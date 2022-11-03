ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Comments / 6

Related
KOLR10 News

Issue 1: What to know before heading to the Arkansas polls

ARKANSAS. (KTVE/KARD) — Issue 1 is one of four constitutional amendments on the 2022 Arkansas ballot for voters to decide. This issue proposes an amendment to the Arkansas Constitution that would allow the state’s legislators to call special meetings of the legislature (formally called the General Assembly) at any time. This is an authority that […]
ARKANSAS STATE
KHBS

Sarah Huckabee Sanders comes to Fort Smith during campaign for governor

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Sarah Huckabee Sanders campaigned in Siloam Springs Friday, with only a few days left before Election Day. Sanders, a Republican, is one of three candidates for governor in Arkansas. Democrat Chris Jones and Libertarian Ricky Dale Harrington Jr. are also running. READ: Guide to the candidates in the Arkansas governor's race.
FORT SMITH, AR
Washington Examiner

Arkansas poll shows most residents voting Republican

(The Center Square) - Fifty-nine percent of respondents to the 24th annual Arkansas Poll said they were voting Republican in the gubernatorial race while 38% said they would vote Democrat. The University of Arkansas interviewed 801 people by telephone between Oct. 13 and Oct. 31. The candidates names were not...
ARKANSAS STATE
TheDailyBeast

Multiple People Missing as Deadly Tornadoes Wreak Havoc

Tornadoes ripped through parts of Texas, Oklahoma and Arkansas Friday, leaving at least one person dead, many more missing, dozens injured and countless homes destroyed. Cody McDaniel, the emergency manager in McCurtain County, Oklahoma, confirmed one person had died, saying authorities were trying to determine the extent of the destruction. There are “multiple missing people,” he said. “It’s not good.” The National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center showed nine tornadoes formed in Texas, four in Arkansas and one in Oklahoma. The storm front is moving east, bringing storms and rain to Louisiana and Mississippi.Read more at The Daily Beast.
OKLAHOMA STATE
aclufl.org

Brandt v. Rutledge: What to Know About the Arkansas Trial on Gender-Affirming Care

Among the many responsibilities that come with raising a child, standing in a federal courtroom and defending your child’s constitutional rights isn’t likely what most parents plan for. But in a federal courthouse in Little Rock this week, a historic trial against Arkansas’ ban on gender-affirming care brought four families together to defend the rights and well-being of their transgender adolescent children.
ARKANSAS STATE
MSNBC

Midterms candidates Chris Jones in Arkansas, Charles Booker in Kentucky have impressive ground game

The midterms are really heating up. Joy Reid highlights two candidates who are not getting the attention and support they deserve. First is Chris Jones, who is running for governor of Arkansas against Republican former Trump spokesperson, Sarah Huckabee Sanders. Second is Charles Booker, who has already made history as the first black person to be a major party nominee for Senate in Kentucky. Booker is looking to stop his opponent, Senator Rand Paul, from winning a third term. Both join The ReidOut about how they are generating grassroots support.Nov. 5, 2022.
ARKANSAS STATE
westkentuckystar.com

2.0 tremor in Missouri Bootheel near Arkansas

A small earthquake was reported Wednesday night in southeast Missouri. According to the U.S. Geological Survey at the University of Memphis, the 2.0 magnitude quake was centered about 18 miles southeast of Kennett, or about 25 miles west of Dyersburg, Tennessee. It occurred just before 11 p.m. No damage was...
MISSOURI STATE
KARK

Arkansas FB players Myles Slusher and Anthony Brown arrested

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — UPDATE: Fayetteville Police reported that two Arkansas football players fought with officers, leading to their arrest. Arkansas football players Myles Slusher and Anthony Brown were arrested by Fayetteville Police for disorderly conduct. A University spokesperson has shared this statement with KNWA/FOX24 from Sam Pittman on...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy