Michigan State football offers 2023 RB/DB Andrew Powdrell of The Woodlands, Texas

By Robert Bondy
 3 days ago
Steven Branscombe/Getty Images

Michigan State football is looking to add a skilled athlete prospect from the Lone Star State to their 2023 class.

Andrew Powdrell of The Woodlands, Texas announced on Thursday that he’s received an offer from the Spartans. He plays for College Park High School.

Powdrell is listed as a running back and defensive back, and measures out at 6-foot-0 and 175 pounds.

