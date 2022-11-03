ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Central, LA

kalb.com

4 from Simmesport accused of commercial fishing violations

AVOYELLES PARISH, La. (KALB) - Four people from Simmesport have been accused of committing commercial fishing violations on Oct. 20 in Avoyelles and Pointe Coupee parishes. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries said the following individuals were arrested:. Allen P. Kimble, 56, for filing or maintaining false public records...
SIMMESPORT, LA
pelicanpostonline.com

JFA and City of Gonzales sued for Wrongful Death at 2021 Christmas Parade

Quincy Davis (a/k/a DJ Thriller) succumbed to injuries sustained after falling from a float in the 2021 Christmas Parade sponsored by Jambalaya Festival Association (JFA). On December 12 Davis was contracted (by JFA) to “provide professional music…and assigned to the top tier of a two-tier parade float” when struck from behind by a low-hanging tree branch. The quoted language comes from the Wrongful Death petition filed by Davis’ mother and ex-wife (on behalf of his minor child).
GONZALES, LA
brproud.com

One hurt in shooting on North St.

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department was called to the scene of a shooting early Sunday morning. Officers were able to determine that the shooting happened around 4:30 a.m. on North St. BRPD said the victim reported their gunshot injury to a local hospital around...
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Spanish Moon building on Highland Road gets new owner and new use

BATON ROUGE – The former Spanish Moon building, which for years housed a music club, has been sold. The unassuming Highland Road landmark will now be home to TILT, a Baton Rouge-based design and branding firm. The company is relocating from its office on 3rd Street in downtown. "We’re...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB.com

BRPD investigating shooting on North Street

A high-ranking member of the East Baton Rouge Parish Attorney’s office has announced his retirement. The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating after one-year-old Jahrei Paul died with fentanyl in his system. Last day of Beat Bama Blood Drive. Updated: 8 hours ago. Today is the last day to...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Deputies respond to shots fired in Livingston Parish; 1 injured

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — A shooting that left one person injured Monday afternoon is under investigation in Livingston Parish. Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard said the shooting took place at 1 p.m. on Hwy 40 at Jones Road at an Independence address. He said the shooting victim was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
wbrz.com

Ascension Parish correctional officer arrested; allegedly sneaking contraband into jail

ASCENSION PARISH - An Ascension Parish correctional officer was arrested Monday for sneaking contraband into the jail after only four months on the job. According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office, Adam Sylve Jr. was arrested and charged with four counts of introducing contraband into a penal facility and malfeasance in office.
visitbatonrouge.com

Where to Find Beignets in Baton Rouge

Beignets are a Baton Rouge breakfast staple and are what help make Louisiana cuisine so special. This deep-fried pastry originated in France and was brought over when the Acadian settlers settled in Louisiana. Now, the beignet reigns as the state doughnut of Louisiana, rightfully so, and is considered a delicacy among visitors and locals alike. We’re here to let you in on a little secret – some of the best beignets can be found right here in Baton Rouge.
BATON ROUGE, LA

