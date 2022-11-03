After a family trip to Santa Barbara, California, Brad and Kimberly Williams Paisley were inspired to help those facing food insecurity in their local community in the Nashville area. On this trip the couple took their sons to Unity Shoppe, a nonprofit that has served families in the area for over 100 years. Unity Shoppe provides free essential services to those “impacted by temporary conditions of poverty, natural disaster or health crisis,” as stated on their website. They provide to those in need groceries, clothing, essential items, as well as job training to help get folks back on their feet.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 16 HOURS AGO