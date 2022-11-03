ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenwood, AR

arkansasrazorbacks.com

Preview – Arkansas Opens 2022-23 Season in Pine Bluff

FAYETTEVILLE – Arkansas women’s basketball is primed to open the 2022-23 season at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff on Monday at 6 p.m. at H.O. Clemmons Arena. This marks the first time an Arkansas women’s basketball team will travel down to Pine Bluff to face the Golden Lions and will do so in front of a sold-out 4,100-person arena.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
247Sports

Jones sideswiped in police chase

The off week was a bit more eventful than Arkansas State coach Butch Jones wanted. While on the road recruiting on Friday night, Jones was involved in an accident involving a high-speed police chase. While leaving Jacksonville, Ark., after watching part of the El Dorado at Jacksonville game, Jones was...
JACKSONVILLE, AR
WREG

TN prosecutors urge AR voters to support marijuana measure

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Arkansas’ recreational marijuana measure is getting support from some district attorneys across the river in Tennessee. Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy organized a press conference in Memphis on Monday, urging voters in Arkansas to vote yes Tuesday on Amendment 4. The ballot measure would allow adults to possess marijuana for recreational […]
ARKANSAS STATE
KARK

Arkansas FB players Myles Slusher and Anthony Brown arrested

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — UPDATE: Fayetteville Police reported that two Arkansas football players fought with officers, leading to their arrest. Arkansas football players Myles Slusher and Anthony Brown were arrested by Fayetteville Police for disorderly conduct. A University spokesperson has shared this statement with KNWA/FOX24 from Sam Pittman on...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KHBS

Arkansas issue 4 supporters and opponents debate the initiative

ROGERS, Ark. — The TV ads have been running continually. A yes vote on issue 4 will help fund Arkansas law enforcement through the taxation of marijuana sales. “If this is passed, 15% of that 10% tax would go to law enforcement stipends. It would be very similar to the governor gave a stipend earlier this year – $5000 to all certified officers,” said Lance Huey with Responsible Growth Arkansas.
ARKANSAS STATE
heavenerledger.com

Four county teams headed to playoffs

Arkoma clinched second place and a home playoff game this week with a 32-26 win over Welch Saturday. The Mustangs host Caddo in the opening round. Poteau also got some good news. The Pirates are tied for the district championship, but go in as the top seed out of the district after Ada downed Broken Bow, 21-7, Saturday. Poteau, Hilldale and Broken Bow were tied for the district lead going into Week 10. What makes this even more important for the Pirates is it gives the Pirates two home playoff games, if they defeat Miami in the opening round. The featured picture is one from Ramona Smith of Jackson Sommers picking up a good gain in the earlier win over Ada.
ARKOMA, OK
localmemphis.com

Legalization of recreational marijuana captures attention in Arkansas

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark — With Midterm elections coming up in the Mid-South, one specific ballot measure issue in Arkansas is drawing extra attention. The legalization of recreational marijuana, which is also on the ballot in Maryland, Missouri, North and South Dakota, has people on both sides of the issue talking and ready to vote.
ARKANSAS STATE
KHBS

Election Day is Tuesday

ROGERS, Ark. — Election Day is Tuesday.Follow this link for the 40/29 Arkansas Voter Guide. Most voters wait until Election Day to vote, so voting early will still be the best way to beat the crowds and long lines of Tuesday. We talked with voters that were early voting...
ARKANSAS STATE
magnoliareporter.com

Flu making annual run through Arkansas

Since October 2, the Arkansas Department of Health online database has received 3,180 positive influenza tests reports from health care providers. Reported cases reflect only a portion of the actual numbers of flu cases in the state. During flu season, the Arkansas Department of Health (ADH) produces a Weekly Influenza...
ARKANSAS STATE
westkentuckystar.com

2.0 tremor in Missouri Bootheel near Arkansas

A small earthquake was reported Wednesday night in southeast Missouri. According to the U.S. Geological Survey at the University of Memphis, the 2.0 magnitude quake was centered about 18 miles southeast of Kennett, or about 25 miles west of Dyersburg, Tennessee. It occurred just before 11 p.m. No damage was...
MISSOURI STATE
5newsonline.com

When will storms strike Friday?

ARKANSAS, USA — A round of November severe weather is on the way to Arkansas and Oklahoma. Heavy rain, lightning, and wind will be the primary threats, followed by isolated hail and a possible tornado (mainly rain-wrapped). Tap HERE for our interactive radar. How bad will the storms be?
ARKANSAS STATE

