Carteret County, NC

carolinacoastonline.com

Jimmy Gregory, 76; incomplete

Jimmy Gregory, 76, of Swansboro, died Friday, November 4, 2022, at home. Arrangements will be announced by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net.
SWANSBORO, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Edward Smith, 55; incomplete

Edward Allen Smith, 55, of Newport, died Tuesday, November 1, 2022, at his home. Arrangements will be announced by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
NEWPORT, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Joseph Pake, 82; service November 8

Joseph Hardy Pake, 82, of Beaufort, passed away on Thursday, November 2, 2022, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House in Newport. He was the owner and operator of AAMCO Transmissions in Raleigh for over 40 years. He was known by the name “Joe Crow” to all of his friends. Joe was a lifelong member of St. Paul’s Episcopal Church of Beaufort.
BEAUFORT, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Area Death Notices - Nov. 4, 5 & 6

Jimmy Gregory, 76, of Swansboro, NC passed away Friday, November 4, 2022, at home. Jimmy is survived by his wife, Barbara Gregory of the home, son, Jimmy L. Gregory of Silea City, NC son, Scott Gregory of Lexington, NC, daughter, Sandra Sperling of Selby, NC, son, Justin Gregory of New Town, CT, 8 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren, and a brother, William “Buddy” Gregory of Coats, NC.
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Michael Barbour, 65; no service

Michael Allen Barbour, born in May of 1957, in Morehead City, NC, died in October of 2022, survived by many who loved him. He enjoyed working with his hands, being in nature, and supporting the people he loved. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net. Arrangements...
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Ruth McKay, 91; incomplete

Ruth G. McKay, 91, of Morehead City, died Friday, November 4, 2022, at her home. Arrangements will be announced by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Nancy Gartman, 80; service November 8

Nancy “Carol” Gartman, 80, of Morehead City, North Carolina, passed away on Friday, November 4, 2022, at Carteret Landing. Her funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, November 8th, at First Baptist Church, officiated by Dr. Nate Leonard. The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m., Monday, November 7th, at Munden Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia, at a later date.
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Scams running rampant in eastern North Carolina

SWANSBORO - It began with an unsolicited text to my phone on Oct. 25. “Are you interested in the car sticker promotion program? To earn 700 weekly,” the unsigned text stated. I replied, “tell me more.”. Having dealt with scammers from my days as a newspaper columnist and...
SWANSBORO, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Dorothy Karcher, 77; service held

Dorothy "Dot" Karcher, 77, of Newport, passed away on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at her home. Her memorial service was held at 2 p.m., Sunday, October 30th, at Munden Funeral Home. Dot was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on September 24, 1945, to the late Edward and Dorothy Coates. She married...
NEWPORT, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Barbara Stallings, 86; service later

Barbara Edwards Stallings, 86, of Morehead City, passed away on Tuesday, October 25, 2022, at Crystal Coast Hospice House. Barbara was born on February 2, 1936, in New Bern, North Carolina, to the late Samuel and Carrie Williams Edwards. Her love for the Lord was expressed in numerous ways, especially through the hymns she loved to sing. She faithfully attended church and loved to read, crochet and was a whiz at words games. Barbara will be remembered as a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
WITN

City of Jacksonville to host Veteran Pow Wow

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The city of Jacksonville will host the second annual Veteran Pow Wow on Saturday. The event will honor veterans and celebrate Native American culture at the American Legion Fairgrounds at 146 Broadhurst Rd. There will be a Veterans Day parade at 10 a.m. on Western Boulevard...
JACKSONVILLE, NC
thewashingtondailynews.com

Pets of the Week: Nov. 5, 2022

The Beaufort County animal shelter is open Mondays through Fridays, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays, the shelter will be closed unless an appointment is made before 5:00 p.m. Friday. Animal control officers are at the shelter by 8 a.m. daily. Shelter employees will not answer the phone in the morning due to all staff being hands-on with morning operations. The shelter strongly recommends leaving a voicemail with contact information and will get back to callers as soon as possible. In the case of an emergency, contact the Beaufort County Sheriff’s to reach the Animal Control officer on call. The shelter is located at 3931 U.S. Highway 264 East in Washington.
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC
WITN

ONSLOW COUNTY: Avoid warrant scam asking for money

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies in one Eastern Carolina county are urging people to avoid a fake warrant scam where the scammer demands money. Cindy Bell with the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office says another person, this time a local realtor, has fallen victim to the “warrant scam,” where the scammer gets money from the victim by calling and pretending to be Major Bailey from the sheriff’s office.
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
WBTW News13

North Carolina woman charged with felony abuse of disabled person

DOVER, N.C. (WNCT) — The Craven County Sheriff’s Office has arrested and charged a Dover woman with five counts of assault on a disabled adult. The Craven County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigative Bureau was notified on Oct. 21 of a physical abuse case involving a severely autistic adult at an alternative family living facility operated […]
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
WITN

Onslow County to honor veterans

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The city of Jacksonville will host its annual Freedom Address to celebrate and honor veterans. Lt. Gen. Robert Hedlund will give the annual address at the Freedom Fountain at 895 New Bridge St. at 10 a.m. on Friday. There will also be a presentation of the...
JACKSONVILLE, NC
thewashingtondailynews.com

Belhaven names new police chief

Lieutenant Christopher Kelly has been appointed interim police chief for the Town of Belhaven. The interim role will begin on Nov. 5. He will assume the full duties of chief upon the retirement of Chief Fred Clingenpeel in December. The Town Council and Town Manager gave the nod to the...
BELHAVEN, NC

