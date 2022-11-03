Read full article on original website
Related
thecomeback.com
College football world blasts terrible referee decision
Saturday afternoon’s game between the No. 1 Tennessee Volunteers and the No. 3 Georgia Bulldogs was an absolutely massive game in the College Football Playoff landscape. As a result, you’d expect everyone involved to be at their absolute best from the players, to the coaches, to the game’s officials. But apparently, the referees didn’t quite get the memo.
thecomeback.com
College football world blasts Jimbo Fisher after latest loss
The Texas A&M Aggies suffered their 5th straight loss this time to the Florida Gators, 41-24. The Aggies dropped to 3-6 on the season and are on the verge of not making a bowl game this year. As many may recall, the Aggies started the season ranked No. 6 in...
thecomeback.com
Ohio State breaks FBS record in ugly win over Northwestern
The Ohio State Buckeyes were able to overcome some very difficult playing conditions on Saturday to get a conference victory over Northwestern that got the prestigious football program an FBS record. Ohio State typically relies on the excellence of star quarterback C.J. Stroud in the passing game, but it was...
thecomeback.com
Clemson gets disappointing news before big game
The Clemson Tigers are entering Saturday night’s game against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish undefeated and ranked No. 4 in the initial College Football Playoff rankings. But when they take on the Fighting Irish on the road on Saturday night, it looks like Dabo Swinney’s squad will be without one of its top playmakers on defense.
thecomeback.com
Watch quarterback absolutely truck two defenders for touchdown
In any football game, it’s usually the running backs who are willing to lower their shoulders and run through defenders while rushing the ball. At the very least, that’s certainly not a stereotype that quarterbacks have earned. But during Saturday afternoon’s game between the Virginia Cavaliers and the North Carolina Tar Heels, Virginia quarterback Brennan Armstrong put that stereotype to the test with a massive play in a huge moment.
thecomeback.com
NFL world mourns passing of Washington legend
The NFL world lost one of its own on Friday. Former defensive lineman Dave Butz, a two-time Super Bowl Champion, passed away. He was 72. “Lost a dear friend today. Dave Butz,” Washington’s legendary quarterback Joe Theismann tweeted on Friday. “Dave Mark Mosley and I used to ride to games together. A true gentle giant. Rest in Peace my friend.”
thecomeback.com
Jimmy Johnson speaks on Herschel Walker running for Senate, Tommy Tuberville already there
The number of U.S. senators with a past history of working with Jimmy Johnson could double this month. Johnson, the long-time NFL and NCAA coach turned Fox NFL Sunday analyst (from 1994 to 1995, and again since 2000), was the Miami Hurricanes‘ head coach from 1984-88, and current U.S. senator Tommy Tuberville (R-Alabama) was an assistant for him for the last three years of that tenure. And now, Tuesday’s election will determine if controversial current candidate Herschel Walker (R-Georgia) will join Tuberville in the Senate, and Johnson and others who worked with Walker with the Dallas Cowboys offered some thoughts on that to Jarrett Bell of USA Today Sports:
thecomeback.com
Ex-teammates weigh in on Herschel Walker’s controversial Senate run: ‘Georgia, hold on baby.’
On Tuesday, voters will go to the polls in an election across the U.S., and one of the key races to follow is a U.S. Senate race in Georgia. There, former NFL running back Herschel Walker, a Republican, is taking on incumbent Democratic senator Raphael Warnock. Walker’s campaign has involved...
thecomeback.com
Former NFL head coach headlines Auburn coaching candidates
There has been much discussion as to who will become the new head coach for the Auburn Tigers after Bryan Harsin was fired earlier this week. College football insider Pete Thamel discussed Auburn’s future on ESPN College Gameday on Saturday, and listed former Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule as a potential candidate.
thecomeback.com
College football reacts as hilariously muddy young fan goes viral
It’s usually the college football plays who go viral on fall Saturdays for their play on the field, but during Saturday afternoon’s game between the Virginia Cavaliers and the North Carolina Tar Heels, it was one young fan who stole the show for his extremely messy antics while attending the game.
thecomeback.com
Prep football game called at halftime after ugly annihilation
IMG Academy, a football powerhouse in Florida, hosted a winless Canadian high school team Friday night. And if you follow high school football, you know this didn’t end well for the visitors. IMG obliterated West Toronto Prep, in Bradenton, Florida, rolling to a 96-0 halftime lead. And that turned...
thecomeback.com
Travis Kelce admits he hates one NFL team
Kansas City Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce was recently asked if he hates any other NFL franchises. He does, and the answer probably won’t surprise you very much given how much so many other people hate that team. Kelce, who has been making the rounds recently with brother...
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to historic Justin Fields performance
The Chicago Bears might’ve lost to the Miami Dolphins on Sunday afternoon but they gained a huge piece of optimism. Second-year quarterback Justin Fields put together another outstanding performance under center at Soldier Field in Chicago. Fields and his play were hot topics of discussion in the early part...
atozsports.com
One major concern Tennessee Vols fans should have for the final weeks of the season
When the 2022 season started, most Tennessee Vols fans were just hoping for a 10-win season. After beating Florida, LSU, and Alabama in consecutive games, the goal for the season changed. Suddenly it went from winning 10 games to winning a national championship. The Vols have a chance to win...
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to Panthers shocking quarterback move
The Carolina Panthers were losing 35-0 at halftime on Sunday to the Cincinnati Bengals, due largely to Bengals running back Joe Mixon’s epic four-touchdown first-half performance. The Panthers decided to make a surprising move at quarterback to start the second half when head coach Steve Wilks benched former XFL...
thecomeback.com
NFL world roasts Dr. Oz’s major Steelers gaffe
Dr. Mehmet Oz, the Republican nominee for Senate in Pennsylvania, is in one of the most brutal campaigns in the country against Democratic challenger, Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman. The race could decide which political party controls the Senate after the 2022 midterm elections. Fetterman has made plenty of hay this...
Joel Klatt releases his college football top 7 teams after Week 10
If you’re a fan of college football, then you know that there are certain days when craziness just happens to take place. Anyone is susceptible. Saturday was one of those days, with No. 1 Tennessee, No. 4 Clemson, and No. 6 Alabama all suffering upsets. That just makes way for teams down on the list to move up as we get into the final stretch of regular season games. While the official College Football Playoff rankings won’t come out until Tuesday night, the next couple of days will be spend predicting where everyone will land after the shakeup. We always like...
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to Joe Mixon’s epic first half
The Cincinnati Bengals led the Carolina Panthers 35-0 at halftime on Sunday. The game’s lopsided scoring margin had a lot to do with the performance of Bengals running back Joe Mixon, who rewarded his fantasy football owners with four total touchdowns in the first half. Mixon’s stats after two...
thecomeback.com
NBA world reacts to Suns’ rough injury news
The Phoenix Suns are off to a strong start, sitting at 6-2. That record has been aided by the play of forward Cam Johnson. But on Saturday, it was revealed that the Suns will be without Johnson for a while. Shams Charania of The Athletic reported that Johnson “has suffered...
Comments / 0