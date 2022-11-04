Schenectady man sentenced in fatal 2021 Broadway hit-and-run, DA says

Roddy Delagrandeanse - Credit: Schenectady County District Attorney's Office

SCHENECTADY – A city man was sentenced to up to 4.5 years in state prison after he admitted a fatal May 2021 hit-and-run on Broadway, Schenectady County District Attorney’s officials said.

Roddy T. Delagrandeanse, 24, of Schenectady, struck and killed Carolyn Lord, 62, as she attempted to cross Broadway outside a crosswalk in the area of Millard Street in Schenectady May 4, 2021, prosecutors said.

He was sentenced to a total of 1.5 to 4.5 years in prison. He pleaded guilty in August to leaving the scene of a fatal motor vehicle incident without reporting, a felony. His plea included no sentencing promises, prosecutors said. He’d faced up to 2.3 to 7 years or as little as probation.

Delagrandeanse was captured on Schenectady County cameras coming to a complete stop after striking her, pausing for several seconds, and then driving around her apparently lifeless body, prosecutors said in a release.

A short time later, another vehicle is seen striking her body, then dragging the body up the Broadway hill before it was dislodged in the area of Key Bank.

That driver became aware something was under his car and was captured on camera getting out to examine his car in the Key Bank parking lot, but he saw nothing because the victim’s body had already fallen off in the roadway. Her body was found later that morning.

Delagrandeanse returned to his father’s house after striking Lord and admitted to him that he had struck something or someone, prosecutors said.

Delagrandeanse then drove a different vehicle to a hotel room he had previously rented, where cleaning staff later found a bottle of liquor and reported smelling a strong odor of marijuana, prosecutors said.

He learned police were looking for him and turned himself in, prosecutors said. Police also determined he was not driving with a valid license.

Schenectady County District Attorney Robert Carney cited the work of city police accident investigator Mark Weekes and DA investigator Rick Voris in reconstructing Delagrandeanse’s activities.

They found that Delagrandeanse had purchased the alcohol later found in his room and a marijuana paraphernalia prior to striking Lord, Carney said. But there was no chance to determine whether he was impaired at the time of the crash due to him fleeing the scene, Carney said.

“Had he stopped at the scene as required by law he might not have faced criminal charges,” Carney said in a statement. “The video evidence reveals no evidence of impairment. He was not obviously speeding, he had a green light aproaching the crosswalk and Ms. Lord was not in a crosswalk, wearing dark clothing on a rainy night. But whatever his reasons for leaving, he had both a moral and legal obligation to remain at this scene and attempt to obtain medical aid for Ms. Lord and by abandoning her he has earned this prison sentence.”

