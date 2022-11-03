Read full article on original website
Voice of America
Kenyan Lawmakers Want More Details on $5B Railway Loan After Contract Partially Released
Nairobi — Some Kenyan lawmakers are demanding to see more documents from a $5 billion loan agreement with a Chinese bank that financed a cross-country railway. The 2011 agreement was shielded from public view until Kenya's transport secretary, Kipchumba Murkomen, released select pages on Sunday. Critics of the deal...
Voice of America
Traders Say Equatorial Guinea Border Closure Ahead of Elections Hurts Business
Yaounde — Traders in the Cameroon town of Kiossi, on the border with Equatorial Guinea, say business is suffering after the land border was closed last week ahead of November 20 elections. Equatorial Guinea says it closed the border to prevent what it calls “infiltration of mercenaries who want to destabilize the elections.” Political analysts say President Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo, who came to power in a 1979 coup and is Africa's longest still-serving leader, is sure to win.
Voice of America
Pro-Coup Coalition Forms in Sudan, Hopes to Break Country’s Political Stalemate
Khartoum — In Sudan, armed groups and supporters of the military's coup last year have formed a new political coalition to appeal to marginalized groups. Calling itself the "Forces for Freedom and Change – Democratic Bloc (FFC-DB)," the pro-coup group wants to replace the Forces for Freedom and Change (FFC) group, which has opposed military rule.
Voice of America
UK Defense Ministry: Russia's Lack of Air Superiority Exacerbated Due to Poor Training
Britain's Defense Ministry said Monday that Russia's loss of experienced air crew members during the invasion of Ukraine is contributing to Russia's "lack of air superiority is likely exacerbated by poor training," and "heightened risks of conducting close air support in dense air defense zones." The U.K. said Russia's air...
Voice of America
Indian Foreign Minister Heads to Russia for Talks Expected to Include Ukraine Conflict
Indian foreign minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar is visiting Moscow for talks expected to focus on economic and political issues. The two-day visit during which the Indian minister will meet his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Trade and Industry, Denis Manturov, will be the first by a senior Indian official to Russia since Moscow's invasion of Ukraine in February.
Voice of America
Pakistan's Ex-PM Khan Asks President to Probe Military Officials for Political Interference, Assassination Bid
Islamabad — Pakistan's populist opposition leader Imran Khan has written a rare letter to President Arif Alvi demanding an investigation into what he alleges are "serious wrongdoings" and political interference by top military officials, including the country's spy chief. The 70-year-old former prime minister survived an apparent assassination attempt...
Voice of America
US Officials Hope Confidence Campaign Pays Off for Midterm Elections
Washington — U.S. voters and election security officials are bracing for potential disruptions, meddling and even violence as millions of Americans head to the polls Tuesday to cast ballots in the country's midterm elections. According to a recent Economist/YouGov poll, just over half of Americans (51%) say violence at...
Voice of America
Haiti Gang Leader to Lift Fuel Blockade Amid Shortages
PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti — A powerful gang leader announced Sunday that he was lifting a blockade at a key fuel terminal that has strangled Haiti's capital for nearly two months. The announcement by Jimmy Cherizier, a former police officer nicknamed "Barbecue," followed government claims of at least some success in...
Voice of America
Americans Overwhelmingly Support Protesters in Iran
New Orleans — The death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old Kurdish Iranian woman who was detained by the country’s morality police for breaking a rule that mandates females wear hijabs, has sparked nearly two months of protests in every province across Iran. Videos on social media have shown Iranian women lighting their headscarves on fire, cutting their hair in public and yelling, “Death to the dictator.”
Voice of America
Observers Warn of Lebanon Power Vacuum
AMMAN, JORDAN — Observers are warning of a power vacuum in Lebanon after President Michel Aoun left the presidential palace on Sunday, October 30, a day before completing his term in office, with no replacement. After multiple voting sessions, Lebanon’s parliament still has not elected a president. It’s a...
Voice of America
Iran Issues Death Threats to UK-Based Journalists: Broadcaster
London — Two British-Iranian journalists working in Britain for an independent Farsi-language channel have received "credible" death threats from Iran’s security forces, the channel’s broadcaster said Monday. Volant Media, the London-based broadcaster of Iran International TV channel, said in a statement that two of its journalists have...
Voice of America
South American Fans Bite Their Nails Over World Cup Chances — and Inflation
SAO PAULO — In South America, home to the some of the world's starriest soccer players from Argentina's Lionel Messi to Brazil's Neymar, avid fans are starting to get jitters about their countries' World Cup chances — and the rising cost of supporting them. The region of about...
Fortune
Nouriel Roubini says it’s ‘mission impossible’ to avoid a hard landing, and we’ll get the worst of the 1970s and 2000s combined
History tells us a recession is all but guaranteed next year, and Dr. Doom warns it could combine the worst of two big economic crises in past decades.
Voice of America
Amnesty International: Italy Not Adhering to Law of the Sea
The captain of Humanity 1, a German charity rescue ship, was ordered to leave the port of Catania Sunday after 144 rescued migrants were allowed to disembark, but 35 people remained on board. The captain refused to leave. Italy allowed the ship carrying 179 migrants to enter the Sicilian port...
Voice of America
Tensions Escalate Between Pakistan's Ousted PM Khan and Military
ISLAMABAD — Pakistan's populist opposition leader Imran Khan has written a rare letter to President Arif Alvi demanding an investigation into what he alleges are "serious wrongdoings" and political interference by top military officials, including the country's spy chief. The 70-year-old former prime minister survived an apparent assassination attempt...
Voice of America
Iran Says It Tested a Satellite-Carrying Rocket
Iran’s Revolutionary Guard tested a new satellite-carrying rocket Saturday, according to state media reports. State television said the Ghaem-100 satellite carrier was launched from a desert site, without revealing an exact location. The reports said the rocket has the capacity to place an 80-kilogram satellite into orbit 500 kilometers...
Voice of America
Kenya Airways Threatens Action against Striking Pilots
Nairobi — Kenya's national airline, Kenya Airways, is threating disciplinary action against dozens of pilots, many who have taken sick leave to participate in what the company calls an illegal strike which grounded flights for a third day. The airline's chief executive officer, Allan Kilavuka, issued a statement Monday...
Voice of America
Australia to Bid to Co-Host 2026 UN Climate Summit with Under Threat Pacific Neighbors
Sydney — Australia will launch a bid with Pacific nations to hold the United Nations climate summit in 2026. For years Australia lagged behind other developed countries on its climate action. A conservative government — in power for almost a decade until it lost an election in May — was a staunch supporter of the fossil fuel industry.
Voice of America
UK Reports Dismissals of Russian Commanders Since Ukraine Invasion
Britain’s Defense Ministry said Sunday in its daily intelligence report about Ukraine that there has been a “series of dismissals of senior Russian military commanders since the onset of the invasion in February 2022." The report said, “These dismissals represent a pattern of blame against senior Russian military...
Voice of America
Pope Prays for 'Suffering Peoples'on Final Day in Gulf
Manama, Bahrain — Pope Francis said Sunday he was praying for "suffering peoples of the Middle East," at the end of a Bahrain visit promoting dialogue with Islam but marked by accusations of rights abuses in the Gulf state. In a final address before boarding a flight to Rome,...
