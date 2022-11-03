Read full article on original website
WAAY-TV
All Marshall County public schools temporarily shifting to virtual to fight spread of flu
The entire Marshall County School System temporarily will shift to remote learning to combat an increasing number of flu cases. “Due to staff shortages, we are unable to operate,” the system’s statement on the transition revealed. Students will learn from home Monday through Thursday. Schools are closed Friday...
WAAY-TV
Flu spike leads to closure of Alabama schools
Albertville City Schools sent students home early Thursday and will teach them virtually on Friday. They will return to school Monday.
WAAY-TV
Non-profit hosts health fair in DeKalb County for uninsured people
According to a U.S. Census Bureau study, 11.8% of people in Alabama are without health insurance. The number is higher than the national average, which sits at 10.4%. Alabama's percentage of people without health insurance continues to grow, with DeKalb County having the largest percentage at 19%. "It's frightening actually...
jsuchanticleer.com
JSU student Leah Tarvin dies at UAB Hospital Friday afternoon
JSU student and victim of Wednesday’s accident, Leah Tarvin, died at UAB Hospital in Birmingham on Friday afternoon. Tarvin will be donating her organs so that others can live, according to a statement from Rick Karle at WVTM 13. UAB Hospital held an Honor Walk as Tarvin was taken...
WAAY-TV
4 people injured when vehicle goes over Huntsville bridge and lands into a stream
Four people were injured when a vehicle they were in went off a bridge and landed into a stream in Huntsville. The Huntsville Police Department says it happened Sunday morning near Drake Avenue and Leeman Ferry Road. All four people were taken to the hospital, according to HEMSI's Don Webster.
WAAY-TV
'Our only vehicle': Investigation underway after Decatur nonprofit van set on fire
A Decatur nonprofit organization dedicated to helping the homeless says they're now without a vehicle. Hands Across Decatur said someone set their van on fire at their Fifth Avenue location at about 3 a.m. Friday. The nonprofit organization is an advocacy center for the homeless and a resource for people...
WAAY-TV
Ardmore man killed in Madison County crash
One man is dead after a Friday morning crash in Madison County. ALEA says 69-year-old Ronnie Clifton of, Ardmore, Tennessee, was fatally injured when the truck he was a passenger in was struck by a freightliner tractor-trailer. The two-vehicle crash happened around 12:40 a.m. on Alabama 53 near Old Railroad...
WAAY-TV
Two shooting victims drive themselves to hospital Friday night
Huntsville Police say two gunshot victims showed up to the hospital around 9:30 Friday night in a private vehicle. The victims told police they were at a residence near Poplar Ave and Beard St when the shooting occurred. One victim was treated and released, according to HPD. The other victim...
WAAY-TV
Morgan County coroner IDs man killed in Decatur house fire
UPDATE: Morgan County Coroner Jeff Chunn has identified the man killed in Friday's Decatur house fire as Roger Dwight Collins, 33, of Decatur. Stick with WAAY 31 for updates. UPDATE: Investigators do not currently suspect foul play in a Decatur house fire that killed one and injured three, according to Decatur Fire Marshal Jason Jones.
WAAY-TV
Man from Arab killed in late Thursday wreck on Highway 69
The Marshall County Coroner says an Arab man is dead after he was involved in a crash late Thursday. It happened about 7:45 p.m. on State Highway 69 near Warrenton Road, about a mile west of Guntersville. Wesley Darnell, 43, was pronounced dead on the scene. The Alabama Law Enforcement...
thecutoffnews.com
Meet Jared Hudson, Republican Candidate For Sheriff of Jefferson County, Alabama On November 8, 2022 - Paid For By Jared Hudson For Sheriff
Meet Jared Hudson, Republican Candidate For Sheriff of Jefferson County, Alabama On November 8, 2022 - Paid For By Jared Hudson For Sheriff 3524 Decatur Highway Ste 300B Fultondale, AL 35068. WHY JARED HUDSON IS RUNNING FOR SHERIFF. My name is Jared Hudson, and I am running for Jefferson County...
WAAY-TV
UAH researcher helps save man's life after Hurricane Ian
A research engineer with the University of Alabama in Huntsville helped save a life during search and rescue operations after Hurricane Ian. "We were actively searching for survivors," Casey Calamaio said. He is a research engineer for UAH, but in his free time, he volunteers for the Civil Air Patrol.
WAAY-TV
Take flight with living history at the Cullman County Veterans Day Celebration
History comes to life this weekend at the Cullman Regional Airport. It's all part of the annual Cullman County Veterans Day Celebration. Residents will get the opportunity to get up close and personal with a fully functional B-17 bomber. The "flying fortress" is shiny, loud and an iconic piece of American history.
WAAY-TV
Traffic resumes after overturned vehicle blocks I-565 lane in Huntsville
1:17 p.m. UPDATE: The Huntsville Police Department reports traffic is back to normal. Drivers traveling westbound on Interstate 565 should expect delays as crews work to clear a crash that left an overturned vehicle blocking at least one lane. The Alabama Department of Transportation reports the overturned vehicle is near...
WAAY-TV
Sheriff's Office: husband charged with fatally shooting his estranged wife in Limestone County
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office says a Saturday night shooting turned deadly. It happened in the 14,000 block of Chris Way just after ten. Deputies say when they got to the scene they learned the victim, Tracie Lynn Allred, was transported to Athens-Limestone Hospital by witnesses. Tracie died at the...
WAAY-TV
Alabama Original: Tanner cartoonist gives back to military community
A Tanner cartoonist is using his talents to give back to the military community both here in North Alabama and across the country. When it comes to cartoons, it doesn't matter if you're age 9 or 99, the comics just seem to make everyone a little happier. "I'm very visual,"...
Alabama men admit to multi-million-dollar health care fraud scheme
Two Alabama men admitted to involvement in a multi-million-dollar health care fraud conspiracy, federal officials said Friday. James Ewing Ray, 51, of Gadsden, Alabama, pleaded guilty before Chief United District Court Judge L. Scott Coogler to one count of conspiracy to commit health care fraud. Ray owned Integrity Medical, LLC,...
Alabama Media Group shifts to all-digital, will stop publishing newspapers in 2023
Alabama Media Group will shift to all-digital delivery, ending publication in 2023 of its four newspapers in Alabama and Mississippi. The Birmingham News, Huntsville Times and Mobile Press-Register and Mississippi Press will be published through Sunday, February 26, 2023. Subscribers will continue to receive The Lede, a 7-day-a-week e-edition that reports on each city.
WAAY-TV
'We are proud of who we are': Huntsville Jewish leader speaks out against rise in antisemitism
Antisemitic incidents are on the rise across the country, leaving many people fearful that hateful statements could lead to violent acts against the Jewish community. The Anti-Defamation League is worried incidents will escalate if celebrities continue to give antisemitism a large platform. "I think a lot of it has to...
Legendary rapper coming to Alabama to speak against violence
When Chuck D talks, people listen. That usually happens while he’s rapping by-any-means-possible rhymes onstage or on records with Public Enemy, his legendary rap group. This Friday though, instead of performing PE classics like “Fight the Power” and “Don’t Believe The Hype,” Chuck D will deliver the keynote address at “Stomp the Violence,” a Huntsville event set for 6-9 p.m. at the Von Braun Center East Hall 3, address 700 Monroe St. The theme of Chuck D’s address, titled “A Message for Sleeping Giants,” is conflict resolution.
