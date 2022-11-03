ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tim Ryan Bragged About ‘Kicking J.D.’s Ass,’ but Can He Beat Him Tuesday?

MEDINA, Ohio—Flanked by a “Don’t Tread On My Uterus” flag to his right and longtime GOP adviser Steve Schmidt to his left, Tim Ryan stepped out from under the gazebo in a town square to fire the crowd with a promise to “shock the world” on Election Day.Ohio wouldn’t vote like Ohio, Ryan argued, because Buckeye State voters just want to elect a pragmatic centrist.Despite almost every major headwind going against Democrats this midterm cycle, the Ohio congressman said his campaign would do more than just “put a dent in Medina,” a county where former President Donald Trump won by...
MEDINA, OH
Column: Reproductive freedom has always been an economic issue

New research from the Michigan League for Public Policy illustrates that the economic costs to women of restricting abortion access are great. The U.S. Supreme Court’s July decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization upended nearly 50 years of protection under Roe ensuring the right to access abortion care. This right was immediately threatened […] The post Column: Reproductive freedom has always been an economic issue appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MICHIGAN STATE

