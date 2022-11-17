How To Watch Indiana Hoosiers Basketball Live in 2022

In college basketball, there are few rivalries as intense as those between the Hoosiers and the Boilermakers. With the Indiana Hoosiers ranking as one of the top teams in the NCAA Division I and Big Ten Conference, this season is set to be an exciting one. The team has already won 22 Big Ten Championships and five NCAA Championships, with the last victory being in 1987. With a 35-year gap since their last victory, the Hoosiers are well overdue.

With Coach Mike Woodson taking over last year and breaking a lot of unpleasant streaks for the team, things can only go up from here. He ended the Hoosiers’ losing streaks to Purdue, Michigan, and Illinois, and made it to the semifinals of the Big Ten Conference.

The team is poised to regain some lost ground. To see it happen, you don’t need a cable subscription. All you need is a live TV streaming service that carries the Big Ten Network , CBS, Fox, or FS1.

Where can you stream almost all of the Indiana Hoosiers games?

What channels show Indiana Hoosiers games?

You can catch most of the Indiana Hoosiers’ games through Fox, CBS, FS1, or the Big Ten Network. The good news is that all of those channels are available through various streaming services , so no cable subscription is needed; instead, look to a service like FuboTV , Sling TV , YouTube TV, DIRECTV STREAM , or Hulu + Live TV .

Watch Indiana Hoosiers games on Sling TV (our preferred service)

Plan Price per Month Channels Free Trial Sling Orange $40 31+ No Sling Blue $40 41+ No Sling Orange & Blue $55 47+ No

When Hoosier Hysteria hits, make sure you have the right service. Sling TV is our pick for a lot of reasons, but most of all because it’s customizable and affordable. For only $40, you can get access to a lot of different channels between your pick of plans . Sling Orange and Sling Blue cater to different audiences, but if you want the widest variety, the Sling Orange & Blue plan for $55 is a great deal.

Pair that with the Sports Extra add-on to get access to the Big Ten Network and several others. It’s only $11 more, so even if you pick the highest-priced package, it’s still less than any of the competitors and their starting rates.

Other ways to watch the Indiana Hoosiers live this season

Indiana Hoosiers 2022 schedule

You can find the full Indiana Hoosiers schedule here on ESPN.com.

