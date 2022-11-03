ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blain stresses needs as JCBA’s annual campaign kicks off

The Jewish Community Board of Akron will kick off its 2023 Annual Campaign Nov. 3 and it will continue through February 2023 to support all aspects of community life in Jewish Akron and beyond. Raising between $1.3 million to $1.5 million each year, JCBA CEO Daniel Blain said it is...
Northern Cheyenne nation pays visit to Lippman School

The Lippman School in Akron welcomed its good friends from the Northern Cheyenne nation in Montana into town during the first week of October for events celebrating North American First People’s Day. Akron City Council declared the first Monday in October as “North American First People’s Day” in 2018,...
Shaw JCC begins search for new executive director

The Shaw JCC in Akron has begun the search for its new executive director. The current interim executive director Judi Shapiro was appointed when former executive director John Keverkamp stepped down in September to become chief financial officer of the Greater Cleveland Food Bank. Keverkamp was also the CFO of the Jewish Community Board of Akron. Shapiro is a past president of the Shaw JCC board.
30 guns stolen from Summit Armory in Akron

Twenty-seven handguns and three long guns were stolen from the Summit Armory at 2147 Cleveland Massillon Road in Akron. Shortly before 4:30 a.m. Nov, 3, at least three individuals drove a vehicle stolen in Cleveland into the side of Summit Armory to gain entrance to the building, according to a news release. The thieves stole the firearms before fleeing in a different vehicle.
