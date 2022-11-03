COLLEGEVILLE, Minn. – Saint John's cross country won its two-team Fall Finale on Friday, Nov. 4, in Collegeville. The Johnnies led the meet with the first seven collegiate runners across the finish line for 15 points and Gustavus Adolphus finished second with 50. SJU's top 7-10 runners did not...

COLLEGEVILLE, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO