mymcmedia.org
First Round Football Playoff Scores Across the County
Twenty-two Montgomery County high schools looked to keep their season alive in the first round of the Maryland Public Secondary Schools Athletic Association (MPSSAA) football playoffs. Damascus, Blair, and Poolesville each earned a first-round bye week. The undefeated Quince Orchard Cougars moved to 10-0 after beating Clarksburg. The defending class...
Georgetown Voice
Brandon Murray is bringing the grind—and the style—back to the District
If you spot Brandon Murray on campus in his sweatpants, be sure to keep your distance. Murray, the sophomore transfer from Louisiana State University (LSU) who looks to be the Hoya’s primary scoring option this coming season, likes to stay put-together in all aspects of his daily life. This goes for his performance on the court as well as his appearance off of it.
Georgetown Voice
Meet the new players: Men’s Basketball new recruits
Sophomore guard Brandon Murray comes to the Hoyas from LSU along with new associate head coach Kevin Nickelberry. Coming off of a freshman season where he averaged 10 ppg and three rpg, and improved in scoring from non-conference to conference play in a tough SEC conference, Murray is expected to make an immediate impact. He’s a great two-way player—efficient on defense and adept at scoring from all three levels (rim, midrange, and from three). He has the build to play and guard a wide range of positions and will hopefully be the star Georgetown needs. This might be Murray’s only year on the Hilltop though, as he definitely has the potential to go pro come season end.
There's an Entire Village Hidden Underwater at this Maryland Lake
If you've lived in Maryland most of your life, you may have heard of the Liberty Reservoir. It is one of the most vital clean water sources in the state and a beautiful place to spend some time outside. However, the history behind its construction is rather dark and tragic. Keep reading to learn more.
Wbaltv.com
Honeygrow to open a dozen new restaurants in 2023 -- 5 in Baltimore area
Fast-casual chain Honeygrow is aiming to open a dozen new locations in 2023, with five planned for greater Baltimore. Honeygrow will open in Hanover in early 2023 at 76-48 Arundel Mills Blvd. The Philadelphia-based company is also finalizing leases for six other locations in 2023, four of which are in Maryland in Owings Mills, Columbia, Annapolis and Timonium. The other two are in the Philadelphia area.
mocoshow.com
Did You Know The Bar That Created The Buffalo Wing Has a Maryland Location?
Did you know the bar that invented the Buffalo wing has a location in Maryland? Located in nearby Frederick, Anchor Bar opened up shop at 5605 Spectrum Drive in 2019. It’s also opening another nearby location at 1610 Village Market Blvd. in Leesburg at some point in 2023. Anchor Bar now has over 50 franchises across the United Stayes. Curious to hear the story of the original Buffalo wings? Check it out below.
baltimorepositive.com
Remembering legendary Dundalk English professor and gentleman Allen Stockett
The Maryland Crab Cake Tour was already placed at Drug City in Dundalk before we lost beloved English professor Allen Stockett. Nestor gathered a few different folks from his space, CCBC professor Jay Trucker and lifer Dundalk ’85 pal Stan Jablonski to honor the late, great Shakespeare meets Bogart, non-digital old-school man of words who taught us a lot about life in those S.A.T. prep classes.
Two Marylanders become millionaires from Powerball drawing
There may not be a Powerball jackpot winner, but two people from Maryland are now millionaires.
dcnewsnow.com
5 found dead in La Plata home
Police said that five people were shot and killed in a single-family La Plata home. Read more here: https://www.dcnewsnow.com/news/local-news/maryland/5-found-dead-in-la-plata-home/. 5 found dead in La Plata home. Police said that five people were shot and killed in a single-family La Plata home. Read more here: https://www.dcnewsnow.com/news/local-news/maryland/5-found-dead-in-la-plata-home/. Clothing costs jump: are DMV...
WUSA
Potentially deadly guardrails being replaced in Maryland, Virginia after WUSA9 investigation
LORTON, Va. — Guardrails along the highway, like the Capital Beltway, are meant as a safety barrier. Sometimes, that trust can end tragically. "It’s like having an improvised explosive device on the side of the road rather than a safety product," Steve Eimers explained. Eimers gained his ability...
idesignarch.com
Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis’ Childhood Home by the Potomac River in Virginia
Merrywood Estate in McLean, Virginia has a storied history, serving as home to some of America’s most influential political and business figures. Built in 1919, the historic private estate was the childhood home of Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis in the mid-1940s. Discreetly situated on seven private acres with sweeping views...
talbotspy.org
Embellished Crabs are Back During Waterfowl
Crabs will be available again this year at the Chesapeake Marketplace. No, not steamed to eat, but a delicious feast for the eyes. Mosaic artist Lisa Scarbath returns with her steampunk and embellished crabs and other creatures. These unique works of art are created with watch parts, jewelry, charms and other found objects. Carefully composed and hand assembled, each provides the viewer something new to see every time they look; a unique conversation starter.
washco-md.net
Washington County Parks Closed for Season
HAGERSTOWN, MD (November 3, 2022) – The Washington County Parks and Recreation Department announces Washington County Parks are officially closed for the season. Visitors are encouraged to continue enjoying the parks. However, amenities will be limited. Parks will reopen on May 6, 2023. Please be advised that restrooms will...
1 dead after motorcycle crash with deer in Hagerstown, Maryland
HAGERSTOWN, Md. — A crash involving a motorcycle and a deer left one person dead in Hagerstown, Maryland Wednesday morning, according to police. Troopers with the Maryland State Police responded to the area of Sharpsburg Pike and Taylors Landing Road around 7 a.m. after receiving a report of a single-vehicle crash.
WUSA
9+ things to do this weekend across DC, Maryland and Virginia | Nov. 4-6
WASHINGTON — It's weekend time! Celebrate the first week of November with a number of activities around the DMV, from markets to get you in the holiday spirit to others that let you hang on to cider and pumpkin patch season just a little longer. Every week, WUSA9 is...
Wbaltv.com
Maryland hospital ERs at capacity due to RSV have had to transfer young patients out of state
Respiratory syncytial virus infections continue to cause major problems at Maryland hospitals. | MORE INFORMATION: Respiratory syncytial virus infection (RSV) Pediatricians at Sinai Hospital in northwest Baltimore are saying emergency departments are slammed with RSV cases. Shannon Rosenbaur recorded video of her 4-month-old son, Bodhi, in which his labored breathing...
Teenage girl shot next to Northeast Baltimore school on Sunday
BALTIMORE -- A teenager was shot next to a school in Northeast Baltimore on Sunday afternoon, according to authorities.Officers on patrol in that part of the city were sent to investigate a shooting in the 2800 block of Kentucky Avenue around 3:50 p.m., police said.Once there, they found a 16-year-old girl who had been shot in the back near the Belair-Edison School, police said.An ambulance took the teenager to a local hospital so that she could receive medical treatment for her gunshot injury, according to authorities.Anyone with information about the shooting can contact Northeastern District detectives at 410-396-2444.Anonymous tipsters can call Metro Crime Stoppers of Maryland at 1-866-7Lockup.
WBOC
Controversy With Proposed Carter Farm Development In Centreville
CENTREVILLE, Md. - The hottest topic around Centerville in Queen Anne's County is a proposed development on the Carter Farm. If approved by the town, the development could bring in around 126 new residential homes. The development is also called an 'agrihood". It will incorporate residential homes with agricultural land...
Maryland voters turn out for the last day of early voting
BOWIE, Md. (DC News Now) — Early voting in Maryland wrapped up Thursday evening, and hundreds of voters turned up at the polls across Prince George’s County. Election officials said the turnout within the past 7 days was low, but that was mainly due to the various voting options Maryland offers. Many people showed up […]
cnsmaryland.org
Twelve Maryland school board candidates have faced tax liens
This story has been updated to include a tax lien filed against Grace Rivera-Oven, a Montgomery County Board of Education candidate in District 1 and her husband, Mark J. Oven. That $106,676.10 lien from 2016 was satisfied last year. At least 12 of Maryland’s 155 school board candidates have had...
