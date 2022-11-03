ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albertville, AL

WAAY-TV

Non-profit hosts health fair in DeKalb County for uninsured people

According to a U.S. Census Bureau study, 11.8% of people in Alabama are without health insurance. The number is higher than the national average, which sits at 10.4%. Alabama's percentage of people without health insurance continues to grow, with DeKalb County having the largest percentage at 19%. "It's frightening actually...
DEKALB COUNTY, AL
jsuchanticleer.com

JSU student Leah Tarvin dies at UAB Hospital Friday afternoon

JSU student and victim of Wednesday’s accident, Leah Tarvin, died at UAB Hospital in Birmingham on Friday afternoon. Tarvin will be donating her organs so that others can live, according to a statement from Rick Karle at WVTM 13. UAB Hospital held an Honor Walk as Tarvin was taken...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
WAAY-TV

Ardmore man killed in Madison County crash

One man is dead after a Friday morning crash in Madison County. ALEA says 69-year-old Ronnie Clifton of, Ardmore, Tennessee, was fatally injured when the truck he was a passenger in was struck by a freightliner tractor-trailer. The two-vehicle crash happened around 12:40 a.m. on Alabama 53 near Old Railroad...
MADISON COUNTY, AL
WAAY-TV

Two shooting victims drive themselves to hospital Friday night

Huntsville Police say two gunshot victims showed up to the hospital around 9:30 Friday night in a private vehicle. The victims told police they were at a residence near Poplar Ave and Beard St when the shooting occurred. One victim was treated and released, according to HPD. The other victim...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

Morgan County coroner IDs man killed in Decatur house fire

UPDATE: Morgan County Coroner Jeff Chunn has identified the man killed in Friday's Decatur house fire as Roger Dwight Collins, 33, of Decatur. Stick with WAAY 31 for updates. UPDATE: Investigators do not currently suspect foul play in a Decatur house fire that killed one and injured three, according to Decatur Fire Marshal Jason Jones.
DECATUR, AL
WAAY-TV

Man from Arab killed in late Thursday wreck on Highway 69

The Marshall County Coroner says an Arab man is dead after he was involved in a crash late Thursday. It happened about 7:45 p.m. on State Highway 69 near Warrenton Road, about a mile west of Guntersville. Wesley Darnell, 43, was pronounced dead on the scene. The Alabama Law Enforcement...
ARAB, AL
WAAY-TV

UAH researcher helps save man's life after Hurricane Ian

A research engineer with the University of Alabama in Huntsville helped save a life during search and rescue operations after Hurricane Ian. "We were actively searching for survivors," Casey Calamaio said. He is a research engineer for UAH, but in his free time, he volunteers for the Civil Air Patrol.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

Traffic resumes after overturned vehicle blocks I-565 lane in Huntsville

1:17 p.m. UPDATE: The Huntsville Police Department reports traffic is back to normal. Drivers traveling westbound on Interstate 565 should expect delays as crews work to clear a crash that left an overturned vehicle blocking at least one lane. The Alabama Department of Transportation reports the overturned vehicle is near...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
Alabama Now

Alabama men admit to multi-million-dollar health care fraud scheme

Two Alabama men admitted to involvement in a multi-million-dollar health care fraud conspiracy, federal officials said Friday. James Ewing Ray, 51, of Gadsden, Alabama, pleaded guilty before Chief United District Court Judge L. Scott Coogler to one count of conspiracy to commit health care fraud. Ray owned Integrity Medical, LLC,...
GADSDEN, AL
AL.com

Legendary rapper coming to Alabama to speak against violence

When Chuck D talks, people listen. That usually happens while he’s rapping by-any-means-possible rhymes onstage or on records with Public Enemy, his legendary rap group. This Friday though, instead of performing PE classics like “Fight the Power” and “Don’t Believe The Hype,” Chuck D will deliver the keynote address at “Stomp the Violence,” a Huntsville event set for 6-9 p.m. at the Von Braun Center East Hall 3, address 700 Monroe St. The theme of Chuck D’s address, titled “A Message for Sleeping Giants,” is conflict resolution.
HUNTSVILLE, AL

