Brunswick County, NC

travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Brunswick County, NC

A bustling tourism destination, Brunswick County greets you with scenic shorelines and impressive seaside attractions. Located in North Carolina’s southernmost area, the county is among the fastest-growing county in the state and ranks fourth in that category in the whole country. Its county seat is Bolivia and includes the...
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Nao Trinidad Tall Ship replica comes to Wilmington

Wilmington, NC (WWAY) — The Nao Trinidad Tall Ship replica will return to the Wilmington Riverfront once more on November 17-20. The Nao Trinidad was the flag ship of the Magellan-Elcano expedition and will be on display in downtown Wilmington. Berthing will be at the dock at London Wharf on the Riverwalk in Downtown Wilmington, North Carolina adjacent to Veteran’s Memorial and Hotel Ballast.
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

NC Spot Festival returns to Hampstead

Hampstead, NC (WWAY) — One of Cape Fear’s largest festivals, the NC Spot Festival, returns this weekend. The festival celebrates the saltwater fish Spot, which is local to the Carolina coast. Gates open at 9 a.m. with the opening ceremony happening at 10 a.m. on Saturday. For both...
HAMPSTEAD, NC
myhorrynews.com

New Barefoot townhome community coming to North Myrtle Beach

A low-maintenance, close-knit townhome community is coming to the Barefoot area of North Myrtle Beach. Priced in the mid $400,000s, the 2,100-square-foot three-story homes are made to fit more than a few people across four bedrooms and three and a half bathrooms, according to a release from the developer, Plute Homes.
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC
columbuscountynews.com

Pecan Festival Parade 2022 Gallery

Whiteville held their annual N.C. Pecan Festival on Saturday, Nov. 5. The event was delayed due to inclement weather last year, but there was beautiful sunny skies on Saturday. The parade kicked off at 10 a.m., and throughout the day there was live entertainment, a car show, kid’s block, a first responder’s corner, arts and crafts vendors, food vendors, and so much more.
WHITEVILLE, NC
WBTW News13

Myrtle Beach area restaurant closes after vehicle crashes into it

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A vehicle crashed into a restaurant Saturday evening near Myrtle Beach, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. It happened at about 5:40 p.m. at The Waterway House Sports and Spirits located at 9814 North Kings Highway, HCFR said. No injuries were reported. The restaurant will be closed until further notice […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
waltermagazine.com

3 Cocktail Recipes from Wilmington Bartender Joel Finsel

Finsel says to substitute gin and it becomes The Bee’s Knees. “Both are Roaring ’20s slang for “the height of excellence.”. 1 ounce honey syrup (1:1 ratio of hot water to honey) 3 to 4 fresh mint leaves, plus more for garnish. 1/2 ounce fresh lemon.
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Hampstead woman convicted of embezzlement using company credit card

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A Hampstead woman has been sentenced to more than five years in prison (67-93 months) by a New Hanover County Jury. 46-year-old Abigail Hollis was convicted of Embezzlement of more than $100,000 and was sentenced by Judge Frank Jones. Hollis was accused of...
HAMPSTEAD, NC

