 'Cheers' Actress Shelley Long Looks Unrecognizable In Rare Public Sighting

Everybody knows her name, but do they recognize her face? Actress Shelley Long, whose role as Diane Chambers on Cheers catapulted her into stardom, looked opposite of her former self during a rare public outing this week, RadarOnline.com can report.The 73-year-old starlet was seen walking her pet Chihuahua in Los Angeles on Wednesday and looked unrecognizable. Long almost went completely incognito, strolling past others on the streets without being bothered.If it wasn't for one eagle-eyed fan, the Emmy winner may not have been spotted at all.Long gone are the days of her ditzy waitress character. The actress took her afternoon...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Tyla

Man praised after refusing to move when he blocked family's view at Disney World

A man has been met with support from the internet after explaining why he refused to move for a family with children while watching a fireworks display at Disney World. With Disney World being the place of wonder and magic that it is (for the most part, anyway), it's natural for visitors to want to try and soak up every single experience the theme park offers while visiting.
FLORIDA STATE

