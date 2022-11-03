The owner of the Polaris, a former Nome bar and liquor store, has been indicted for evading about $1.5 million in federal income taxes spread out over several years. Tina H. Yi of Nome, who now lives in Anchorage, was the sole owner of the Polaris hotel, bar and liquor store from 2007 until October 2017. The Polaris was burned to the ground five years ago after a fire started inside a portion of the liquor store. Although an investigator with the State Fire Marshal’s office came to Nome at the time, the exact cause of the fire was never released to the public. KNOM Radio has submitted a public records request to the State to obtain that information.

NOME, AK ・ 2 DAYS AGO