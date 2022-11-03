ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Downtown Sacramento ice rink to open for the season Nov. 9

By CBS13 Staff
CBS Sacramento
CBS Sacramento
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28uCgc_0ixkEvML00

CBS13 News AM News Update - 11/3/22 03:22

SACRAMENTO – The Downtown Sacramento ice rink is just a week away from opening.

Officials announced the yearly tradition will be starting up again on Nov. 9 at 7th and K streets right next to the Golden 1 Center.

Opening day will feature a ribbon-cutting ceremony and admission reduced to just $2.

General admission will be regularly $15 and $8 for children under 6.

The ice rink will run through Jan. 16, 2023 (Martin Luther King Jr. Day) and will be open 2-9 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays and 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Fridays through Sundays.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Sacramento

Sacramento's Aftershock and GoldenSky music festivals announce 2023 dates

SACRAMENTO – Sacramento's biggest music festival, as well as its younger sibling, has announced next year's dates. Aftershock organizers announced on Monday that the hard rock festival will take place at Discovery Park from Oct. 5-8. Then the following weekend, on Oct. 14 and 15, country music fans will take over for the second year of GoldenSky Festival.Early bird passes for both festivals will go on sale this Wednesday at 9 a.m.The lineups for both festivals are expected to be announced in early Spring 2023, organizers say. After a two-year layoff due to the pandemic, Aftershock came roaring back in 2022. Organizers said they saw a record total of 145,000 fans over the four-day festival, which saw bands like Slipknot, KISS, My Chemical Romance and Muse as the headliners. Tim McGraw and Sam Hunt headlined this year's GoldenSky Festival. 
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Old Sacramento's 65-foot-tall Holiday Tree arrives

SACRAMENTO – It's beginning to look a little like Christmas in Old Sacramento.The Old Sacramento Waterfront's Holiday Tree arrived on Monday morning. This year's tree is 65-foot tall white fir cut above the snow line in Shasta County. Like in years past, the tree will be going up between Front and Second streets. About 24,000 lights, 550 icicles, 400 strobes and other decorations will adorn the tree. The official tree lighting ceremony is scheduled for Nov. 23 at 6 p.m. 
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Sacramento's newest marijuana dispensary first to be backed by city-sponsored program

SACRAMENTO — Monday was the opening night for a new marijuana dispensary in Sacramento, and this store is getting off the ground with help from a city-sponsored program.The program provides training to people who have been arrested or negatively impacted by the war on drugs.Rob Jackson and Lauren Carpenter are the owners Embarc, Sacramento's newest cannabis store.The dispensary is the first to open under Sacramento's cannabis equity program known as Core."This storefront wouldn't exist, but for the Core program," Carpenter said.City leaders created the program five years ago to offer training, loans, and fee waivers to people who live in...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

California State Fair and Food Festival announces 2023 dates

SACRAMENTO – Already missing warmer temperatures? Maybe making some summer plans will help get you through the winter. On Wednesday, Cal Expo announced the California State Fair and Food Festival will run from July 14-30 in 2023.The summer tradition made its return in 2022 after the pandemic put it on ice for 2020 and 2021. Despite the two-year hiatus, organizers said the 2022 edition saw a total of 652,873 people come through the gates – an increase of 8.9 percent over 2019. Still, the California State Fair has been dealing with lagging attendance numbers over the past decade. Numbers have been down around 40 percent of what the fair saw in the early 2000s. Cal Expo said it will announce 2023's new exhibits and concert series performers over the next few months. 
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS Sacramento

Fallen Elk Grove Officer Ty Lenehan's first police bike to be turned into memorial

ELK GROVE — Elk Grove Motorcycle Officer Ty Lenehan died in January while driving his bike to work.He was struck by a drunk driver — a tragedy that shocked the Elk Grove Police Department, the city, and Officer Lenehan's loved ones. "We wish he was still here," said Lenehan's brother-in-law, Jared Clark.Clark flew to Northern California along with his wife, Lenehan's sister, to help with funeral arrangements.For the first time, they saw Lenehan's locker, desk and a memorial to honor him. That's when Lenhan's sister– realized she might have something to add. "She mentioned that Jared/Voodoo Tactical owned Ty's first police...
ELK GROVE, CA
CBS Sacramento

Man caught recording woman in Sac State bathroom

SACRAMENTO — Sacramento State campus police are searching for a man who they say was caught recording a woman in a bathroom stall on campus. Police say the victim went to the restroom at the University Union Monday morning when she noticed the phone from an adjacent stall. A witness confronted the man who then took off.The suspect was photographed wearing a purple facemask, black beanie, black hooded sweater, black sweatpants with white lettering down one leg, and black and white vans. He was described as approximately 5-feet-10-inches to 6 feet tall with a thin build.Anyone who may know the identity of the suspect should contact campus police.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

"That's what we need, happiness": Folsom man brings hyped-up holiday spirit to ice rink

FOLSOM — Christmas came early to Folsom as a familiar face is bringing his all-out Christmas spirit to the ice rink.  "We've put in a lot. We actually have a brand new upgraded chiller this year that will keep the ice frozen so that it is that smooth flat surface," said 21-year-old Tyler Pepper.You may remember Pepper when CBS13 introduced you to him two years ago when he drove his car around town with Santa on top of it and solar panels to support the lights he strung all around it. Then, last year, we showed you when he created...
FOLSOM, CA
CBS Sacramento

Hundreds of people gather in Folsom to raise money for homeless people

FOLSOM -- Hundreds of people are gathering in Folsom for a two-mile walk with their dogs to raise money for homeless people.The two-mile walk is put on by the Homeless Assistance Resource Team, a non-profit community-based volunteer organization assisting those experiencing homelessness."The funds for the walk are going be going to transitional housing and emergency shelters for our unhoused citizens in the city of Folsom," said a representative.Organizers say that the goal is to help the unhoused become self-sufficient. 
FOLSOM, CA
CBS Sacramento

"Schedule is completely thrown off": Early morning Placer County super-commuters upset over route change to Bay Area

PLACER COUNTY -- An upsetting route change for early morning commuters in Placer County traveling to the Bay Area is causing riders to write a petition to the state to bring it back.The train many have relied on to get to work is now running at a later time. For people like Paul Sanftner, who took the route to get to work and organized the Save Train 527 coalition, a morning commute to work looks different than most. "I'm a super-commuter," said Sanftner. "I'm traveling 110 miles one way. It's a long day for me but at least I can make a...
PLACER COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Alexis Gabe remains found in Amador County field

PLYMOUTH -- Human remains discovered in Amador County this week are those of Alexis Gabe, the Oakley woman reported missing in January, according to police investigators.On Thursday afternoon, a resident in the Amador County town of Plymouth discovered something suspicious that was thought to be human remains. The resident notified the Amador County Sheriff's Office and sheriff's deputies and investigators responded to the area to find the remains.Due to the time of day and diminishing daylight, it was determined it would be best to keep watch over the area and initiate a more thorough investigation Friday morning.Members of the Oakley...
AMADOR COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Sac City Unified pilot program cameras catch drivers illegally passing school buses

SACRAMENTO — Shocking video shows hundreds of drivers speeding right past stopped school buses across Sacramento this fall.The Sacramento City Unified School District said nearly 500 drivers have been caught illegally passing buses, roughly 15 violations a day, as part of a back-to-school pilot program.Part of the video shows a van nearly hitting a child who was crossing the street.The district said the reason behind the program is to pass stronger laws that would keep children safe.The technology behind this program is Bus Patrol. Five buses with specialized cameras captured more than 130 illegal passings during the first week of the school year.That's one of the highest violation rates in the nation, according to Bus Patrol's CEO.In California, images captured using automated enforcement technology aren't allowed to be used as evidence to help find and cite drivers who illegally pass a stopped school bus.The pilot program in Sacramento is part of a larger push with districts across California, including one in Visalia and another in Poway down in San Diego County.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Report: More California companies moving headquarters out-of-state than ever before

SACRAMENTO — It's an unprecedented exodus. More California company headquarters are relocating out-of-state than ever before, according to a new report published by the Hoover Institution.In all, 153 California corporations relocated in 2021, which was double the number from a year earlier. The top five states the companies relocated to are Texas, Tennessee, Nevada, Florida and Arizona.Toney Sebra, a California native, is now part of the state exodus."So we opted for Utah, for a number of reasons, you know, very business-friendly state," Sebra said. "We were tired of the business climate. We were tired of the political climate and all...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS Sacramento

"What we've all been looking for": Rancho Cordova opens city's first-ever youth center

