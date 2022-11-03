ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont State

'Toxic brinkmanship': Democrats brace for debt-ceiling fight if GOP retakes control of Congress

By David Knowles, Yahoo News
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ceZob_0ixkX1dJ00

With Republicans poised to retake control of one or both houses of Congress in the November midterm elections, Democrats are scrambling to to find a way to avert a debt-ceiling fight that threatens to effectively undo much of what the Biden administration has accomplished in its first two years.

Sen. Bernie Sanders, the independent from Vermont who caucuses with Democrats, told the New York Times on Thursday that it would be "a wise course of action" for the party to try to pass legislation to raise the $31.4 trillion U.S. debt limit during the lame-duck session if Republicans succeed in retaking control of the House or Senate.

“Under normal circumstances, we’re not going to have to raise the debt ceiling until the fall or winter of 2023, and if Democrats can retain control over the House and the Senate, I think that’s what we’ll do,” Sanders, the chairman of the Senate Budget Committee, told the Times.

Without any legislative maneuvering, the federal government could run out of money early next year, inviting a flirtation with default at a time when the U.S. economy could be facing a recession.

In October, 31 House Democrats sent a letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and House Majority Leader Chuck Schumer decrying the "toxic brinkmanship" of their Republican colleagues and seeking to avert future debt-ceiling fights through legislative means while the party still controls both chambers of Congress.

“The only hope of avoiding these potential repercussions is for us to implement a solution more permanent and reliable than the current practice of hastily taking action each time we approach the dollar amount of the debt limit or the expiration of an enacted suspension,” Rep. Brendan Boyle, D-Pa., wrote in the letter to Pelosi and Schumer.

“If the counterintuitive nature of the current debt ceiling process is not reason enough to drive change, then the prospect of Republicans sending our economy into default for political gain should be,” Boyle added. “Republicans have repeatedly signaled that they are willing and eager to use the debt limit as a bargaining tool if given the opportunity, and we should take them at their word.”

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy has made clear that Republicans plan to use the threat of refusing to raise the debt ceiling as a bargaining chip in order to obtain funding cuts to programs the party's rank and file oppose.

"You can't just continue down the path to keep spending and adding to the debt. And if people want to make a debt ceiling [for a longer period of time], just like anything else, there comes a point in time where, okay, we'll provide you more money, but you got to change your current behavior," McCarthy said last month. "We're not just going to keep lifting your credit card limit, right? And we should seriously sit together and [figure out] where can we eliminate some waste? Where can we make the economy grow stronger?"

On Thursday, former President Donald Trump fumed when asked about the idea floated by some Democrats that Congress could simply eliminate the debt limit altogether.

"It's crazy what's happening with this debt ceiling. Mitch McConnell keeps allowing it to happen. I mean, they ought to impeach Mitch McConnell if he allows that," Trump told conservative radio host John Fredericks. "Frankly, something has to be — they have something on him. How he approves this thing is incredible."

So far, President Biden has also been cool on the idea of eliminating the debt ceiling. Asked about various proposals being floated by members of his party to do away with it permanently, Biden said in October that such a move would be "irresponsible."

"You mean, just say we don't have a debt limit?" Biden said. "No. That would be irresponsible."

Yet the funding for one of Biden's signature achievements, the Inflation Reduction Act, will be made available over the next 10 years, potentially making its climate change provisions vulnerable if a GOP-controlled Congress decides to play hardball with the debt ceiling.

“All the new subsidies that have been created as part of the reconciliation bill known as the Inflation Reduction Act, one big question is: Are [Republicans] willing to allow those all to go forward? Because if you have Republican control and a Democratic president, there’s going to be some big fights about budgeting,” James Coleman, a senior fellow who studies energy policy and law expert at the American Enterprise Institute, a right-leaning think tank, told Yahoo News. “Does the Republican Congress say, ‘You know what, we need to save money, and this is one of the areas where we’re looking to stop so much spending, to rein in inflation, to get the budget in a healthier situation’?”

McCarthy has also already signaled that U.S. military funding for Ukraine will be under scrutiny by a Republican-controlled House.

“I think people are going to be sitting in a recession and they’re not going to write a blank check to Ukraine,” McCarthy told Punchbowl News. “They just won’t do it. ... It’s not a free blank check.”

A growing number of Democrats and their allies fear that the GOP won't be content with gutting funding for measures to address climate change, COVID or weaponry for Kyiv.

“I think Democrats have got to be very, very strong in making it clear that Republicans cannot hold hostage the entire world economy in a desire to cut Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid,” Sanders told the Times.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Biden slams GOP while Trump urges voters to reject Democrats

YONKERS, N.Y. — (AP) — President Joe Biden pilloried Republicans up and down ballots across the nation as election deniers who reveled in political violence, while his predecessor, Donald Trump, urged voters to oppose "growing left-wing tyranny" on the final Sunday before midterm elections that could reshape Washington's balance of power.
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

GOP Senator Tom Cotton is first Republican to drop out of 2024 race as Trump readies announcement

Republican senator Tom Cotton of Arkansas has become the first top Republican to pull out of the 2024 presidential race, according to reports.The reports have emerged after Donald Trump recently suggested he is likelier than ever to run for the White House for the third time.The far-right senator and rising GOP star was considered a top contender for the race if Mr Trump decided not to run.Mr Cotton had appeared to follow the presidential candidate playbook by releasing a book on American power, but will now become the first high-profile candidate to forgo the 2024 bid.One-time president Mr Trump...
ARKANSAS STATE
The Independent

Midterm news – live: Oz and Fetterman call for backup and early vote numbers surge

With Election Day looming, senior Democrats spent the weekend crisscrossing the nation in an effort to shore up the votes of candidates in swing districts and to thwart unexpected threats in once-safe places.President Joe Biden has campaigned in Albuquerque, San Diego, and Joliet, Illinois, before joining former President Barack Obama in Philadelphia to get out the vote for PennsylvaniaSenate candidate John Fetterman. Mr Obama and Mr Fetterman held an event in Pittsburgh earlier on Saturday and Bernie Sanders also campaigned in the state.Former president Donald Trump, meanwhile, was in Pennsylvania for a rally Saturday with Dr Mehmet Oz and...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

What to watch in the high-stakes 2022 midterm elections

WASHINGTON — (AP) — After months of primaries, campaign events and fundraising pleas, the midterm elections that will determine the balance of power in Washington and state capitals are finally here. Republicans are predicting a massive red wave as anxious Democrats defend their narrow majorities in Congress while...
GEORGIA STATE
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Global statesmen: Only diplomacy can end Ukraine war

UNITED NATIONS — (AP) — Only dialogue and diplomacy can end the devastating war in Ukraine, with total victory on the battlefield impossible for either warring party, members of a group of prominent former world leaders founded by Nelson Mandela said Friday. The group, known as The Elders,...
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Russian soldiers enter Kherson homes, dig in for urban war

KYIV, Ukraine — (AP) — Russian soldiers are forcing Ukrainian civilians from their apartments in the occupied capital of the Kherson region and moving in themselves, a resident said Friday as the southern city became a growing focus of war in Ukraine. His account of soldiers spreading throughout...
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis, TN
120K+
Followers
135K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.fox13memphis.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy