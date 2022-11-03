No Huddle Week 8: MEAC Showdown and a DII Juggernaut

T he No Huddle, presented by Nissan, is back for week eight and this could be the penultimate weekend in the MEAC.

North Carolina Central takes on South Carolina State while Delaware State travels to Howard for its Homecoming. The winners of these games could show us who the frontrunners are for a berth in the Celebration Bowl. We make our bold predictions on these big games that matter this weekend.

In the SWAC we breakdown how the Jackson State versus Campbell Homecoming matchup came together. It pits two former NFL stars, who are now head coaches, versus one another. In the CIAA we show you how Virginia Union continues to thrive and survive with its still unbeaten season.

Watch this week’s episode to check out our top ten polls and see how our predictions match up against yours.

No Huddle can be seen on the HBCU Gameday YouTube channel and hbcugameday.com, beginning each Friday heading into the slate of Saturday games.