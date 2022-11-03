ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MSU football offers 2023 Alabama WR Clyde Curry

 3 days ago
Gadsden Times

Michigan State football has extended an offer to an under-the-radar wide receiver prospect from Alabama.

Clyde Curry of Gadsden City, Ala. announced on Thursday that he’s received an offer from the Spartans. He is a wide receiver prospect in the 2023 class and currently unranked on 247Sports.

Curry is listed at 6-foot-3 and 165 pounds, and reportedly runs a 4.40 in the 40-yard dash. He plays for Gadsden City High.

Michigan State is the fifth program to extend him and offer but the first power five school to do so. He also holds offers from Arkansas State, Southern Miss, Chattanooga and Jacksonville State.

