Santander to block UK transfers to crypto exchanges in 2023

LONDON, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Santander will block UK customers from sending real-time payments to cryptocurrency exchanges next year as part of measures to protect customers from scams, the bank said in an emailed statement on Friday. At an unspecified point during 2023, the bank will introduce a block on...
Bitcoin reclaims support at $21K as bulls take control of the market

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. The U.S. economy added 261,000 jobs in October and upwardly revised September’s stats from 263,000 to 315,000, according...
Central banks bring more volatility into the gold space

On Wednesday, the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) announced it will raise rates by 75 basis-points as the markets had anticipated, which is the highest level since January 2008 at 3.75%-4%. This marks the fourth consecutive 75 bps raise as the Fed maintains a hawkish approach in its attempt to curb an inflation rate the central bank insisted was "transitory" until higher CPI readings had become entrenched earlier this year.
Record gold purchases by central banks, large chunks are mystery buyers

Gold saw $50 gains on Friday after a very turbulent week. October employment report and signs that China could be easing its COVID-zero policies pushed prices higher. Here's a look at Kitco's top three stories of the week:. 3. Gold's 7 months of losses put it on path to longest...
Asian benchmarks advance as markets watch China, inflation

TOKYO — (AP) — Asian stocks advanced Monday as investors weighed uncertainties such as the U.S. mid-term elections and China's possible moves to ease coronavirus restrictions. Oil prices fell and U.S. futures edged lower. China reported its trade shrank in October as global demand weakened and anti-virus controls...
Bitcoin Nov. 4 daily chart alert - Sideways grind at present

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. (Kitco News) - Bitcoin-U.S. dollar prices are firmer in early U.S. trading Friday. Prices are in a sideways...
Miners drive FTSE 100's best week in almost two years

Nov 4 (Reuters) - Britain's blue-chip shares marked their best week in almost two years on Friday, with miners and Asia-exposed stocks getting a lift from hopes that China would relax its COVID-19 restrictions. The internationally oriented FTSE 100 index (.FTSE) rallied 2.0% on the day to touch its highest...
Fed says financial system holding up through turbulent year

Nov 4 (Reuters) - Even as global central banks rapidly tightened financial conditions this year, U.S. households, banks and businesses have so far been able to adapt, Federal Reserve Vice Chair Lael Brainard said as the Fed released its semiannual report on financial stability. "Over the period, household and business...
IMF staff recommends Turkey raise rates, boost central bank independence

NEW YORK, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Turkey should tighten monetary policy and give its central bank more independence, a mission from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said on Friday. "To address (Turkey's) challenges, the mission recommended early policy rate hikes accompanied by moves to strengthen the central bank's independence," said...
Gold price surges $50, should investors be selling into the rally?

(Kitco News) Gold prices surged nearly $50 on Friday as the latest U.S. jobs report clarified some of the Federal Reserve's mixed messages, and China signaled a possible easing of its Covid-Zero policy. But caution is still advised as all previous quick rallies have been used as selling opportunities. Gold...
ECB's top brass keep focus on fighting inflation

FRANKFURT, Nov 4 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank's (ECB) two top officials emphasised on Friday the central bank's focus on bring down inflation in the euro area before it becomes entrenched. Investors are trying to gauge how far the ECB is prepared to go in fighting double-digit growth in...
Canada's Ivey PMI shows activity barely expanding in October

TORONTO, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Canadian economic activity expanded at a slower clip in October as employment growth slowed and price increases accelerated, Ivey Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) data showed on Friday. The seasonally adjusted index fell to 50.1 from 59.5 in September, holding slightly above the 50 threshold that...
Collins says Fed policy moving into new phase, open to smaller rate hikes

Nov 4 (Reuters) - Boston Federal Reserve President Susan Collins said on Friday that while she supports pressing forward with interest rate rises to lower inflation, there's a good chance the pace of future increases could be smaller than what the U.S. central bank has been delivering over recent months.
Musk says Twitter saw revenue slump as activist groups pressured advertisers

Nov 4 (Reuters) - New owner Elon Musk said on Friday that Twitter Inc had seen a "massive" drop in revenue and blamed activist groups pressuring advertisers. The world's richest person, who took control of the social media company last week, said the decline came "even though nothing has changed with content moderation and we did everything we could to appease the activists."
IMF projects Mexico's economy will slow in the near term

MEXICO CITY, Nov 4 (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Friday forecast Mexico's economy will grow 2.1% in 2022 and 1.2% in 2023, saying "economic growth is expected to slow in the near term reflecting weaker U.S. growth and tighter global financial conditions." The IMF said in a...

