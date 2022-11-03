Read full article on original website
Issue 1: What to know before heading to the Arkansas polls
ARKANSAS. (KTVE/KARD) — Issue 1 is one of four constitutional amendments on the 2022 Arkansas ballot for voters to decide. This issue proposes an amendment to the Arkansas Constitution that would allow the state’s legislators to call special meetings of the legislature (formally called the General Assembly) at any time. This is an authority that […]
Some Arkansas Marijuana Reform Supporters See Ballot Measure They Don’t Love As Last Chance To Enact Legalization
“I don’t consider it to be an ideal amendment, but given the stuff that state government has been up to, I’m not sure we’ll get a chance to get something better.”. For some voters, whether they’ll vote to legalize recreational marijuana in Arkansas next week comes down to one question.
Latest Arkansas Poll shows info on governor race, marijuana, abortions
ARKANSAS. (KTVE/KARD) — The new Arkansas Poll, by the University of Arkansas, shows strong Republican support in the state’s governor race, and dwindling chances for recreational marijuana to pass. The poll is in its 24th year and asks potential voters about a wide range of issues including elections, abortions, and the way the state is […]
What to know about Issue 2 on the Arkansas ballot
The Arkansas 2022 Midterm ballot brings four constitutional issues for voters to decide on. Issue 2 is just one of those four issues and it would increase the percentage of votes required to pass most statewide ballot issues if passed.
More than 81,000 Arkansans can't vote due to felony convictions, report says
Early voting is underway in Arkansas, but thousands of people here will not be able to vote in the midterms due to a past felony conviction. Research by The Sentencing Project said tens of thousands of Arkansans are among the 4.6 million Americans with felony convictions who are denied voting rights.
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Severe weather Friday night – early Saturday
Fall is our secondary severe weather season in Arkansas and severe weather is in the forecast Friday night.
Arkansas Marijuana Legalization Initiative In Jeopardy, New Poll Shows Days Before Election
A marijuana legalization ballot initiative in Arkansas is trailing significantly behind, according to a new poll released just days ahead of Election Day. The survey from the University of Arkansas found that 41 percent of adults in the state support the cannabis reform measure, while 59 percent are opposed. Early...
Golfing legend John Daly speaks up in support of Issue 4 in Arkansas
Just days after rapper Snoop Dogg lent his support to the effort to legalize recreational marijuana in Arkansas, golf legend and Arkansan John Daly has also spoken up in support of Issue 4.
Sarah Huckabee Sanders comes to Fort Smith during campaign for governor
FORT SMITH, Ark. — Sarah Huckabee Sanders campaigned in Siloam Springs Friday, with only a few days left before Election Day. Sanders, a Republican, is one of three candidates for governor in Arkansas. Democrat Chris Jones and Libertarian Ricky Dale Harrington Jr. are also running. READ: Guide to the candidates in the Arkansas governor's race.
Arkansas poll shows most residents voting Republican
(The Center Square) - Fifty-nine percent of respondents to the 24th annual Arkansas Poll said they were voting Republican in the gubernatorial race while 38% said they would vote Democrat. The University of Arkansas interviewed 801 people by telephone between Oct. 13 and Oct. 31. The candidates names were not...
Powerball jackpot: How many times has someone won in Missouri?
Within the last 10 years there have been multiple Powerball jackpot winners in both Kansas and Missouri.
Parents sue Arkansas school after son left on bus
A Bentonville family is suing the school district and multiple other people after a five-year-old boy was left on a school bus for several hours last month.
The lucky Arkansas Powerball winner that won $2 million on Wednesday decides to stay anonymous
Little Rock, Arkansas – The Powerball winning numbers on Wednesday were 02, 11, 22, 35, 60, and Powerball number 23. The drawing was lucky for one Arkansas lottery player, who managed to match the five winning numbers and win a prize worth $2 million. The Arkansas player was among...
Multiple People Missing as Deadly Tornadoes Wreak Havoc
Tornadoes ripped through parts of Texas, Oklahoma and Arkansas Friday, leaving at least one person dead, many more missing, dozens injured and countless homes destroyed. Cody McDaniel, the emergency manager in McCurtain County, Oklahoma, confirmed one person had died, saying authorities were trying to determine the extent of the destruction. There are “multiple missing people,” he said. “It’s not good.” The National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center showed nine tornadoes formed in Texas, four in Arkansas and one in Oklahoma. The storm front is moving east, bringing storms and rain to Louisiana and Mississippi.Read more at The Daily Beast.
Brandt v. Rutledge: What to Know About the Arkansas Trial on Gender-Affirming Care
Among the many responsibilities that come with raising a child, standing in a federal courtroom and defending your child’s constitutional rights isn’t likely what most parents plan for. But in a federal courthouse in Little Rock this week, a historic trial against Arkansas’ ban on gender-affirming care brought four families together to defend the rights and well-being of their transgender adolescent children.
Midterms candidates Chris Jones in Arkansas, Charles Booker in Kentucky have impressive ground game
The midterms are really heating up. Joy Reid highlights two candidates who are not getting the attention and support they deserve. First is Chris Jones, who is running for governor of Arkansas against Republican former Trump spokesperson, Sarah Huckabee Sanders. Second is Charles Booker, who has already made history as the first black person to be a major party nominee for Senate in Kentucky. Booker is looking to stop his opponent, Senator Rand Paul, from winning a third term. Both join The ReidOut about how they are generating grassroots support.Nov. 5, 2022.
2.0 tremor in Missouri Bootheel near Arkansas
A small earthquake was reported Wednesday night in southeast Missouri. According to the U.S. Geological Survey at the University of Memphis, the 2.0 magnitude quake was centered about 18 miles southeast of Kennett, or about 25 miles west of Dyersburg, Tennessee. It occurred just before 11 p.m. No damage was...
Arkansas FB players Myles Slusher and Anthony Brown arrested
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — UPDATE: Fayetteville Police reported that two Arkansas football players fought with officers, leading to their arrest. Arkansas football players Myles Slusher and Anthony Brown were arrested by Fayetteville Police for disorderly conduct. A University spokesperson has shared this statement with KNWA/FOX24 from Sam Pittman on...
Small Arkansas town of Wooster buzzing with Powerball excitement after someone gets $2M ticket
In a nearly record-breaking Powerball drawing Wednesday night, a lucky ticket buyer got a big win in Arkansas.
Arkansas recreational marijuana on the ballot: here's what you need to know
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Issue 4 is a ballot measure that aims to legalize recreational marijuana in Arkansas. Janine Parry with the University of Arkansas explained what Issue 4 would do if it's approved. "It would legalize a small quantity of marijuana for personal use among adults, so it’s basically...
