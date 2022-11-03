Read full article on original website
Related
How many have voted so far in Alaska? About 22% of expected election turnout
On Friday, the mid-afternoon line to vote at Anchorage’s Gambell Street polling location stretched out the door and into the sunny, chilly day. Voters had to wait a good half hour to get to a ballot. As of Saturday, 62,847 Alaskans had already voted in the Nov. 8, 2022...
kdlg.org
Alaska’s constitutional convention question, explained
For three months during the winter of 1955 and 1956, 55 delegates from around Alaska met at the University of Alaska Fairbanks to create the state’s founding document. One of them was Vic Fischer, 31 years old at the time. “We all had the same goal: Do everything possible...
Antelope Valley Press
Bill Sheffield, former governor, dies
JUNEAU, Alaska — Bill Sheffield, a former Alaska governor whose term in office was roiled by an impeachment proceeding, has died. He was 94. A statement provided by friends of Sheffield said he died, Friday, at his home in Anchorage.
webcenterfairbanks.com
Constitutional Convention: supporters and opponents speak out
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - Every ten years, Alaskans are asked a basic question: shall there be a Constitutional Convention?. The Alaska Constitution says the state’s legislature can call for a convention at any time. If this doesn’t happen during a 10 year period, the question then goes to the voters.
Two pivotal East Anchorage races could determine control of Alaska House
In East Anchorage, there are two races for the Alaska House of Representatives that feature two candidates – a Democrat and a Republican – and no incumbents. Both were relatively close in the August primary. And both could determine which caucus controls the House when the legislative session begins in January in Juneau. In House […] The post Two pivotal East Anchorage races could determine control of Alaska House appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
alaskapublic.org
Alaska Senate could see flip to coalition control if Republicans remain divided after election
The makeup of the next Alaska Legislature is as uncertain as ever, after redistricting and with nearly every seat up for election. In both chambers, political observers are wondering if enough like-minded Republicans will get elected to form a majority, or if there will be coalition majorities of moderate Republicans, Democrats and independents.
alaskapublic.org
Alaska voters say they’re worried about climate change. Here’s where the candidates stand.
Alaska is at the forefront of climate change in the U.S. — it’s warming faster than any other state, and more than 60% of Alaskans say it’s an issue they’re concerned about. Alaska Public Media sent a questionnaire to candidates for U.S. House, U.S. Senate and...
kbbi.org
Alaska's constitutional convention debate
Our topic this week is Ballot Measure 1, which asks voters the question: should Alaska hold a. constitutional convention. The panelists are Rep. Ben Carpenter representing the 'yes' side and former Rep. Paul Seaton defending the 'no' stance.
alaskapublic.org
Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, November 3, 2022
Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast. Thursday on Alaska News Nightly:. Political observers wonder if a coalition might take control of the...
radiokenai.com
Thayer Optimistic On Kenai Peninsula’s Role In Alaska’s Energy
The Alaska Energy Authority Executive Director Curtis Thayer promoted the importance of the Kenai Peninsula to Alaska’s energy needs in a presentation to the joint Kenai and Soldotna Chambers on Wednesday at the Kenai Chamber of Commerce and Visitor’s Center. Thayer on Kenai Peninsula’s abundance of energy sources....
Angst over youth outmigration emerges in Alaska campaign rhetoric and debates
For nine straight years, more people have left Alaska than moved to the state, and for eight of those years, Alaska’s total population declined. It is the longest stretch of net outmigration recorded in Alaska since World War II. This election season, those demographic trends have been invoked in campaign rhetoric and some finger-pointing. Challengers […] The post Angst over youth outmigration emerges in Alaska campaign rhetoric and debates appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
alaskasnewssource.com
Suit challenges eligibility of Alaska legislative candidate
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) - A lawsuit is challenging the eligibility of an Alaska legislative candidate to hold the seat. The lawsuit alleges that Democrat Jennifer “Jennie” Armstrong did not meet residency requirements when she filed to run for office. The complaint seeks an injunction barring state elections officials...
Natives radicalized against farms block bridge to state agricultural land meant for food sustainability in Alaska
The Nenana Tribe and the radical Native Movement out of Fairbanks have blocked a bridge to the new agricultural district outside of the City of Nenana, where 26 of 27 state parcels have been sold to private entities for the purpose of growing food for Alaska. The tribe and Native Movement say that the bridge to the area belongs to the tribe.
Alaska’s system of judicial selection is the envy of the nation
As an Alaskan lawyer, I have high respect for our constitutional process for selection and retention of our state judges. Our procedure largely distances judicial appointment and tenure from the adverse influence of money in politics. Polling establishes that money in politics is a major concern of American voters. A...
alaskapublic.org
Talk of Alaska: The United States’ new Arctic strategy
On the next Talk of Alaska, Lori Townsend and her guests will be breaking down the White House’s new National Strategy for the Arctic Region. The plan outlines the United States’ approaches and goals for safety, international cooperation, economic opportunity, and environmental protection over the next 10 years. The plan was released in October amid heightened concerns for the future stability and security of the Arctic. As Russia and China lay claim to future Arctic resources, what is the U.S. plan for maintaining peace? We’ll discuss the way forward with the officials who crafted the plan.
knom.org
Polaris Hotel/Bar owner allegedly commits tax evasion
The owner of the Polaris, a former Nome bar and liquor store, has been indicted for evading about $1.5 million in federal income taxes spread out over several years. Tina H. Yi of Nome, who now lives in Anchorage, was the sole owner of the Polaris hotel, bar and liquor store from 2007 until October 2017. The Polaris was burned to the ground five years ago after a fire started inside a portion of the liquor store. Although an investigator with the State Fire Marshal’s office came to Nome at the time, the exact cause of the fire was never released to the public. KNOM Radio has submitted a public records request to the State to obtain that information.
alaskareporter.com
Calderwood to be extradited to Alaska
Warning: This story contains details that may be disturbing to some readers. The man accused of abducting and killing a missing Homer woman will be extradited to Alaska after he finishes serving a jail sentence on Utah charges. According to online court records, Kirby Calderwood, 32, of Ogden, Utah, pleaded...
kmxt.org
Alaska Fisheries Report November 03, 2022
This week on the Alaska Fisheries Report with Terry Haines: Part Two of our visit to a meeting of the North Pacific Fishery Management Council, the Bycatch Reduction vs. Optimum Yield Edition.
alaskasnewssource.com
Up to 2 feet of snow fall across parts of Southcentral Alaska
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Nearly two feet of snow have fallen across Southcentral Alaska over the last 24 to 36 hours, as the system is finally winding down. While we’ll see some additional snow, the greatest accumulation will occur along the Anchorage and Eagle River hillsides. The snow will...
alaskasnewssource.com
Winter weather returns to Southcentral and Southeast Alaska
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Light snow is falling across Southcentral this morning, as the storm that impacted Southwest Alaska Monday moves into the region. The extent of the storm is still being felt across the state, where many areas remain under a multitude of warnings and advisories. The greatest impacts from the current storm will be felt in Southcentral and Southeast Alaska through the end of the week.
Comments / 0