Muscle Shoals, AL

WAAY-TV

Ardmore man killed in Madison County crash

One man is dead after a Friday morning crash in Madison County. ALEA says 69-year-old Ronnie Clifton of, Ardmore, Tennessee, was fatally injured when the truck he was a passenger in was struck by a freightliner tractor-trailer. The two-vehicle crash happened around 12:40 a.m. on Alabama 53 near Old Railroad...
MADISON COUNTY, AL
AL.com

1 dead, 3 injured in early morning Decatur fire

An early morning residential fire in Decatur has resulted in one death, authorities say. According to Decatur police, the fire was reported at about 3 a.m. in the 900 block of Fourth Avenue Southeast, as witnesses saw smoke billowing from the home. In all, three people were evacuated the home....
DECATUR, AL
WAAY-TV

Morgan County coroner IDs man killed in Decatur house fire

UPDATE: Morgan County Coroner Jeff Chunn has identified the man killed in Friday's Decatur house fire as Roger Dwight Collins, 33, of Decatur. Stick with WAAY 31 for updates. UPDATE: Investigators do not currently suspect foul play in a Decatur house fire that killed one and injured three, according to Decatur Fire Marshal Jason Jones.
DECATUR, AL
AL.com

Crash near Huntsville kills Tennessee man, injures another

A crash around 1 a.m. Friday in north Alabama killed a Tennessee man and injured another, according to a release. Ronnie Clifton, 69, of Ardmore, Tennessee, was killed when the Ford F-250 he was a passenger in hit a Freightliner tractor-trailer on Alabama 53 near Old Railroad Bed Road, about 10 miles north of Huntsville in Madison County.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

Traffic resumes after overturned vehicle blocks I-565 lane in Huntsville

1:17 p.m. UPDATE: The Huntsville Police Department reports traffic is back to normal. Drivers traveling westbound on Interstate 565 should expect delays as crews work to clear a crash that left an overturned vehicle blocking at least one lane. The Alabama Department of Transportation reports the overturned vehicle is near...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
AL.com

Pedestrian killed in Colbert County hit-and-run

A 29-year-old man died in Colbert County on Saturday after he was struck by a car that left the scene, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. A news release said an unknown vehicle struck Corey D. Maxwell of Town Creek at around 2:15 a.m. The collision happened on Alabama...
COLBERT COUNTY, AL
radio7media.com

Muscle Shoals Police Stats for October

THE MUSCLE SHOALS POLICE DEPARTMENT HAS RELEASED THEIR MONTHLY STATS FOR OCTOBER. DATA SHOWS THAT OFFICERS RESPONDED TO 1201 CALLS FOR SERVICE. THESE CALLS, BOTH PROACTIVE AND REACTIVE, RESULTED IN 112 ARRESTS. A TOTAL OF 355 TRAFFIC STOPS WERE CONDUCTED IN OCTOBER, IN ADDITION TO 16 DOMESTIC VIOLENCE RELATED CALLS, 88 ALARMS AND 15 THEFTS. DEPUTIES ALSO RESPONDED TO 93 CRASHES.
MUSCLE SHOALS, AL
WHNT-TV

Madison Announces Two New Projects

During the State of the City address Mayor Paul Finley announced two new projects focused on public safety and green space. During the State of the City address Mayor Paul Finley announced two new projects focused on public safety and green space. Chuck D Hosts Event on Gun Violence. The...
MADISON, AL
AL.com

Estranged husband charged in Limestone County homicide

A woman killed Saturday night in Limestone County was allegedly shot by her estranged husband, 55-year-old Vernon Lee Allred, who now has been charged with capital murder. The shooting happened on Saturday at 10:05 p.m. and claimed the life of Tracie Lynn Allred, according to the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office. The attack happened in the 14000 block of Chris Way, just west of Athens. Bystanders drove the victim to Athens-Limestone Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL

