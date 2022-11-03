Read full article on original website
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Brunswick County, NC
A bustling tourism destination, Brunswick County greets you with scenic shorelines and impressive seaside attractions. Located in North Carolina’s southernmost area, the county is among the fastest-growing county in the state and ranks fourth in that category in the whole country. Its county seat is Bolivia and includes the...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Three Bridge Tour lets bicyclists explore scenic Brunswick County beaches
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Happening Saturday is the Rotary Club of South Brunswick Islands’ annual Three Bridge Tour, a fundraising event held in southern Brunswick County. The event raises money for those in need in the community, with a special focus on youth organizations. Ed O’Neill is...
Heading Down South and Worried about Missing Wawa? Cape Fear Not
There are Wawa stores proposed for the Cape Fear area in N.C., reports Brenna Flanagan and the Port City Daily staff. The targeted areas are Brunswick and New Hanover counties.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Nao Trinidad Tall Ship replica comes to Wilmington
Wilmington, NC (WWAY) — The Nao Trinidad Tall Ship replica will return to the Wilmington Riverfront once more on November 17-20. The Nao Trinidad was the flag ship of the Magellan-Elcano expedition and will be on display in downtown Wilmington. Berthing will be at the dock at London Wharf on the Riverwalk in Downtown Wilmington, North Carolina adjacent to Veteran’s Memorial and Hotel Ballast.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
NC Spot Festival returns to Hampstead
Hampstead, NC (WWAY) — One of Cape Fear’s largest festivals, the NC Spot Festival, returns this weekend. The festival celebrates the saltwater fish Spot, which is local to the Carolina coast. Gates open at 9 a.m. with the opening ceremony happening at 10 a.m. on Saturday. For both...
High-temperature records in jeopardy and November tropical system
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — This morning North Myrtle Beach broke a record for the warmest low temperature. Since midnight, North Myrtle Beach only got down to 71 degrees and this beats the 1959 record of 69 degrees. No records broken in Florence or Lumberton so far. It will be another unseasonable warm and muggy […]
WECT
Boil water advisory for parts of Columbus County for next 24 hours
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Areas in Columbus County are now under a 24-hour boil water advisory after local contractors bored into one of the water lines of the Columbus County Public Water Supply System as of about 5 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 4. The areas affected include:. Fowler Road.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Carolina Beach residents advised to expect large amounts of smoke Saturday morning
CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — If you live in Carolina Beach, you may see a lot of smoke Saturday morning. The Carolina Beach Fire Department will be conducting live fire training beginning at 8:30 a.m. Officials say the training will take place at a structure at the corner of...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Law enforcement presence at New Hanover County Landfill for second day
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Just one day after a heavy law enforcement presence was seen at the New Hanover County Landfill off U.S. Highway 421 on Thursday, there is still no news as to what drew officers out there. There were some Wilmington Police patrol cars out at the...
WECT
Residents frustrated as tickets for popular “Enchanted Airlie” event sell out quickly
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Tickets for this year’s “Enchanted Airlie” event at Airlie Gardens sold out in less than an hour Wednesday, leaving many residents frustrated with the buying process. New Hanover County Parks and Gardens Director Tara Duckworth says tickets selling out so quickly...
myhorrynews.com
New Barefoot townhome community coming to North Myrtle Beach
A low-maintenance, close-knit townhome community is coming to the Barefoot area of North Myrtle Beach. Priced in the mid $400,000s, the 2,100-square-foot three-story homes are made to fit more than a few people across four bedrooms and three and a half bathrooms, according to a release from the developer, Plute Homes.
whqr.org
On temporarily unmetered N. Front St. block, Wilmington cautions free-parking enthusiasts
Construction crews removed the old parking meters as part of the North Front Street renovation project and, though new parking spots have been laid out, new parking meters haven’t been added yet. According to the city, those new meters are expected to be installed sometime before the end of...
columbuscountynews.com
Pecan Festival Parade 2022 Gallery
Whiteville held their annual N.C. Pecan Festival on Saturday, Nov. 5. The event was delayed due to inclement weather last year, but there was beautiful sunny skies on Saturday. The parade kicked off at 10 a.m., and throughout the day there was live entertainment, a car show, kid’s block, a first responder’s corner, arts and crafts vendors, food vendors, and so much more.
WECT
Police clear from New Hanover County Landfill, plan to return on Friday morning
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Vehicles from the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office and Wilmington Police Department are at the New Hanover County Landfill as of about 5 p.m. on Thursday, November 3. WECT has a team member on the scene. According to a WPD representative, police activity has wrapped...
Power restored after outage affecting more than 1,200 Santee Cooper customers in Little River area
LITTLE RIVER, S.C. (WBTW) — A power outage Friday afternoon in the Little River area was the result of a contractor digging into a line, according to a spokesperson for utility Santee Cooper. Crews quickly restored power to more than 1,200 customers after service was interrupted at about 12:30 p.m. Count on News13 for updates.
WECT
New Hanover County Sheriff’s searching for missing teen
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is searching for 16-year-old Steven Lewis Allen Jr. Allen has a medium build at six feet and two inches tall. He is about 210 pounds. He has blue eyes and short brown hair. He was last seen on October...
Myrtle Beach area restaurant closes after vehicle crashes into it
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A vehicle crashed into a restaurant Saturday evening near Myrtle Beach, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. It happened at about 5:40 p.m. at The Waterway House Sports and Spirits located at 9814 North Kings Highway, HCFR said. No injuries were reported. The restaurant will be closed until further notice […]
waltermagazine.com
3 Cocktail Recipes from Wilmington Bartender Joel Finsel
Finsel says to substitute gin and it becomes The Bee’s Knees. “Both are Roaring ’20s slang for “the height of excellence.”. 1 ounce honey syrup (1:1 ratio of hot water to honey) 3 to 4 fresh mint leaves, plus more for garnish. 1/2 ounce fresh lemon.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Hampstead woman convicted of embezzlement using company credit card
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A Hampstead woman has been sentenced to more than five years in prison (67-93 months) by a New Hanover County Jury. 46-year-old Abigail Hollis was convicted of Embezzlement of more than $100,000 and was sentenced by Judge Frank Jones. Hollis was accused of...
wpde.com
Myrtle Beach mayor speaks out against SC tax credit bill, other lawmaker voted against it
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Horry County is one of the top ten fastest-growing counties. With more growth comes an increased demand for housing, specifically affordable housing. Myrtle Beach Mayor Brenda Bethune published an op-ed against a tax credit bill recently passed by state lawmakers, stating that the bill...
