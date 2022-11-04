ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Schenectady, NY

Schenectady man sentenced in fatal 2021 Broadway hit-and-run, DA says

By Steven Cook
The Daily Gazette
The Daily Gazette
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wez1E_0ixk9RMD00
Roddy Delagrandeanse - Credit: Schenectady County District Attorney's Office

SCHENECTADY – A city man was sentenced to up to 4.5 years in state prison after he admitted a fatal May 2021 hit-and-run on Broadway, Schenectady County District Attorney’s officials said.

Roddy T. Delagrandeanse, 24, of Schenectady, struck and killed Carolyn Lord, 62, as she attempted to cross Broadway outside a crosswalk in the area of Millard Street in Schenectady May 4, 2021, prosecutors said.

He was sentenced to a total of 1.5 to 4.5 years in prison. He pleaded guilty in August to leaving the scene of a fatal motor vehicle incident without reporting, a felony. His plea included no sentencing promises, prosecutors said. He’d faced up to 2.3 to 7 years or as little as probation.

Delagrandeanse was captured on Schenectady County cameras coming to a complete stop after striking her, pausing for several seconds, and then driving around her apparently lifeless body, prosecutors said in a release.

A short time later, another vehicle is seen striking her body, then dragging the body up the Broadway hill before it was dislodged in the area of Key Bank.

That driver became aware something was under his car and was captured on camera getting out to examine his car in the Key Bank parking lot, but he saw nothing because the victim’s body had already fallen off in the roadway. Her body was found later that morning.

Delagrandeanse returned to his father’s house after striking Lord and admitted to him that he had struck something or someone, prosecutors said.

Delagrandeanse then drove a different vehicle to a hotel room he had previously rented, where cleaning staff later found a bottle of liquor and reported smelling a strong odor of marijuana, prosecutors said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bOjRg_0ixk9RMD00

He learned police were looking for him and turned himself in, prosecutors said. Police also determined he was not driving with a valid license.

Schenectady County District Attorney Robert Carney cited the work of city police accident investigator Mark Weekes and DA investigator Rick Voris in reconstructing Delagrandeanse’s activities.

They found that Delagrandeanse had purchased the alcohol later found in his room and a marijuana paraphernalia prior to striking Lord, Carney said. But there was no chance to determine whether he was impaired at the time of the crash due to him fleeing the scene, Carney said.

“Had he stopped at the scene as required by law he might not have faced criminal charges,” Carney said in a statement. “The video evidence reveals no evidence of impairment. He was not obviously speeding, he had a green light aproaching the crosswalk and Ms. Lord was not in a crosswalk, wearing dark clothing on a rainy night. But whatever his reasons for leaving, he had both a moral and legal obligation to remain at this scene and attempt to obtain medical aid for Ms. Lord and by abandoning her he has earned this prison sentence.”

Categories: News, News, Schenectady, Schenectady County

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01NYiF_0ixk9RMD00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dPeC2_0ixk9RMD00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pdS8a_0ixk9RMD00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hpmDI_0ixk9RMD00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34JQaj_0ixk9RMD00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HYhzU_0ixk9RMD00

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NEWS10 ABC

Troy man arrested, accused of stealing car

GREEN ISLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Troy man was arrested on Friday in the village of Green Island. Celzon Vinson, 23, faces multiple charges after allegedly stealing a car. On Friday, November 4, the Green Island Police Department received a call from someone claiming their car was stolen. Police say the caller was following the […]
GREEN ISLAND, NY
WRGB

Two sentenced in fatal shooting; victim tried to drive to hospital, crashing into motel

ALBANY COUNTY, NY (WRGB) - Two of the men who plead guilty in connection to the deadly shooting on May 11, 2021 at the Motel 6 on Curry Road in Colonie have been sentenced. The Albany County District Attorney's Office says the first defendant, 25-year-old Paul Streeks of Schenectady, has been ordered to serve 25 years to life in State Prison for shooting the victim Xiaa Price.
COLONIE, NY
cnycentral.com

Troopers arrest 189 people for impaired driving over Halloween Weekend

Albany, N.Y. — New York State Police arrested 189 drivers for impaired driving across the State of New York from October 28 to November 1, as part of the special traffic enforcement detail for Halloween Weekend. During this same amount of time, the State Police issued 11,601 tickets and...
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Utica man indicted for murder in deadly Fulton County fire

A Utica man has been indicted for murder, in connection with a woman found dead inside a burned Fulton County home last May. A Fulton County grand jury returned the indictment against Anthony Dotson on Thursday. The initial investigation related to a structure fire in Ephratah. Firefighters found Sara Stinnett...
UTICA, NY
The Daily Gazette

The Daily Gazette

Schenectady, NY
4K+
Followers
328
Post
868K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Daily Gazette

Comments / 0

Community Policy