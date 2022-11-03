Wilmington, NC (WWAY) — The Nao Trinidad Tall Ship replica will return to the Wilmington Riverfront once more on November 17-20. The Nao Trinidad was the flag ship of the Magellan-Elcano expedition and will be on display in downtown Wilmington. Berthing will be at the dock at London Wharf on the Riverwalk in Downtown Wilmington, North Carolina adjacent to Veteran’s Memorial and Hotel Ballast.

WILMINGTON, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO