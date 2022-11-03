Read full article on original website
Larson Puts on Show as SJU Rolls Past Carleton, Earns Spot in MIAC Championship
COLLEGEVILLE, Minn. – Saint John's senior tight end Alex Larson (Woodbury, Minn./East Ridge) is capable of changing the flow of a game any time the Saint John's University tight end touches the ball. The 6-foot-7, 240-pound All-American – who has drawn the attention of NFL scouts – proved that...
SJU Cruises to Win at Familiar Fall Finale
COLLEGEVILLE, Minn. – Saint John's cross country won its two-team Fall Finale on Friday, Nov. 4, in Collegeville. The Johnnies led the meet with the first seven collegiate runners across the finish line for 15 points and Gustavus Adolphus finished second with 50. SJU's top 7-10 runners did not...
Leads Slip Away from SJU in OT Loss
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. – Saint John's hockey suffered a 4-3 loss in overtime at Wisconsin-Eau Claire on Friday, Nov. 4. Connor Szmul scored the game-winner 2:14 into the 3-on-3 overtime for UWEC (1-0-0 overall). Following a scoreless first period, senior captain Auggie Moore (Edina, Minn.) gave SJU (1-1-0 overall)...
