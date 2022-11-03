ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Phys.org

Black Canada lynx photographed for the first time

A black-coated Canada lynx was photographed for the first time by a researcher at the University of Alberta, Canada. Thomas Jung, also employed by the Government of Yukon, recorded the animal in a 30 second video on a cell phone. This unique finding is reported in an article, "Paint it...
The Independent

Five people rescued after spending nearly 30 hours 200ft down in Grand Canyon caverns

Five tourists have been rescued after spending more than a day 200 feet underground after an elevator broke down at the Grand Canyon Caverns in Peach Springs, Arizona. Coconino County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Jon Paxton told CNN that “five folks were exiting the caverns when the elevator stopped working. Believing it was an electrical problem, a generator was brought in. It’s not an electrical problem. It’s a mechanical problem”. The group of five stayed at a motel suite at the bottom of the cavern. The tourist attraction is located around 65 miles northeast of Kingman, Mr Paxton added. “The...
PEACH SPRINGS, AZ
Narcity

Lotto Max Winner In Alberta Thought She Won $1M Until She Put Her Glasses On

A Lotto Max winner in Alberta initially thought she won $1 million but discovered the total was actually a bit less once she put her glasses on. Linda Gordon from High Prairie bought her ticket at the Dynamic Petro Canada at 4439 52 Avenue in Whitecourt the day before the October 4 Lotto Max draw.
Narcity

Toronto Tiktoker Shares 5 Reasons Why Billy Bishop Is Way Better Than Pearson (VIDEO)

Flying out of Pearson Airport can be quite a nightmare but oftentimes, there aren't many other options for travelers or frequent flyers. A Toronto Tiktoker said she chooses Billy Bishop over Pearson any time she can and called the island airport "the best airport ever." @Sarahjenkinsxo is based in downtown...
Narcity

Ontario Gas Prices Are Set To Rise This Weekend & Almost Nowhere Is Safe

This weekend brings bad news for Ontario gas prices, with almost nowhere in the province set to dodge a significant increase. According to gas analyst Dan McTeague, the province will see pump prices rise by 5 cents a litre on Saturday, with most totals leaping up to 177.9 cents per litre, including spots like Toronto, Ottawa, Kitchener, Niagara and Windsor.

