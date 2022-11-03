MEDINA, Ohio—Flanked by a “Don’t Tread On My Uterus” flag to his right and longtime GOP adviser Steve Schmidt to his left, Tim Ryan stepped out from under the gazebo in a town square to fire the crowd with a promise to “shock the world” on Election Day.Ohio wouldn’t vote like Ohio, Ryan argued, because Buckeye State voters just want to elect a pragmatic centrist.Despite almost every major headwind going against Democrats this midterm cycle, the Ohio congressman said his campaign would do more than just “put a dent in Medina,” a county where former President Donald Trump won by...

MEDINA, OH ・ 28 MINUTES AGO