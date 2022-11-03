Arkoma clinched second place and a home playoff game this week with a 32-26 win over Welch Saturday. The Mustangs host Caddo in the opening round. Poteau also got some good news. The Pirates are tied for the district championship, but go in as the top seed out of the district after Ada downed Broken Bow, 21-7, Saturday. Poteau, Hilldale and Broken Bow were tied for the district lead going into Week 10. What makes this even more important for the Pirates is it gives the Pirates two home playoff games, if they defeat Miami in the opening round. The featured picture is one from Ramona Smith of Jackson Sommers picking up a good gain in the earlier win over Ada.

ARKOMA, OK ・ 2 DAYS AGO