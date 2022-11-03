Read full article on original website
Related
carolinacoastonline.com
Jimmy Gregory, 76; incomplete
Jimmy Gregory, 76, of Swansboro, died Friday, November 4, 2022, at home. Arrangements will be announced by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net.
carolinacoastonline.com
Edward Smith, 55; incomplete
Edward Allen Smith, 55, of Newport, died Tuesday, November 1, 2022, at his home. Arrangements will be announced by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
carolinacoastonline.com
Joseph Pake, 82; service November 8
Joseph Hardy Pake, 82, of Beaufort, passed away on Thursday, November 2, 2022, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House in Newport. He was the owner and operator of AAMCO Transmissions in Raleigh for over 40 years. He was known by the name “Joe Crow” to all of his friends. Joe was a lifelong member of St. Paul’s Episcopal Church of Beaufort.
carolinacoastonline.com
Area Death Notices - Nov. 4, 5 & 6
Jimmy Gregory, 76, of Swansboro, NC passed away Friday, November 4, 2022, at home. Jimmy is survived by his wife, Barbara Gregory of the home, son, Jimmy L. Gregory of Silea City, NC son, Scott Gregory of Lexington, NC, daughter, Sandra Sperling of Selby, NC, son, Justin Gregory of New Town, CT, 8 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren, and a brother, William “Buddy” Gregory of Coats, NC.
carolinacoastonline.com
Michael Barbour, 65; no service
Michael Allen Barbour, born in May of 1957, in Morehead City, NC, died in October of 2022, survived by many who loved him. He enjoyed working with his hands, being in nature, and supporting the people he loved. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net. Arrangements...
carolinacoastonline.com
What sports and a loving, adopting Croatan family can do for a new kid on the block
OCEAN — Broad Creek Middle School eighth-grader Jacob Rigsby is a happier kid than he was two years ago. That’s what sports and a loving family can do for a young man. Two years ago, Jacob was moving into the newly built home of 28-year-old Croatan teacher Johnathon “Bean” Rigsby and his wife, Brooke.
carolinacoastonline.com
Ruth McKay, 91; incomplete
Ruth G. McKay, 91, of Morehead City, died Friday, November 4, 2022, at her home. Arrangements will be announced by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
carolinacoastonline.com
Nancy Gartman, 80; service November 8
Nancy “Carol” Gartman, 80, of Morehead City, North Carolina, passed away on Friday, November 4, 2022, at Carteret Landing. Her funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, November 8th, at First Baptist Church, officiated by Dr. Nate Leonard. The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m., Monday, November 7th, at Munden Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia, at a later date.
carolinacoastonline.com
West names gym in McClanahan’s honor; former coach leads boys basketball over two decades
MOREHEAD CTY — Craig McClanahan was on the bench for 21 years as the West Carteret boys basketball coach. His presence will now be felt for decades to come after the gymnasium was dedicated last weekend to the late coach. It will be known as the “Craig P. McClanahan...
carolinacoastonline.com
Scams running rampant in eastern North Carolina
SWANSBORO - It began with an unsolicited text to my phone on Oct. 25. “Are you interested in the car sticker promotion program? To earn 700 weekly,” the unsigned text stated. I replied, “tell me more.”. Having dealt with scammers from my days as a newspaper columnist and...
carolinacoastonline.com
Dorothy Karcher, 77; service held
Dorothy "Dot" Karcher, 77, of Newport, passed away on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at her home. Her memorial service was held at 2 p.m., Sunday, October 30th, at Munden Funeral Home. Dot was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on September 24, 1945, to the late Edward and Dorothy Coates. She married...
carolinacoastonline.com
Barbara Stallings, 86; service later
Barbara Edwards Stallings, 86, of Morehead City, passed away on Tuesday, October 25, 2022, at Crystal Coast Hospice House. Barbara was born on February 2, 1936, in New Bern, North Carolina, to the late Samuel and Carrie Williams Edwards. Her love for the Lord was expressed in numerous ways, especially through the hymns she loved to sing. She faithfully attended church and loved to read, crochet and was a whiz at words games. Barbara will be remembered as a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.
WITN
City of Jacksonville to host Veteran Pow Wow
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The city of Jacksonville will host the second annual Veteran Pow Wow on Saturday. The event will honor veterans and celebrate Native American culture at the American Legion Fairgrounds at 146 Broadhurst Rd. There will be a Veterans Day parade at 10 a.m. on Western Boulevard...
thewashingtondailynews.com
Pets of the Week: Nov. 5, 2022
The Beaufort County animal shelter is open Mondays through Fridays, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays, the shelter will be closed unless an appointment is made before 5:00 p.m. Friday. Animal control officers are at the shelter by 8 a.m. daily. Shelter employees will not answer the phone in the morning due to all staff being hands-on with morning operations. The shelter strongly recommends leaving a voicemail with contact information and will get back to callers as soon as possible. In the case of an emergency, contact the Beaufort County Sheriff’s to reach the Animal Control officer on call. The shelter is located at 3931 U.S. Highway 264 East in Washington.
carolinacoastonline.com
West grad Lewis makes N.C. State Dance Team as a freshman, performs at home football games
RALEIGH — West Carteret can draw some big crowds to its Friday night football games, but Caroline Lewis is performing in front of a much bigger fanbase this fall. The 2022 graduate and former Patriots cheerleader is a member of the N.C. State Dance Team. “The first home game,...
WITN
ONSLOW COUNTY: Avoid warrant scam asking for money
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies in one Eastern Carolina county are urging people to avoid a fake warrant scam where the scammer demands money. Cindy Bell with the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office says another person, this time a local realtor, has fallen victim to the “warrant scam,” where the scammer gets money from the victim by calling and pretending to be Major Bailey from the sheriff’s office.
carolinacoastonline.com
Patriots falter in first round of football 3A state playoffs, lose 28-26 at home to Vance County
MOREHEAD CITY — It is hard for any class of seniors to say goodbye to football, even harder when its last game is decided by two points. That’s what West Carteret’s upperclassmen faced on Friday in a 28-26 loss to Vance County in the first round of the 3A state playoffs.
North Carolina woman charged with felony abuse of disabled person
DOVER, N.C. (WNCT) — The Craven County Sheriff’s Office has arrested and charged a Dover woman with five counts of assault on a disabled adult. The Craven County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigative Bureau was notified on Oct. 21 of a physical abuse case involving a severely autistic adult at an alternative family living facility operated […]
WITN
Onslow County to honor veterans
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The city of Jacksonville will host its annual Freedom Address to celebrate and honor veterans. Lt. Gen. Robert Hedlund will give the annual address at the Freedom Fountain at 895 New Bridge St. at 10 a.m. on Friday. There will also be a presentation of the...
thewashingtondailynews.com
Belhaven names new police chief
Lieutenant Christopher Kelly has been appointed interim police chief for the Town of Belhaven. The interim role will begin on Nov. 5. He will assume the full duties of chief upon the retirement of Chief Fred Clingenpeel in December. The Town Council and Town Manager gave the nod to the...
Comments / 0