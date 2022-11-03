Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Who Has The Best French Dips In Fort Smith, Arkansas?Cameron EittreimFort Smith, AR
Who Has The Best Pies In Fort Smith, Arkansas?Cameron EittreimFort Smith, AR
Who Has The Best Pizza In Fort Smith, Arkansas?Cameron EittreimFort Smith, AR
Who Has The Best Fish In Fort Smith, Arkansas?Cameron EittreimFort Smith, AR
Related
hogville.net
Razorbacks Recruiting: Arkansas to ink at least one, possibly two more, during early signing period that runs Nov. 9-16
LITTLE ROCK — The week-long college basketball early signing period for the class of 2023 begins in a matter of days (running Wednesday, Nov. 9, through Wednesday, Nov. 16), and the Arkansas Razorbacks have one committed player planning to sign with the possibility of adding two more. In-state 5-star...
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Preview – Arkansas Opens 2022-23 Season in Pine Bluff
FAYETTEVILLE – Arkansas women’s basketball is primed to open the 2022-23 season at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff on Monday at 6 p.m. at H.O. Clemmons Arena. This marks the first time an Arkansas women’s basketball team will travel down to Pine Bluff to face the Golden Lions and will do so in front of a sold-out 4,100-person arena.
Hogs Go to Pine Bluff for First Time Opening Season Monday
Razorbacks looking for win making history trip to face Golden Lions.
Jones sideswiped in police chase
The off week was a bit more eventful than Arkansas State coach Butch Jones wanted. While on the road recruiting on Friday night, Jones was involved in an accident involving a high-speed police chase. While leaving Jacksonville, Ark., after watching part of the El Dorado at Jacksonville game, Jones was...
TN prosecutors urge AR voters to support marijuana measure
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Arkansas’ recreational marijuana measure is getting support from some district attorneys across the river in Tennessee. Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy organized a press conference in Memphis on Monday, urging voters in Arkansas to vote yes Tuesday on Amendment 4. The ballot measure would allow adults to possess marijuana for recreational […]
KHBS
How much would the $1.9 billion Powerball winner take home in Arkansas?
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — It's not too late to buy a lottery ticket and try to win it big. Monday's Powerball drawing is worth $1.9 billion — the largest in world history. The cash option is $929.1 million. The drawing is scheduled for Monday at 10 p.m. central. There...
Bookies set long odds on recreational marijuana passing in Arkansas
Online sports books aren’t betting on Issue 4, the recreational marijuana amendment, passing in The Natural State.
A detailed look at all four Arkansas ballot initiatives
There are four individual initiatives on the Arkansas statewide ballot next week, and the Public Policy Center at the University of Arkansas has released a 2022 Voter Guide that outlines each measure in detail, but also presents them clearly enough to be easily understood. Here is a look at each of them:
KARK
Arkansas FB players Myles Slusher and Anthony Brown arrested
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — UPDATE: Fayetteville Police reported that two Arkansas football players fought with officers, leading to their arrest. Arkansas football players Myles Slusher and Anthony Brown were arrested by Fayetteville Police for disorderly conduct. A University spokesperson has shared this statement with KNWA/FOX24 from Sam Pittman on...
Golfing legend John Daly speaks up in support of Issue 4 in Arkansas
Just days after rapper Snoop Dogg lent his support to the effort to legalize recreational marijuana in Arkansas, golf legend and Arkansan John Daly has also spoken up in support of Issue 4.
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Severe weather Friday night – early Saturday
Fall is our secondary severe weather season in Arkansas and severe weather is in the forecast Friday night.
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: 12 tornadoes confirmed from November 4th storms
The National Weather Services in Little Rock, Shreveport, and Tulsa have confirmed 12 tornadoes from Friday night.
KHBS
Arkansas issue 4 supporters and opponents debate the initiative
ROGERS, Ark. — The TV ads have been running continually. A yes vote on issue 4 will help fund Arkansas law enforcement through the taxation of marijuana sales. “If this is passed, 15% of that 10% tax would go to law enforcement stipends. It would be very similar to the governor gave a stipend earlier this year – $5000 to all certified officers,” said Lance Huey with Responsible Growth Arkansas.
heavenerledger.com
Four county teams headed to playoffs
Arkoma clinched second place and a home playoff game this week with a 32-26 win over Welch Saturday. The Mustangs host Caddo in the opening round. Poteau also got some good news. The Pirates are tied for the district championship, but go in as the top seed out of the district after Ada downed Broken Bow, 21-7, Saturday. Poteau, Hilldale and Broken Bow were tied for the district lead going into Week 10. What makes this even more important for the Pirates is it gives the Pirates two home playoff games, if they defeat Miami in the opening round. The featured picture is one from Ramona Smith of Jackson Sommers picking up a good gain in the earlier win over Ada.
localmemphis.com
Legalization of recreational marijuana captures attention in Arkansas
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark — With Midterm elections coming up in the Mid-South, one specific ballot measure issue in Arkansas is drawing extra attention. The legalization of recreational marijuana, which is also on the ballot in Maryland, Missouri, North and South Dakota, has people on both sides of the issue talking and ready to vote.
KHBS
Election Day is Tuesday
ROGERS, Ark. — Election Day is Tuesday.Follow this link for the 40/29 Arkansas Voter Guide. Most voters wait until Election Day to vote, so voting early will still be the best way to beat the crowds and long lines of Tuesday. We talked with voters that were early voting...
magnoliareporter.com
Flu making annual run through Arkansas
Since October 2, the Arkansas Department of Health online database has received 3,180 positive influenza tests reports from health care providers. Reported cases reflect only a portion of the actual numbers of flu cases in the state. During flu season, the Arkansas Department of Health (ADH) produces a Weekly Influenza...
westkentuckystar.com
2.0 tremor in Missouri Bootheel near Arkansas
A small earthquake was reported Wednesday night in southeast Missouri. According to the U.S. Geological Survey at the University of Memphis, the 2.0 magnitude quake was centered about 18 miles southeast of Kennett, or about 25 miles west of Dyersburg, Tennessee. It occurred just before 11 p.m. No damage was...
Arkansas Issue 4: Fact-checking ads on legalizing recreational marijuana
ARKANSAS, USA — Since late August, several ads have been for and against the legalization of recreational marijuana in Arkansas. Some claim it will help the state and fund law enforcement, while others claim it will hurt the state and our children. There are two groups putting out these...
5newsonline.com
When will storms strike Friday?
ARKANSAS, USA — A round of November severe weather is on the way to Arkansas and Oklahoma. Heavy rain, lightning, and wind will be the primary threats, followed by isolated hail and a possible tornado (mainly rain-wrapped). Tap HERE for our interactive radar. How bad will the storms be?
Comments / 0