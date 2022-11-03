Read full article on original website
1 killed, 3 injured in Decatur house fire Friday morning
A house fire has turned fatal Friday morning, according to Morgan County officials.
WAAY-TV
'Our only vehicle': Investigation underway after Decatur nonprofit van set on fire
A Decatur nonprofit organization dedicated to helping the homeless says they're now without a vehicle. Hands Across Decatur said someone set their van on fire at their Fifth Avenue location at about 3 a.m. Friday. The nonprofit organization is an advocacy center for the homeless and a resource for people...
WAAY-TV
Ardmore man killed in Madison County crash
One man is dead after a Friday morning crash in Madison County. ALEA says 69-year-old Ronnie Clifton of, Ardmore, Tennessee, was fatally injured when the truck he was a passenger in was struck by a freightliner tractor-trailer. The two-vehicle crash happened around 12:40 a.m. on Alabama 53 near Old Railroad...
1 dead, 3 injured in early morning Decatur fire
An early morning residential fire in Decatur has resulted in one death, authorities say. According to Decatur police, the fire was reported at about 3 a.m. in the 900 block of Fourth Avenue Southeast, as witnesses saw smoke billowing from the home. In all, three people were evacuated the home....
WAAY-TV
Morgan County coroner IDs man killed in Decatur house fire
UPDATE: Morgan County Coroner Jeff Chunn has identified the man killed in Friday's Decatur house fire as Roger Dwight Collins, 33, of Decatur. Stick with WAAY 31 for updates. UPDATE: Investigators do not currently suspect foul play in a Decatur house fire that killed one and injured three, according to Decatur Fire Marshal Jason Jones.
Crash near Huntsville kills Tennessee man, injures another
A crash around 1 a.m. Friday in north Alabama killed a Tennessee man and injured another, according to a release. Ronnie Clifton, 69, of Ardmore, Tennessee, was killed when the Ford F-250 he was a passenger in hit a Freightliner tractor-trailer on Alabama 53 near Old Railroad Bed Road, about 10 miles north of Huntsville in Madison County.
Man airlifted to hospital after crash with garbage truck in Limestone County
A man was flown to the hospital after a truck crashed with a garbage truck on Hwy 72 on Thursday.
WAAY-TV
Traffic resumes after overturned vehicle blocks I-565 lane in Huntsville
1:17 p.m. UPDATE: The Huntsville Police Department reports traffic is back to normal. Drivers traveling westbound on Interstate 565 should expect delays as crews work to clear a crash that left an overturned vehicle blocking at least one lane. The Alabama Department of Transportation reports the overturned vehicle is near...
Pedestrian killed in Colbert County hit-and-run
A 29-year-old man died in Colbert County on Saturday after he was struck by a car that left the scene, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. A news release said an unknown vehicle struck Corey D. Maxwell of Town Creek at around 2:15 a.m. The collision happened on Alabama...
Lauderdale County polling location changes after vehicle crashed into it
A polling location in the Central Heights community has been moved after a vehicle crashed through the front of the original polling station.
radio7media.com
Muscle Shoals Police Stats for October
THE MUSCLE SHOALS POLICE DEPARTMENT HAS RELEASED THEIR MONTHLY STATS FOR OCTOBER. DATA SHOWS THAT OFFICERS RESPONDED TO 1201 CALLS FOR SERVICE. THESE CALLS, BOTH PROACTIVE AND REACTIVE, RESULTED IN 112 ARRESTS. A TOTAL OF 355 TRAFFIC STOPS WERE CONDUCTED IN OCTOBER, IN ADDITION TO 16 DOMESTIC VIOLENCE RELATED CALLS, 88 ALARMS AND 15 THEFTS. DEPUTIES ALSO RESPONDED TO 93 CRASHES.
Mobile home crashes into power pole in Morgan County
A truck pulling a mobile home crashed into a power line in Decatur on Wednesday.
WHNT-TV
Madison Announces Two New Projects
During the State of the City address Mayor Paul Finley announced two new projects focused on public safety and green space. During the State of the City address Mayor Paul Finley announced two new projects focused on public safety and green space. Chuck D Hosts Event on Gun Violence. The...
Neighbors afraid after man, woman killed in reported Decatur burglary: ‘I felt safe. Not anymore’
Neighbors and a resident of the Southeast Decatur home where a man and woman were fatally shot Tuesday morning said they’re worried about their safety following the incident. Decatur police identified the shooting victims as Lucia Guardo Mayo, 34, and Uriel Cruz Mayo, 40. They were killed at 1604...
WAAY-TV
Town Creek woman identified as victim of fatal Lawrence County crash
A Town Creek woman was killed in a Thursday morning crash in Lawrence County, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. Stephanie P. Langham, 59, was traveling on Alabama 101 near Lawrence County 263 when the 2004 Honda Accord she was driving collided head-on with a 2016 Dodge Ram. ALEA...
Emergency landing leaves plane in Limestone County Field
No injuries are reported after an emergency landing left a small plane in a field in Limestone County.
Estranged husband charged in Limestone County homicide
A woman killed Saturday night in Limestone County was allegedly shot by her estranged husband, 55-year-old Vernon Lee Allred, who now has been charged with capital murder. The shooting happened on Saturday at 10:05 p.m. and claimed the life of Tracie Lynn Allred, according to the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office. The attack happened in the 14000 block of Chris Way, just west of Athens. Bystanders drove the victim to Athens-Limestone Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
WAAY-TV
Employee safety hazards at Town Creek Dollar General lead to major fines for company
One of the nation's largest discount retailers failed another series of inspections, leading to $2.7 million in fines after 31 violations were found at seven Dollar General locations — including in Lawrence County. Town Creek is a small, close-knit community. The Dollar General is one of the few places...
Ardmore Mayor under fire after recent investigation
Ardmore Mayor Mike Magnusson has come under recent fire after a report from the State of Tennessee's Comptroller's office was released.
wtva.com
Corinth police seek help solving case of injured woman walking on Highway 45
CORINTH, Miss. (WTVA) — Police in Corinth hope someone saw something that can help detectives piece together what led to an injured woman walking south on the northbound side of Highway 45. An officer found the woman early Sunday after midnight near the state weigh station with multiple injuries.
