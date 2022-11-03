Read full article on original website
Two men steal car from teen near Pope Farm Park
VERONA, Wis. — Dane County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating after they said a teen had his car stolen from him Monday. Officials said the teen was returning to his car after walking at Pope Farm Park when two men, wearing bandanas over their faces, approached him. The teen reported the suspects demanded his keys and valuables. No gun was seen, but the teen said he thought he heard one being cocked.
Dodgeville Motor Vehicle Crash With Minor Injuries
Iowa County authorities received a report of a Motor Vehicle Crash on North Iowa Street in Dodgeville Saturday around 3pm. Dodgeville Fire, Dodgeville EMS and the Dodgeville Police Department responded to the scene. Minor injuries were reported but all parties refused transport to the hospital. No names were released.
Westbound Beltline blocked at Whitney Way due to crash
MADISON, Wis. — The right two lanes of the westbound Beltline are blocked at Whitney Way Monday due to a crash. Dane County dispatchers said the incident was reported just after 3 p.m. and multiple vehicles were involved. Dispatchers could not confirm if anyone was injured, but Madison Fire...
Two Vehicle Crash With Injury in Grant County
Two people were injured in a two-vehicle crash on Thursday on Highway 151 and County Highway Double-X outside of Platteville. According to the Grant County Sheriff’s Office, at around 4:15pm, 72 year old Phyllis Klima of Topeka, Kansas, was operating her vehicle on the Highway 151 exit 22 off–ramp. 49 year old Beth McVay of Platteville was traveling west in a truck on County Highway Double-X. Klima proceeded through the intersection, failing to yield to oncoming traffic. Kilma’s vehicle collided with the passenger rear tire of McVay’s truck, causing it to roll over. Both vehicles had heavy disabling damage as a result of the crash. Both drivers were treated at the scene by SouthWest Health EMS for injuries. McVay was released from EMS at the scene. Klima was taken by EMS to a hospital. Klima was cited for failure to yield to right of way from a stop sign. The Grant County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by UW Platteville Police, the Platteville Fire Department, SouthWest Health EMS and SOS Road Rescue of Platteville.
June homicide on Madison’s far east side deemed justified, police say
MADISON, Wis. — Madison police said a homicide that occurred earlier this year was justified. Police said Monday that no charges will be filed in connection with the death of a 23-year-old man on the city’s far east side in June. The decision comes after an investigation and consultation with the Dane County District Attorney.
Madison police investigating October robberies at Walgreens, Kwik Trip
MADISON, Wis. — Madison police are investigating after they said a man robbed a Walgreens and a Kwik Trip within the same hour last month. Police said the man entered the Walgreens in the 7800 block of Mineral Point Road just before 4 a.m. on October 25 and demanded cash. About a half hour later, he allegedly entered a Kwik Trip in the 3400 block of University Avenue and demanded cash.
Three people killed in Rock Co. crash
ROCK COUNTY, Wis.– Three people are dead following a crash on State Highway 11. The crash happened at the intersection of West State Highway 11 and North County Highway H in Center Township around 9:45 p.m. Saturday. Rock County Sheriff’s officials said a Nissan Maxima traveling southbound on County...
Fatal August stabbing on Madison’s east side deemed justified
MADISON, Wis. — Madison police said an August stabbing that left a man dead on the city’s east side was justified. Police said Monday that the decision was made following an investigation and consultation with the Dane County District Attorney. Larry I. Fullilove, 35, was found with a...
Belmont Man Arrested on Friday
A Lafayette County Sheriff Deputy arrested 32 year old Cade Kirkpatrick of Belmont on Friday around 11 am for a Probation Violation. He was brought to the Lafayette Count Jail where he still remains in custody.
U.S. Marshals arrest man wanted on multiple warrants
MADISON, Wis. — U.S. Marshals arrested a man Friday who they said was wanted on multiple warrants in multiple jurisdictions. Officials said Kolby Smith, 24, has warrants issued for charges of felon in possession of a firearm, use of a dangerous weapon, possession of an illegal article, 2nd-degree recklessly endangering safety, violating parole and battery.
