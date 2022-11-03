Two people were injured in a two-vehicle crash on Thursday on Highway 151 and County Highway Double-X outside of Platteville. According to the Grant County Sheriff’s Office, at around 4:15pm, 72 year old Phyllis Klima of Topeka, Kansas, was operating her vehicle on the Highway 151 exit 22 off–ramp. 49 year old Beth McVay of Platteville was traveling west in a truck on County Highway Double-X. Klima proceeded through the intersection, failing to yield to oncoming traffic. Kilma’s vehicle collided with the passenger rear tire of McVay’s truck, causing it to roll over. Both vehicles had heavy disabling damage as a result of the crash. Both drivers were treated at the scene by SouthWest Health EMS for injuries. McVay was released from EMS at the scene. Klima was taken by EMS to a hospital. Klima was cited for failure to yield to right of way from a stop sign. The Grant County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by UW Platteville Police, the Platteville Fire Department, SouthWest Health EMS and SOS Road Rescue of Platteville.

PLATTEVILLE, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO