Collegeville, MN

SJU Cruises to Win at Familiar Fall Finale

COLLEGEVILLE, Minn. – Saint John's cross country won its two-team Fall Finale on Friday, Nov. 4, in Collegeville. The Johnnies led the meet with the first seven collegiate runners across the finish line for 15 points and Gustavus Adolphus finished second with 50. SJU's top 7-10 runners did not...
Leads Slip Away from SJU in OT Loss

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. – Saint John's hockey suffered a 4-3 loss in overtime at Wisconsin-Eau Claire on Friday, Nov. 4. Connor Szmul scored the game-winner 2:14 into the 3-on-3 overtime for UWEC (1-0-0 overall). Following a scoreless first period, senior captain Auggie Moore (Edina, Minn.) gave SJU (1-1-0 overall)...
