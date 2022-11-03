ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mynews13.com

State boards of medicine vote to prohibit gender dysphoria treatments for minors

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Officials at the Florida Department of Health said the state boards of medicine and osteopathic medicine voted Friday to prohibit sex reassignment surgeries and any surgical procedures that alter primary or secondary sexual characteristics, as well as puberty blocking, hormone, and hormone antagonist therapies for the treatment of gender dysphoria in minors.
FLORIDA STATE
mynews13.com

Central Florida felt a bit cooler in October

Over the past few years, October in Orlando has been much warmer than average. In fact, until this October, the past four Octobers have been one of the top 10 warmest on record in the City Beautiful. That stretch of abnormally warm Octobers came to an end this year. Temperatures...
ORLANDO, FL
mynews13.com

Battery manufacturer to expand in East Buffalo, create 500 new jobs

​​​BUFFALO, N.Y. — ​A Buffalo-based battery manufacturer plans to expand and bring more jobs to East Buffalo as Viridi has announced plans to double the size of its East Delavan facility. The company is installing new manufacturing technology as well. It’s a welcome sign for the...
BUFFALO, NY
mynews13.com

Theme parks prepare to unwrap holiday events

It’s time to shift into holiday mode — at least at the theme parks, anyway. With Halloween in the rearview mirror, the parks are now getting ready for their holiday events, and some already have the decorations up. In this week’s episode we break down the different holiday offering this season. Plus, a few news items to share. Listen to the episode by tapping play at the top of the page!
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy