The Shaw JCC in Akron has begun the search for its new executive director. The current interim executive director Judi Shapiro was appointed when former executive director John Keverkamp stepped down in September to become chief financial officer of the Greater Cleveland Food Bank. Keverkamp was also the CFO of the Jewish Community Board of Akron. Shapiro is a past president of the Shaw JCC board.

AKRON, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO