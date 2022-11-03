Read full article on original website
How Brad and Kimberly-Williams Paisley Are Serving Their Community Through The Store
After a family trip to Santa Barbara, California, Brad and Kimberly Williams Paisley were inspired to help those facing food insecurity in their local community in the Nashville area. On this trip the couple took their sons to Unity Shoppe, a nonprofit that has served families in the area for over 100 years. Unity Shoppe provides free essential services to those “impacted by temporary conditions of poverty, natural disaster or health crisis,” as stated on their website. They provide to those in need groceries, clothing, essential items, as well as job training to help get folks back on their feet.
wgnsradio.com
Rain Did NOT Stop Habitat's "Cookin' To Build"
(MURFREESBORO) Despite the scattered showers, the 15th Annual Rutherford County Area Habitat for Humanity COOKIN' TO BUILD around the historic Rutherford County Courthouse was a huge success. The event was held from 11:00 o'clock Saturday morning (11/5/2022) until 1:00 in the afternoon on the Murfreesboro town square. The event raised money to build affordable homes for low-moderate income families.
WSMV
Murfreesboro leaders to deny pride fest permit
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Murfreesboro Pride Fest may be a thing of the past in Murfreesboro after the city manager said this year’s event was inappropriate for kids. Several people spoke about this at the City Council meeting on Thursday night. People who spoke with WSMV4 Thursday said...
wgnsradio.com
Student Mock Election
(NASHVILLE) Secretary of State Tre Hargett announced today that students from 94 of Tennessee’s 95 counties selected Governor Bill Lee as the winner of the 2022 Tennessee Student Mock Election. "Thank you to the students and teachers across the state who participated in this year's mock election," said Secretary...
New early childcare center works to help public school educators struggling to find reliable care
Every year, parents spend thousands of dollars on daycares and nannies., so, to ease the demand, a new center is bringing the daycare to teachers.
Agreement reached in League of Women Voters lawsuit against state, Davidson Co election officials
Update: More than 200 Davidson County voters given the wrong ballots during early voting will have the opportunity to cast provisional ballots, the ACLU of Tennessee said late Friday in announcing a legal agreement reached with the Tennessee Secretary of State, the Davidson County Election Commission and Governor Bill Lee shortly after a filing a […] The post Agreement reached in League of Women Voters lawsuit against state, Davidson Co election officials appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
Food City breaks ground on new 'state-of-the-art supermarket' in Tennessee
Abingdon, Virginia-based Food City broke ground on Wednesday on a new location at 514 Main Street in Kimball, Tennessee. The 49,000-square-foot supermarket is expected to open late summer, Food City said. “We are excited to be joining the Kimball retail community,” said Steven C. Smith, Food City president and CEO,...
wgnsradio.com
CHRISTMAS DINNER at Oaklands Mansion
Fri. and Sat. (Dec. 2-3, 2022) CHRISTMAS DINNER at Oaklands Mansion (901 N. Maney Ave., Murfreesboro) in Maney Hall. 6PM Graze Craze with wine and jazz from the local band Quarterlife, 7PM dinner from C.J.'s Catering and desserts from Simply Pure Sweets. Enjoy a table of 8 for $1,000 or individual tickets $100 (all seating is reserved, no tickets sold at the door). Contact Oaklands Mansion and book now. Go to website: www.OaklandsMansion.org or phone 615-893-0022.
wgnsradio.com
CANDLELIGHT TOUR OF HOMES
Sat. (Dec. 10, 2022) 4-8PM Oaklands Mansion's 39th Holiday Tour of Historic Murfreesboro Homes sponsored by FirstBank. Attending the Candlelight Tour of Homes is an annual holiday tradition. The Middle Tennessee State University Raider Express will make the rounds to all of the homes on the tour at no charge to our guests. You are also welcome to drive yourself and park on the streets following at each location. Free parking is also available at Oaklands Mansion (901 N. Maney Ave., Murfreesboro).
WSMV
Parts of historic Hancock House set to be demolished Friday
The Pride Festival may be a thing of the past in Murfreesboro after the City Manager said this year's event was inappropriate for kids. Officials involved in ticket fixing scandal in Nolensville apologize to citizens. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Nolensville city officials offered apologized Thursday night for their role...
tntech.edu
Part-Time work opportunity with the Admissions Office 11/22
The Tennessee Tech Admissions Office is looking for some awesome current students to be our STAR callers this semester! You’ll be calling and texting incoming students to answer questions about admissions, invite them to events, and help them with next steps to becoming a student here. We’re looking for happy and excited voices to be many incoming student’s first interaction with Tech!
Indigenous man fights to get Putnam County school mascots removed
Sayota Knight fought for the removal of offensive mascots at Algood schools last year, but the school board voted to keep them.
wgnsradio.com
Wreathes Across America Mobile Education Exhibit
Fri. (Nov. 11, 2022) 10:30AM-4:30PM The Wreaths Across America Mobile Education Exhibit will be at the Stones River National Battlefield Visitor's Center (3501 Old Nashville Highway; Murfreesboro, TN). Honor veterans and see the interactive exhibits in this amazing mobile unit.
wilsonpost.com
Multiple financial control issues found again in Tennessee State University audit
(The Center Square) — An audit report once again found that Tennessee State University didn’t show proper financial controls over university finances, leaving hundreds of thousands of dollars unaccounted for or misallocated in school financial documents. The audit also showed that prior bookkeeping issues were not properly corrected,...
wgnsradio.com
2022 Murfreesboro Christmas Parade on December 11th - Theme: “Christmas Through the Years”
(MURFREESBORO, TENN.) We’re getting closer and closer to Christmas, which means the annual Murfreesboro Christmas Parade is nearing! The parade, as in years past, will be on the second Sunday in December…. That was Murfreesboro Parks and Rec Director Nate Williams. “Christmas Through the Years” is the 2022 theme...
This Small Tennessee Town was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.
For residents of Tennesee, it comes as no surprise that this is truly one of the best places to live. From scenic rural landscapes to natural wonders and an incredible amount of vibrant towns and cities, who wouldn’t want to settle down in the Volunteer State? It appears that Tennessee's small towns are finally getting national attention. According to a recent Thrillist article, the town of Bell Buckle is considered a must-visit small town in America, keep reading to learn more.
fox17.com
Concerning post made against school in Lebanon Special School District
LEBANON, Tenn. -- Classes will be held in the Lebanon Special School District tomorrow despite an apparent concerning social media post. The Wilson County Sheriff's Office says they are looking into a possible threat posted Saturday on Snapchat that targeted a school in the LSSD. They cannot substantiate it at this time, however.
wgnsradio.com
Bumper-To-Bumper Traffic Inside Middle Point Landfill
(WALTER HILL, TN) There is actually bumper-to-bumper traffic inside the Middle Point Landfill as trailer trucks and dump trucks slowly wind their way up the two-lane gravel roadway that leads to the top of what is known by many as Mount Trashmore. Rutherford County Mayor Joe Carr commented, "What you...
WSMV
Lebanon PD welcomes furry new member
LEBANON, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Lebanon Police Department (LPD) announced they have welcomed a new four-legged member to the team. New member Donner was born in Middle Tennessee and recently graduated from Canine Command LLC as a dual-purpose canine. He will be working for LPD as a police canine officer.
Pastors Call for Accountability in Davidson County Voting Snafu
Southern Christian Coalition calls on local, state leaders to take action to protect election integrity. A group of Tennessee pastors affiliated with the Southern Christian Coalition called on local and state leaders to take action to preserve election integrity in the face of an admission by the Davidson County Election Commission that some voters were give incorrect ballots during early voting for the upcoming November election.