Iowa County Sheriff’s Office Assists With Arrest of Fugitive
The Wisconsin State Patrol received help from the Iowa County Sheriff’s Department last month in apprehending a fugitive. The U.S. Marshals Service contacted the Wisconsin State Patrol DeForest Post Communications advising of a fugitive from another state who was wanted for second degree homicide and was reported to be in Wisconsin Dells. The vehicle description and fugitive information were relayed to Wisconsin State Patrol personnel, with an unknown direction of travel from Wisconsin Dells. A short time later, a trooper located and stopped the fugitive’s vehicle near Dodgeville. The fugitive was taken into custody without incident with the assistance of the Iowa County Sheriff’s Office.
Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office hosts hunter sight-ins ahead of gun deer season
WAUNAKEE, Wis. — Wisconsin’s gun deer hunting season is right around the corner and the Dane County Sheriff’s Office is helping hunters prepare. The Sheriff’s Office held the first sight-in event of the season on Saturday, giving hunters a chance to have their guns sighted and adjusted. Officials said the events give hunters a chance to feel confident in their guns while staying safe.
WATCH: Clerks share what you need to know before heading to the polls
MADISON, Wis. — Election Day has finally arrived as voters headed to the polls Tuesday to decide who will lead Wisconsin going forward. There’s a wealth of important information you need to know before you go cast your vote. Election officials from the City of Madison and Dane County joined News 3 Now This Morning to break things down.
Dane County voter turnout could reach at least 85%, clerk says
MADISON, Wis. — Dane County is on track to see voter turnout of at least 85%, the county’s clerk said. Dane County Clerk Scott McDonell said multiple clerks reported “steady to high turnout” at polling places across the county. He said initial projections suggest the county...
Tim Michels, Tony Evers vote as campaign wraps up
MADISON, Wis. — The two men running for governor in Wisconsin joined voters at the polls Tuesday to cast their ballots. Republican Tim Michels waited in line at Chenequa Village Hall in Hartland just after 8 a.m. Afterward, he told voters that, if he wins, the first thing he’ll do is put an ‘Open for Business’ sign at the Illinois-Wisconsin border.
Festival blends Eastern, Western music at Verona High School
VERONA, Wis. — Eastern and Western music came together on Sunday at Verona High School. The school hosted the Swati Tirunal-Mendelssohn Festival, celebrating the works of composers Swati Tirunal and Felix Mendelssohn. Organizers said the festival helps keep the music of the long-dead composers alive. “We are trying to...
Xavier beats Sauk Prairie in four sets to win Division 2 state girls volleyball title
Division 2 Girls State Volleyball Championship: #1 Xavier 3, #2 Sauk Prairie 1. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
WATCH: What’s at stake on Election Day and how does this election compare to previous ones?
MADISON, Wis. — UW School of Journalism Professor Mike Wagner joined News 3 Now This Morning on Tuesday to discuss Election Day. Wagner broke down what’s at stake this year, spoke about the race for Senate, and compared this year’s election to previous ones. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY...
Attack of the attack ads: Expert weighs in on impact negative ads have on current, future voters
MADISON, Wis. — No matter what screen you’re on in the past few weeks, odds are you’ve been bombarded by political ads. But what kind of impact are they having on current and future voters’ perceptions of the political environment?. The ads are nothing new. But...
Wisconsin kicks off the season with 85-59 win over South Dakota
MADISON, Wis. — And they’re back. Badger men’s basketball kicked off their 2022-2023 campaign with an 85-59 win over South Dakota. The first basket of the season belonged to Steven Crowl. He hit a triple just 10 seconds in. And that would be a theme for the Badgers in the first half – the three ball. Wisconsin drained nine before halftime, which helped them jump out to a 10 point lead at the break.