RANCHO CORDOVA — From basketball and outdoor recreation to arts and crafts and computer labs, the new Rancho Cordova Youth Center has something for just about every teen in town."They're going to get fed, they're going to get help with their homework," said Kimberly Key, the CEO of the Boys and Girls Club.It comes at a time when authorities across the region are reporting an increase in youth crime and violence, including the murder of a 15-year-old boy in North Highlands just last week."This is probably the strongest crime prevention program we have in our city. It's much easier to...
RANCHO CORDOVA, CA
CBS Sacramento

Measure O divides Sacramento homeless advocates, political leaders and business community

SACRAMENTO -- Sacramento voters will sound off on Election Day on a business-backed ballot measure to address the city's growing homelessness crisis. Measure O is backed by the city's business community as a possible answer to some of the more than 10,000 people who live on the streets. Supporters of the ballot measure say it is a step toward action and what's gone on in the last eight years is a series of missteps that have not solved the problem. Critics of the measure say it's not a solution and does not offer real answers to affordable housing. The measure is contingent...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Local runner with nonverbal autism speaks volumes with passion to run 100-mile race

FOLSOM — John Almeda has taken us along several steps of his incredible journey, and it's been amazing to follow.John has nonverbal autism, but his passion for running is more powerful than words could even express. From a jaunt around a high school track to the Boston Marathon, a 50-mile run, John is now set to run 100 miles."He's been training, 5 a.m. training, training late at night with a headlamp because he's going to start in the dark and end in the dark," said his mom, Vanessa. He and his mom joined us on GoodDay before the 100-mile run...
FOLSOM, CA
CBS Sacramento

Group works to protect indigenous languages among tribes

SACRAMENTO – There is a race against time to preserve tribal culture and keep indigenous languages alive.But what is in a word? If you are Jay Fife, it is revitalization.In the Muscogee language, he said, "Now, I'm able to speak our language." He is considered to be a second-language learner. Though, this was not always the case.The Language Conservancy CEO Wil Meya's mission is to protect indigenous languages worldwide including in North America. The nonprofit told CBS13 it used to take 20 years to develop a dictionary. Now, it is one year.One technique it uses is called rapid word collection."In...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Man dies in hospital after shooting on Center Parkway in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO – A man has died at an area hospital after a shooting in south Sacramento early Friday afternoon.Sacramento police say officers responded to the scene along the 7800 block of Center Parkway just before 12:30 p.m. to investigate a reported shooting. At the scene, officers found a 25-year-old man who had been shot at least once. That man was rushed to the hospital; police say he was in critical condition. He was later pronounced dead.Officers remain at the scene investigating the incident. No arrests have been made at this point.  
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Lanes of EB Highway 50 blocked due to crash in Placerville

PLACERVILLE – Eastbound Highway 50 is blocked through Placerville due to an incident, Caltrans says. The blockage is happening just east of Spring Street. Exactly what kind of incident took place is unclear, but Caltrans says eastbound lanes are blocked. Drivers are being urged to avoid the area if possible.No estimated time of opening has been given. 
PLACERVILLE, CA
CBS Sacramento

Search on for suspect who allegedly recorded student in women's restroom at Sac State

SACRAMENTO – Officers are looking for the suspect who was allegedly recording a student inside a women's restroom at Sacramento State University. The incident happened Monday morning at the University Union. Sacramento State police say the student reported that she was in a stall when she saw a cellphone coming from an adjoining stall. The suspect was allegedly recording her without her consent. The student called campus police and reported the incident. A witness also reportedly confronted the suspect. Police say the suspect is a man with a thin build who stands around 5'10" to 6'. He was wearing a dark-colored beanie as well as a black hoodie and black pants with some white lettering on the side. He also was wearing a large, purple, medical-style face mask. A photo of the suspect has been released by the police department. Anyone who recognizes him is urged to call campus police. 
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

"We share and we educate": Resilient Stockton mother of 5 gives back to community through health bar

STOCKTON — A Stockton mother of five who has survived so much is feeding the mind, body and spirit of her community.Lakeisha Little-Shaw showed us what's on the menu at The SHAW Bar."What I've already put in it is coconut water, frozen pineapples. spinach, and what I'm getting ready to add now is our superfoods," she said of a smoothie she was making.SHAW stands for "sharing health and wellness.""Not too many people know how to be healthy, and so I wanted to be able to create a business to share that in the community," Little-Shaw said.Little-Shaw, who started the business...
STOCKTON, CA
CBS Sacramento

CBS Sacramento

Sacramento, CA
114K+
Followers
20K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Sacramento from CBS 13.

 https://sacramento.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy