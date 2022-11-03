ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Early Apple Watch Black Friday deals 2022 — best sales to shop right now

By Louis Ramirez
 3 days ago

Black Friday Apple Watch deals are off to a soft start. Although many retailers are offering early Black Friday deals this week, few are offering aggressive discounts on Apple's 2022 line of Apple Watches.

That said, we expect Black Friday Apple Watch deals to ramp up in the days to come with discounts of up to $50 on the 2022 models and even greater price cuts on the previous-gen models. Currently, our favorite deal is the Apple Watch SE 2022 (GPS/44mm) for $239 at Amazon . It's $39 off and on sale for its lowest price ever. (This deal is coming in and out of stock at Amazon).

Although we're including Black Friday Apple Watch deals on the Series 3, it's worth noting that this watch is no longer supported by Apple. So while you may seen its price dip to $149 or less, be warned that you're buying a watch that will no longer receive software updates from Apple. Otherwise, it could be a solid smartwatch pick for a young child or anyone who doesn't need the latest features.

Apple Watch Black Friday deals are popular this time of the year, and for good reason. Thanks to its intuitive software, fitness features, and always-on display (for newer models), the Apple Watch is the best smartwatch for most people. Below you'll find the best Apple Watch deals ahead of Black Friday.

Early Apple Watch Black Friday deals

Best Apple Watch Black Friday deals

Apple Watch 8

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CUBCr_0ixkl2wo00

Apple Watch 8 (41mm/GPS): $399 $389 @ Amazon
The Apple Watch 8 sports a new skin temperature sensor to monitor sleep tracking and cycle tracking. It also comes with new advanced safety features like Crash Detection, which can sense when you've been in a car crash. In our Apple Watch 8 review , we called it the best smartwatch hands down. It's a modest $10 off right now, though we think it'll drop by at least $50 during the holidays. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29NLUa_0ixkl2wo00

Apple Watch 8 sale: buy two, get $200 off @ AT&T
AT&T is offering a huge sale on select Apple Watches. Buy two watches with cellular connectivity (via an installment plan), activate both watches on your wireless plan, and you'll get $200 in bill credits over the span of 36 months. The sale includes the Apple Watch 8 and Apple Watch Ultra. View Deal

Apple Watch SE

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42kREr_0ixkl2wo00

Apple Watch SE 2022 (GPS/44mm): $279 $239 @ Amazon
The new Apple Watch SE sports a modern processor (S8), Crash Detection capability, and watchOS 9. It's also priced from $249, which is $30 cheaper than last year's model. In our Apple Watch SE 2022 review , we called it the best Apple Watch value you'll find. Amazon is offering a $39 discount on the larger 44mm model, which is the best price we've seen for this watch. This deal is coming in and out of stock. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2e8su4_0ixkl2wo00

Apple Watch SE 2020 (GPS/40mm): $279 $199 @ Walmart
The previous-gen Apple Watch SE is a solid mid-tier smartwatch. It features the same chip found in the Apple Watch 5, but sports a bigger screen than the Apple Watch 3. It supports Emergency SOS calling, fall detection, and features a built-in compass and always-on altimeter. It's on sale for $199 (it's second-lowest price ever), but briefly sold for $188 in October. View Deal

Apple Watch 7

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4epi8Z_0ixkl2wo00

Apple Watch 7 (GPS/45mm): $429 $309 @ Target
It's no longer Apple's flagship, but the Apple Watch 7 is still a solid smartwatch. It features a bright display, IPX6 certification, and up to 33% faster charging than its predecessor. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YQUBC_0ixkl2wo00

Apple Watch 7 (Cellular/41mm): $499 $349 @ Amazon
If you need cellular connectivity, Amazon has the Apple Watch 7 with cellular connectivity on sale for $349. It's a solid deal and the lowest price we've ever seen for this model. View Deal

Apple Watch 3

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HID2Z_0ixkl2wo00

Apple Watch 3 (GPS/38mm): $199 $149 @ Walmart
The Apple Watch 3 has been discontinued by Apple. However, retailers are still selling it oftentimes at a very steep discount. The waterproof watch offers heart rate notifications, workout detection, Apple Music, and Siri support. Note: this watch will no longer receive software updates from Apple. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XnbQE_0ixkl2wo00

Apple Watch Bands: deals from $39 @ Amazon
Give your Apple Watch a makeover with one of these Apple Watch bands currently on sale. Amazon is taking up to 20% off with band prices starting at $39. View Deal

When do Apple Watch Black Friday deals 2022 start?

This year's Apple Watch Black Friday deals have already started, and we'd expect the discounts to continue all month long into Cyber Monday — provided the discounted Apple Watch models remain in stock. It's worth noting that we expect to see more deals once the Apple Store announces its annual Black Friday sale. Last year, Apple offered a $50 gift card when with the purchase of  the Apple Watch 3 or Apple Watch SE.

Black Friday Apple Watch deals: What to expect

Similar to past years, we predict mostly previous-generation models will receive price cuts as part of Apple Watch Black Friday deals. The Apple Watch 7 and the Apple Watch SE 2020 could see the biggest price drops. That said, we expect the newer Apple Watch 8 and Apple Watch SE 2022 to receive at least a $50 discount.

